she never had any options the election has been decided and all her attempts have failed. Now she can go to Georgia nobody wants her in AZ.
Did you see in Lake's appeal that she dropped all of her charges of fraud and disenfranchisement against the state and every single person. Yep, she's now saying that the "election system" caused her "narrow" (17,000) loss. Sounds like a fund raising scheme rather than a serious legal appeal. What a joke.
Go home Loser Trump wanna be. I am sick of all these crazy lunatics. You will always be looked at as a special case of mental instability. vNever to be taken seriously again.
Related
Kari Lake Dealt Swift Blow in Latest Election Crusade
Arizona judge's decision on election misconduct challenged by Kari Lake
Kari Lake Rails Against AZ County After Officials Admit to Election Blunder
Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker
Critics questioning Gov. Katie Hobbs' funding for inagural events
Arizona political experts react to latest House speaker votes
Ex-Arizona attorney general GOP candidate Abe Hamadeh demands new trial over 2022 election loss
Ruben Gallego: January 6 Coup Attempt Won't Be Last, Next Will Be 'Legal'
Questions raised about funding for Gov. Katie Hobbs inaugural events
Kari Lake Showing No Signs of Slowing Down
Katie Hobbs outsmarted Kari Lake, again, with her private swearing-in ceremony
Kari Lake Can Overturn Election Even if There's Not Voter Fraud—Lawyer
Democrat Kris Mayes plans to investigate fake GOP electors as Arizona attorney general
Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent
Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning the election because of Pinal County’s recount discrepancy
Gov. Katie Hobbs talks first priorities after taking office
Hamadeh files new election lawsuit in Mohave County, days after recount affirmed Mayes’ win
Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert Fight Over Trump
Kari Lake Warns of 'Justice' After Katie Hobbs Laughs During Oath of Office
Gov.-elect Sanders to nominate Arizona criminal justice leader as Corrections Secretary
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 75