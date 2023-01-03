ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Outer Limits
2d ago

she never had any options the election has been decided and all her attempts have failed. Now she can go to Georgia nobody wants her in AZ.

Courtney Gaertner
2d ago

Did you see in Lake's appeal that she dropped all of her charges of fraud and disenfranchisement against the state and every single person. Yep, she's now saying that the "election system" caused her "narrow" (17,000) loss. Sounds like a fund raising scheme rather than a serious legal appeal. What a joke.

icare
2d ago

Go home Loser Trump wanna be. I am sick of all these crazy lunatics. You will always be looked at as a special case of mental instability. vNever to be taken seriously again.

AZFamily

Three Arizona politicians vote against California rep for House speaker

Director positions at three Arizona agencies are vacant as Gov. Katie Hobbs' team works to fill those openings. Critics questioning Gov. Katie Hobbs' funding for inaugural events. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Hobbs has an incomplete list of donors on a government website for her inaugural events, and some organizations...
AZFamily

Critics questioning Gov. Katie Hobbs' funding for inagural events

Attorney General Kris Mayes visited Good Morning Arizona to talk about her expectations for the AG's office. The bill is supposed to help students' parents be more informed when their child goes by a different pronoun or name than their biological one. Fight over the House Speaker on Tuesday goes...
AZFamily

Arizona political experts react to latest House speaker votes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- For the second straight day, Republicans could not agree on who should become speaker of the House. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the frontrunner from California, still wasn’t able to reach the required 218 votes after the sixth round of voting. “Washington’s broken,” Arizona Representative Paul Gosar (R-AZ 04) said. “We’re the last ones to know.”
AZFamily

Questions raised about funding for Gov. Katie Hobbs inaugural events

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A matter of transparency is rising for new Gov. Katie Hobbs. While running for governor, Hobbs promised her administration would be open and accountable. However, there are questions about where the funding is coming from for her inaugural events. After Hobbs was declared the winner of...
West Valley View

Attorney general sues BESD, superintendent

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich filed a lawsuit on Dec. 28 against the Buckeye Elementary School District and superintendent Kristi Wilson. This follows a report issued by the Arizona auditor general that found BESD paid Wilson more than $1.7 million of “additional compensation” from July 2016 to December 2021. That brought Wilson’s total compensation to about $3.3 million for that time, an estimated $571,256 of which she was not entitled to under her employment agreements.
yumadailynews.com

Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning the election because of Pinal County’s recount discrepancy

Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning his loss, saying that issues revealed by the recount in one county put the whole election in question. Late Tuesday, Hamadeh filed a motion for a new trial in Mohave County Superior Court, arguing that the recount discrepancy in Pinal County is sufficient grounds for a renewed investigation into the midterm election in all 15 Arizona counties. Hamadeh’s previous election challenges were unsuccessful; the first was dismissed for being filed too early under state law and the second was thrown out for failing to meet the burden of proof.
AZFamily

Gov. Katie Hobbs talks first priorities after taking office

Scottsdale fitness brand says 'Earn Your Booze!' with new app and brew. Part one of Jamie's Local Love features Arizona-based lifestyle brand Earn It All, its new fitness app and brew, and how you can Earn Your Booze!. A look into ASU's microchip development program. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
AZFamily

Hamadeh files new election lawsuit in Mohave County, days after recount affirmed Mayes’ win

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Republican candidate for Arizona attorney general Abe Hamadeh has filed another challenge over last year’s general election. Hamadeh’s lawyers are arguing that the recently unsealed recount data showed more discrepancies surrounding the results of the general election. The lawsuit comes after Kris Mayes was sworn in as the state’s new attorney general on Monday.
