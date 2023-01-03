Abe Hamadeh wants another shot at overturning his loss, saying that issues revealed by the recount in one county put the whole election in question. Late Tuesday, Hamadeh filed a motion for a new trial in Mohave County Superior Court, arguing that the recount discrepancy in Pinal County is sufficient grounds for a renewed investigation into the midterm election in all 15 Arizona counties. Hamadeh’s previous election challenges were unsuccessful; the first was dismissed for being filed too early under state law and the second was thrown out for failing to meet the burden of proof.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO