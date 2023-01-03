ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

First-born of the year

By Atrium Health welcomed several New Year’s babies across the Greater Charlotte region, the first at 12:09 a.m. at Atrium Health Cleveland. Pictured is the first baby born at Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center in Mecklenburg County, Tyson Bishop, with first-time parents Amanda and Clint Bishop. Tyson was born at 2:30 a.m. and weighed six pounds, eight ounces.
Photo courtesy of Atrium Health

Photo courtesy of Atrium Health

