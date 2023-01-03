Read full article on original website
No strike: Akron Public Schools and teachers come to tentative agreement
Eight months of work came down to the final hours of negotiating between Akron Public Schools and their teachers' union, but an agreement was reached Sunday evening.
News 8 WROC
‘Stop the Violence’ education and career fair set for Monday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Brush off those textbooks and resumes and get ready for some opportunities. Happening all day on Monday: an education and career fair right in the heart of downtown at the Blue Cross Arena War Memorial. It’s a “Stop the Violence” event put on by United and Healing Through Hope of Monroe […]
