Long-Time Restaurant Suddenly ClosesGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Street Food Safari: Exploring Phoenix's Best Food StreetsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
In 2019, a 14-year-old girl with Autism was lured from her home by a stranger she met online. Where is Alicia Navarro?Fatim HemrajGlendale, AZ
$6 Million Wall Comes Down as Migrants are Dropped Off at the Phoenix AirportTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Californian companies that ditched the Golden State for Arizona HQs in 2022Brenna TempleArizona State
Glendale Star
The Chocolate Affaire returns to Glendale
For Steve LeVine, the Chocolate Affaire, a two-day chocolate-themed event for the Glendale public, is the best way to bring the community of Glendale together. “From guest appearances, famous chefs, to a wide variety of food options, we’re really excited to bring people together in Glendale,” said Steve Levine, Steve LeVine Entertainment and Public Relations (SLE) CEO. “We’re focusing on putting the community of Glendale on the map with this event.”
roselawgroupreporter.com
Arizona Land Consulting sees impressive return on West Valley property
PHOENIX – (Jan. 4, 2023) – Arizona Land Consulting, the Valley’s leading, female-owned land consulting firm, announced today the closing of its first-ever purchased property for $5.4 million. The 120-acre parcel of land returned 280% of the original investment since it was first purchased in 2019. The...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Canal-front apartments planned in Phoenix
An artist’s rendering of the proposed apartment complex on Central Avenue. Courtesy of RAS Developments. An artist’s rendering of the proposed apartment complex on Central Avenue. Courtesy of RAS Developments. A Valley developer is planning a mixed-use, mid-rise apartment complex that will replace the iconic Hinkley’s Lighting building...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Phoenix farm site slated for retail project
(Disclosure: Rose Law Group represents Vestar.) National retail developer Vestar is proposing to build a $130 million commercial center and repurpose a historically significant farm property in Laveen, one of 15 villages within the city of Phoenix. The nearly 400,000-square-foot retail center, to be called Laveen Towne Center, is slated...
AZFamily
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with serious health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Developer: Hotel re-use will enliven east Ahwatukee
This aerial photo shows the Sheraton hotel conversion at 51st Street and Elliot Road in Ahwatukee would occur on a so-called “county island” where land use is regulated by Maricopa County and not the City of Phoenix. (Maricopa County) The conversion of the Four Points by Sheraton Phoenix...
AZFamily
4 winning Powerball, Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Phoenix, Mesa, Glendale yet to be claimed
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Four winning Powerball and Fantasy 5 tickets were sold across the Valley this week and need to be claimed. One of them includes a nearly $440K jackpot lucky ticket sold in Mesa. On New Year’s Eve, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at a Glendale...
multihousingnews.com
Talos Holdings Lands $85M for Phoenix-Area Project
Northmarq secured the financing package, which exceeded an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio. Talos Holdings has received $85.1 million in construction financing for The ONE at Mountain Vista, a 345-unit multifamily project in Mesa, Ariz. Northmarq secured the capital stack, which exceeded an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio. The financing includes a...
Phoenix New Times
These 5 Metro Phoenix Restaurants, Bars, and Cafes are Now Closed
The final days of 2022 brought the end of a chapter for five metro Phoenix food and drink businesses. In Gilbert, two coffee shops and a cider company closed their doors and in Glendale, two restaurants said goodbye. Here are the recent metro Phoenix closures. Bergies Coffee Roast House. Gilbert...
Utah auto dealer buys two Valley Earnhardt dealerships
Utah-based Ken Garff Automotive Group has expanded its presence in the Valley by acquiring two more dealerships from Valley-based Earnhardt Auto Centers.
fox10phoenix.com
$4M Mega Millions ticket sold in Arizona
TONOPAH, Ariz. - No one took home the Mega Millions jackpot after Tuesday night's drawing, but someone in Arizona is now a lot richer!. Officials say a $4 million ticket was sold at the Tonopah Travel Center, located at 1010 N. 339th Avenue. The winning ticket matched all five white...
Rio Verde Foothills getting creative after losing water source
Just days into the new year, residents in the Rio Verde Foothills community are getting creative with how they conserve and use water.
Phoenix New Times
Five Free Events in Metro Phoenix This Week
Is one of your New Year's resolutions to be smarter with your money? Yeah, us too. But that doesn't mean we want to stay home all the time. Here are five things you can do this week around town that won't cost you a dime. Photographer Gallery Talk. In case...
AZFamily
New effort underway to detect hazardous chemicals in Arizona drinking water
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — David and Peggy Miller are Scottsdale snowbirds who love coming to Arizona six months out of the year. What they don’t love is the water. “I have trust issues when it comes to the quality of water that comes through our tap,” said Peggy.
Glendale, January 04 High School ⚽ Game Notice
roselawgroupreporter.com
Mesa developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Mesa, a sprawling city of more than half a million people, will see the expansion of an Asian food hub, a new internet provider, a growing electric car footprint and a long-awaited beach-style park in 2023. Here’s a look at what to expect with these Mesa developments in the new...
KTAR.com
Portion of SRP canal in Phoenix to be drained starting Friday
PHOENIX — Portions of the SRP canals in Phoenix will be closed to the public as sections will be drained over the next month starting Friday. The closure is scheduled to be finished Feb. 8, affecting pedestrians and bicyclists from 56th Street and Indian School Road to 48th Street, according to a press release.
AZFamily
Fire at Phoenix resort causes temporary evacuation for guests
PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A fire at a Phoenix resort caused guests to be evacuated on Tuesday evening. It started just before 5 p.m. in the ballroom of the Westin Kierland Resort and Hotel near Scottsdale Road and Greenway Parkway. Firefighters say construction workers were fixing a laundry duct when they cut the roof with a saw, spreading sparks into the building and causing the fire.
roselawgroupreporter.com
New Glendale project to address affordable housing
With groundbreaking on an affordable housing development in Glendale approaching, the city next month will submit a request with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for grant money to support the project. On or about Jan. 16, the city of Glendale will ask for the release of...
This Is The Food Arizona Is Known For
Zippia determined the food that each state is known for.
