foxillinois.com
Police: Man dies from getting stabbed in neck, suspect arrested
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A man has been arrested after the Danville Police Department says he stabbed a man in the neck. The Danville Police say at 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday, they responded to the 300 Block of Harmon St in reference to a subject laying in the roadway.
foxillinois.com
Police investigating 7 burglaries that happened to three different businesses
LEXINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — The Lexington Police Department is working with the Illinois State Police (ISP) and the McLean County Sheriff’s Department to solve seven burglaries for three different businesses since mid-November. The burglarized businesses were True Value Hardware, DaT Bar, and Mounce Automotive. Police say True Value...
foxillinois.com
Man arrested after head butting maintenance employee, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested at 9 a.m. on Dec. 28 Wednesday near Fifth and Healey streets, Champaign, for battery. The Champaign Police Department says Jeulius K. Johnson, 27, was identified as the person who head-butted and punched a maintenance employee the previous day at an apartment building in the 400 block of East Healey Street, Champaign.
foxillinois.com
Woman arrested after 'brief chase' with police because she thought she had a warrant out
MAHOMET, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday night after a "brief chase" with police. The Champaign County Sheriff's says at 5:05 p.m. a Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Zaire Drumgoole for an Illinois Vehicle Code violation observed at Prairieview Road and Interstate 74.
foxillinois.com
Man shot on New Year's Day
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Carle Hospital around 5 am on Sunday for a report of a man with gunshot wounds. Lt. Curt Apperson with Champaign sheriff's office confirms a 30-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and pelvis. His injuries are...
foxillinois.com
Fire Department considers Decatur house fire suspicious
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1600 block of E. Wood on Tuesday. The first crews on the scene reported heavy smoke and fire from a window in the single-story home. The second truck pulled an attack line to the...
foxillinois.com
Man attacked in U of I parking lot
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was robbed in parking lot C-9 at the University of Illinois parking lot at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday. The University of Illinois A man reported that he was walking near the parking lot when he noticed two groups of men arguing with each other.
foxillinois.com
Families shaken up after Tuesday's tornado
MAROA, Ill. (WCCU) — Having your world turned upside down. That was almost the reality for some Maroa families following Tuesday night‘s tornado. The tornado tossed large pieces of farming equipment on and across Route 51. No was hurt, but people are tense with it being a close-call.
foxillinois.com
Crime Stoppers looking for a man suspected of theft, $10,000 in credit card fraud
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is seeking assistance from the public regarding theft and credit card fraud. Police say at 1:15 p.m. on December 9, a man suspect stole a wallet from a purse while distracting a customer at Hobby Lobby, located at 2102 North Neil Street in Champaign.
foxillinois.com
Lawsuit between Candlewood Estates and Sangamon Water causes issues for residents
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Several residents of Candlewood Estates in Mahomet have been without water and with broken pipes since the big Christmas freeze. This is due to the lawsuit between Candlewood Estates and Sangamon Valley Public Water District, as they disagree about who is responsible for these water issues. Although the broken and frozen pipes are a major issue for residents, it is not the only thing they are upset about.
foxillinois.com
Man shot and killed on New Year's Eve in Decatur identified
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. We now know the name of the man who was shot and killed on New Year's Eve. The Macon County Coroner, Michael E. Day, says Jarvis J. Milan, 30, was pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 1:21 p.m. Day says Milan died of...
foxillinois.com
Man identified from Danville house fire
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — The man who died in the house fire on Friday, December 30, has been identified. The Vermilion County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Bernard Baker,72, of Danville. We're told Baker was found inside the structure and was sent to autopsy. The Danville...
foxillinois.com
The National Weather Service confirms 7 tornadoes in Central Illinois
A rare tornado outbreak occurred Tuesday night across Central Illinois. Unseasonable warm air and a strong cold front triggered tornado-producing storms in Sangamon, Logan, Christian, Macon, and Ford counties. The first tornado dropped near Illiopolis around 3:53 PM. A trained storm spotter reported the brief touchdown in an open field. Since no damage was caused, the tornado was rated as an EF-Unknown.
foxillinois.com
Candlewood Estates residents facing major rent increase and other issues
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Candlewood Estates in Mahomet was bought back in September by a California based group and is now managed by Kodiak Property Management. However, several residents have told Fox Illinois that the park has since gotten worse, and now their rent is increasing over 50 percent.
foxillinois.com
Dr. Stacy Bennett shares who her husband had wanted to replace him
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Dr. Stacy Bennett has issued a statement regarding who she said her husband had hoped would be his permanent replacement when he was done with his term. Scott Bennett died from complications from a brain tumor on December 9. Dr. Stacey Bennett's statement says:. There...
foxillinois.com
A day for the record books
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Tuesday has been a record-breaking day with unseasonably warm Spring-like temperatures. Afternoon temperatures have soared into the low to mid-60s smashing many existing records. Lincoln climbed to 66, breaking the old record of 65, while Decatur set a new record with a high of 64,...
foxillinois.com
Healthcare professions training at Danville Area Community College
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Danville Area Community College’s (DACC) Corporate Education department is offering Healthcare Professions training starting January 17, 2023. PHLEBOTOMY TECHNIQUES training will be held Tuesdays & Thursdays, January 17-April 13, 2023 from 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. This course is a non-Nursing course aimed at the technical skills and knowledge required for blood collection. Students will develop skills in performing phlebotomy procedures in various healthcare settings. The fee is $450 per person.
foxillinois.com
Northwestern beats Illinois with big second-half run
EVANSTON, Ill. (WICS) — Chase Audige scored 21 points and added four steals and Northwestern won for the sixth time in seven games, defeating Illinois 73-60 on Wednesday night. Northwestern (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) added to what has been its best start in seven seasons. The Wildcats got 15...
