MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Several residents of Candlewood Estates in Mahomet have been without water and with broken pipes since the big Christmas freeze. This is due to the lawsuit between Candlewood Estates and Sangamon Valley Public Water District, as they disagree about who is responsible for these water issues. Although the broken and frozen pipes are a major issue for residents, it is not the only thing they are upset about.

MAHOMET, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO