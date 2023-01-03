George Velte, of Appleton, age 60, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born in New London on January 7, 1962 to the late Lewis and Louise (Bott) Velte. He was a great person, liked by all, and will be missed dearly. When George sold magazines, he was the happiest in his life, traveling!, meeting new people, exploring the unknown. Then there were his trips to Galveston, TX. Another great adventure, that he did yearly, enjoying people, places, and things. When he wasn’t fighting a storm in Galveston, he had a pretty good time. George had a big heart and was a businessman also, from fixing his and other people’s cars, to keeping tenants in his house, to other deals such as selling mustang parts to people…and of course buying them too. Nobody that knows George can disagree with the fact that he loved cars. He has had a private collection of his own over the years to include a limo, dozens of pintos, mustangs, and several other cars, pretty much with Ford being the main car lines. George was a great teacher, with patience and perseverance… he taught people to learn about what he was teaching them. He was a good friend, great mechanic, and a good person in general. He was pretty strict with people and himself. But he had a kind heart. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and a nephew. He was the second oldest from a family of 5, and definitely a handful in his younger years.

APPLETON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO