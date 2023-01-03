Read full article on original website
Hadley, Michael
Michael D. Hadley, age 65, of Waupaca, WI, passed away on Thursday, December 29th, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Chester County, PA on April 2, 1957, a son of Douglas Hadley and Christine (Collins) Jorgenson. Mike considered himself a “golf pro” and enjoyed his time working at...
Waupaca year in review
• Jim Olsen retired from the Waupaca Library Foundation. He served as their treasurer for 33 years. He is the last of the original foundation board members when it was started in 1989. • The city of Waupaca contracted with Graichen Disposal/GFL Environmental to collect trash and recyclables citywide. •...
Report on Isherwood released
Investigation finds she acted in appropriate manner, ethically. The sheriff’s grievances against former District Attorney Veronica Isherwood were “without merit,” according to an independent investigation by the Outagamie County District Attorney’s office. Assistant District Attorney Randall Schneider released the results of his investigation in a report...
Mueller named EMT of the Year
Rachael Mueller, who has worked part-time for Clintonville Area Ambulance since 2015, received the Wisconsin VFW EMT of the Year award. Mueller was nominated by the VFW Local Post 664 of Clintonville, and received the award at a ceremony in Milwaukee earlier this year. “It’s quite the honor,” Mueller told...
Green, Ellen
Ellen Jacqueline (Hall) Green, also known as Shoeberg, age 82, of Clintonville, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus and loved ones gone before her on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Aster Retirement Community in Clintonville, WI. Ellen was born on May 18, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Orange (Jack)...
Koehler, Milton
Milton Orin Koehler, age 91 of Oshkosh passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at his residence. Milton was born in Bloomfield, WI on February 8, 1931 the son of Herbert E. and Frieda (Bartel) Koehler, Sr. Milton married Louise Anne Flanner on November 16, 1974 in Oshkosh, WI. Milton was employed for many years at Pluswood in Oshkosh as a Foreman. He was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oshkosh.
Iola woman shares joy of family
Mandy Kriesel, of Iola, became a surrogate mother, not just once, but twice, to allow others to feel the joy of becoming parents. “My husband Lucas and I talked about surrogacy long before we were married,” she said. “We liked the idea of helping another family, after our family was complete.”
Lind, Carol R.
Carol R. Lind, age 88, of Fremont, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at ThedaCare Medical Center in Waupaca. She was born on January 13, 1934 in New London, WI, the daughter of the late Alfred and Ina (Talady) Popke. On December 28, 1957, Carol married Ralph Lind at First Congregational Church. He proceeded her in death on May 3,2012.
Velte, George
George Velte, of Appleton, age 60, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022. He was born in New London on January 7, 1962 to the late Lewis and Louise (Bott) Velte. He was a great person, liked by all, and will be missed dearly. When George sold magazines, he was the happiest in his life, traveling!, meeting new people, exploring the unknown. Then there were his trips to Galveston, TX. Another great adventure, that he did yearly, enjoying people, places, and things. When he wasn’t fighting a storm in Galveston, he had a pretty good time. George had a big heart and was a businessman also, from fixing his and other people’s cars, to keeping tenants in his house, to other deals such as selling mustang parts to people…and of course buying them too. Nobody that knows George can disagree with the fact that he loved cars. He has had a private collection of his own over the years to include a limo, dozens of pintos, mustangs, and several other cars, pretty much with Ford being the main car lines. George was a great teacher, with patience and perseverance… he taught people to learn about what he was teaching them. He was a good friend, great mechanic, and a good person in general. He was pretty strict with people and himself. But he had a kind heart. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and a nephew. He was the second oldest from a family of 5, and definitely a handful in his younger years.
Iola Winter Carnival announces court
Four princesses have been selected for the 2023 Iola Winter Carnival Court. Rebecca Woiak, Mackenzie Woyak, Chloe Timdal and Malea Tessen are seniors at Iola-Scandinavia High School. The event will be held the first weekend in February. Rebecca Woiak. “The Iola Winter Carnival is a great event for the community,”...
Local art show seeks entries
The Wolf River Art League extends an open invitation for professional, non-professional and student artists to enter the Mid-Winter Art Show on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11 and 12, at Crystal Falls, 1500 Handschke Drive, New London. The show is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days. Artists...
Stewart, Patricia
Patricia Stewart, of Saxeville, age 84, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. She was born in Horicon, WI on September 22, 1938 to the late Edward and Charlotte (Ogren) Firehammer. On April 30, 1960 she married Lorin Stewart. Patricia was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Saxeville, active with their quilting group and bible study.
Bulldogs take two in Clintonville
New London’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams headed to Clintonville Dec. 29 and returned home with a pair of nonconference wins. The girls topped the Truckers 62-36 and the boys overcame a 12-point halftime deficit in a 66-58 win. New London 62, Clintonville 36. The Bulldogs led...
W-F comes up short in title game
The Weyauwega-Fremont boys’ basketball team had an opportunity to win a holiday tournament, but came up short in the championship game. The Warhawks ended up on the short end of a 46-42 score to Auburndale Dec. 29 at the Auburndale Holiday Tournament. Weyauwega-Fremont had advanced to the championship game Dec. 28 with a 69-51 win over Neillsville.
