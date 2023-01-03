Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Related
bbbtv12.com
James Roscoe Breazeale, Oak Ridge
James Roscoe Breazeale, 72, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at NHC Health Care Center. He was born on March 21, 1950, in Oak Ridge. James was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jean Ketner Breazeale; brother Jeffery Breazeale and maternal grandparents, Clarence and Verna Ketner.
bbbtv12.com
Rev. Thomas Howard Huffine, 81
Rev. Thomas Howard Huffine, age 81, born May 28, 1941, went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Arvine Huffine and Grace Guettner Huffine; brother-in-law, Clayton Vineyard. He is...
bbbtv12.com
Bill Marrs, Rockwood
Mr. Bill Marrs, age 68 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1954, in Loudon, TN. He was of the Methodist faith. Mr. Marrs had a bachelor’s degree in history and education from ETSU in Johnson City, TN. He was also an Eagle Scout. He was a member of the Lion’s Club in Harriman, TN. Every child he taught was considered his grandchild, and everyone was a member of #TeamMarrs. He is preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Daisy Marrs; and his brother: Eddie Paul Marrs. He is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
David Roach, Etowah
Mr. David Ray Roach, age 72 passed away on January 4, 2023, at his home in Etowah. David loved working on old cars and enjoyed dirt track racing. He is preceded in death by his parents Thurman & Georgia Roach; son Davie Roach and several siblings. David leaves behind his...
bbbtv12.com
Floyd Don “Red” Davis, Oliver Springs
Floyd Don “Red” Davis, age 81 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 20, 1941, in Oliver Springs and attended Beech Park Baptist Church when he was able. He proudly served as an MP in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Sharp Shooter Medal. After enlistment, he worked for Norfolk Southern as a Welder until his retirement. Don also served as the former Vice Commander of the American Legion. He enjoyed going to the mountains with his cousin Manuel and hunting rattlesnakes. Don also enjoyed UT Football, racing cars, hot rodding, traveling, playing pool “pool shark,” and taking his lovely bride dancing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandbabies and family. His family says that Don was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather.
bbbtv12.com
Seth Andrew Martin, 16, Andersonville
Seth Andrew Martin, age 16 of Andersonville, Tn. passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Seth was born November 3, 2006, in Oak Ridge, Tn. and was the son of Robert Martin of Clinton, Tn. and Chelsea Hazan of Andersonville, Tn. He attended Anderson County High School, and was a member of the J.R.O.T.C. program. He attended Temple of Christ Baptist Church.
bbbtv12.com
Lee Allan Rose, Kingston
Lee Allan Rose, age 84, of Kingston passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Rockwood. He was born June 5, 1939, in Dyllis and was a graduate of South Harriman High School, class of ’57. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Harriman.
bbbtv12.com
James Arnold Ferrell, Rockwood
James Arnold Ferrell, age 79 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on November 12, 1943, in Charleston, WV. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of the Carpenters Local Union #363. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1963 and played on their 1959 state-champion football team. He loved racecars and working on them, watching westerns, and sunbathing. After he retired, he spent some of his time working at Glenn’s Auto Parts. He loved to stay busy and always be on the go. He loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandkids, and teaching everyone the core values of life. He is preceded in death by his parents: Clyde Ferrell and Ruby Dell Livesay Ferrell; Sisters: Carolyn Siers & Gloria Bonine. He is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Rev. David Lynn Johnson, Rockwood
Rev. David Lynn Johnson, age 70, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on January 2, 2023. Rev. Johnson began his ministry in 1971 and has faithfully preached the gospel of Christ ever since. Rev. Johnson was a Harriman city axillary officer since 1981 and was a proud clergyman and volunteer at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary for 17 years. Rev. Johnson pastored multiple churches throughout his ministry, but his ministry blossomed at Grace Church in Rockwood where he pastored for 22 years. Many souls have been saved and lives changed directly from the love that David displayed to everyone. When preparing his homegoing service he frequently reminded us that he was ready to meet Jesus, he was ready to go to the meeting! He requested that his favorite groups be played during his illness, Charles Johnson and the Revivers and The Five Star Jubilee. He is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Nancy Johnson; sister; Gloria Johnson; brothers, Dennis Johnson, Bob Johnson; parents, Clyde and Dorothy Walker Johnson and faithful stepmother, Nina Johnson.
bbbtv12.com
Alberta Wilson Grace, 95
Alberta Wilson Grace peacefully passed away on 12/31/22. She was born September 9, 1927, in Boonshill, Tennessee to the late Laura Edith Ranck Wilson and Albert Wright Wilson. She played basketball in high school in Boonshill and continued basketball at Virginia Intermont and later at Tennessee Tech University, where she graduated with a degree in pre-med. She then received her degree in Physical Therapy at Duke University. She married Robert Lawrence Grace on August 2, 1952, and they were married for 36 years until his death in 1989.
bbbtv12.com
Jack R. Slaven, 84
Loving brother and uncle, Mr. Jack R. Slaven, age 84, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home. He was born June 30, 1938, to C.V. Slaven and Nora Hamby Slaven in Scott County, TN. Jack enlisted in the Army and later on became a chemical operator at USEC in Paducah, KY. He loved the outdoors and looking out over the mountains. He had a passion for painting all type of canvases. He was completely devoted to carrying for his mom and taking her to the ocean as well as giving her flowers just to remind her how much she meant to him. He is preceded in death by his parents: C.V. and Nora Slaven; brothers: James, Bob, Lowell, and Roger Slaven; sister: Reba Dewyea; nephews: Coy and Jim; and nieces: Kris and Sherry. He is survived by:
WATE
Restaurant owner speaks about attempted robbery
Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began. Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
WATE
What are Good Samaritan laws
Following Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapse on the field, legal analyst Greg Isaacs and WATE's Lori Tucker discuss the laws surrounding good samaritan laws in Tennessee. Following Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapse on the field, legal analyst Greg Isaacs and WATE's Lori Tucker discuss the laws surrounding good samaritan laws in Tennessee.
bbbtv12.com
Richard Daniel Hayes (Rick), Clinton
Richard Daniel Hayes (Rick) age 53 of Clinton passed away peacefully at Vanderbilt Hospital on Friday, December 30th. He is preceded in death by his parents Irene and Robert Hayes as well as James and Margaret Mayes. He is survived by his wife of 28 years Karen and son James...
bbbtv12.com
Betty Ann McMurray, Kingston
Betty Ann McMurray, 70, of Kingston, slipped from her earthly life and chronic health issues to begin a new heavenly life with her Creator early Sunday morning, December 18, 2022. She was born May 3, 1952, in Detroit, Michigan. However, her family moved back to east Tennessee when she was still a baby. She grew up in the Kingston area, married, and had a full life here.
WATE
Man dead after falling into Cherokee Lake
A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. A Morristown man is dead after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area Saturday morning. UT’s Haslam Business School debuts franchise certificate …. The time has never been...
bbbtv12.com
Betty Jo Patterson, Frost Bottom Community
Betty Jo Patterson, age 72 of the Frost Bottom Community, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 11, 1950, in Oliver Springs and enjoyed cooking, making candy, and shopping. But most of all, she loved her fur babies and spending time with her family.
wvlt.tv
Loud boom rattles North Knox homes
POWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - Homes across the Powell and Halls communities of Knox County were rattled just before four Monday afternoon by a large boom. The WVLT Newsroom was bombarded with phone calls, emails and Facebook messages seeking answers to what the loud noise was. ”It shook the whole house,...
bbbtv12.com
Reverend Charles W Kelley Sr, 96, Rockwood
Reverend Charles W Kelley Sr, fondly known as “Preacher Kelley”, age 96, of Rockwood went to be with the Lord in heaven, the place he had preached about for more than 70 years, on January 1st, 2023. As a faithful servant of God in the Big Emory Baptist Association, Charles pastored Beech Park, Pond Grove, First Baptist Church Oakdale, and Clymersville Baptist Church. The last of which he established from a mission and served as pastor for 39 years before retiring at the age of 80. He lead so many to know the saving grace of Jesus Christ, joining hundreds of couples in holy matrimony, and memorializing countless others through his words of comfort when conducting their funerals.
bbbtv12.com
Daniel Joseph “DJ” King, Wartburg
Daniel Joseph “DJ” King, 43, passed away at his home in Wartburg, on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. He had a passion for music, playing guitar, and writing songs. He enjoyed making music with his wife Sarah and making up silly songs for his daughter, Alyssa, the light of his life. He also loved art, praising and encouraging Alyssa to paint, draw, and create art of her own. He adored his daughter and was a great father, and his creativity and passion will live on through her, a daddy’s girl through and through.
Comments / 0