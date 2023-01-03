Rev. David Lynn Johnson, age 70, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on January 2, 2023. Rev. Johnson began his ministry in 1971 and has faithfully preached the gospel of Christ ever since. Rev. Johnson was a Harriman city axillary officer since 1981 and was a proud clergyman and volunteer at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary for 17 years. Rev. Johnson pastored multiple churches throughout his ministry, but his ministry blossomed at Grace Church in Rockwood where he pastored for 22 years. Many souls have been saved and lives changed directly from the love that David displayed to everyone. When preparing his homegoing service he frequently reminded us that he was ready to meet Jesus, he was ready to go to the meeting! He requested that his favorite groups be played during his illness, Charles Johnson and the Revivers and The Five Star Jubilee. He is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Nancy Johnson; sister; Gloria Johnson; brothers, Dennis Johnson, Bob Johnson; parents, Clyde and Dorothy Walker Johnson and faithful stepmother, Nina Johnson.

ROCKWOOD, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO