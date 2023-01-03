ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhead fire claims life of ‘sweet elderly woman in her 90s,’ neighbors said.

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Neighbors in a Buckhead townhome community are back in their homes after a deadly fire forced them to evacuate.

An elderly woman was killed in the fire that broke out Monday night.

Witnesses told Channel 2′s Michael Seiden the victim was a “sweet elderly woman in her 90′s.”

Neighbor Paul Oliva said the fire started shortly after 9 p.m. at the townhome complex along Lakemoore Drive.

“Huge fire. I mean it was an inferno coming out the windows,” Oliva said.

He said all of the sudden, he saw fire trucks parked outside his Buckhead townhome. Oliva said when he walked outside, he knew his neighbor was in serious trouble.

“I pray to God no one’s in there but unfortunately there was,” is what he said he thought.

Firefighters had rushed to the scene, but the flames had already spread throughout the unit by the time they got there.

Firefighters worked quickly to knock out the flames. Once they got inside, they discovered the bodies of the homeowner and her cat.

Witnesses told said the victim was an elderly woman in her 90s who lived alone with her cat.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the fire, but neighbors believe the victim was cooking.

“Supposedly it was a kitchen fire, and it just blew from there and went up the stairwell to the top floor,” Oliva said.

Seiden contacted Atlanta Fire Rescue on Tuesday who said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

