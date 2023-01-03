James Arnold Ferrell, age 79 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on November 12, 1943, in Charleston, WV. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of the Carpenters Local Union #363. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1963 and played on their 1959 state-champion football team. He loved racecars and working on them, watching westerns, and sunbathing. After he retired, he spent some of his time working at Glenn’s Auto Parts. He loved to stay busy and always be on the go. He loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandkids, and teaching everyone the core values of life. He is preceded in death by his parents: Clyde Ferrell and Ruby Dell Livesay Ferrell; Sisters: Carolyn Siers & Gloria Bonine. He is survived by:

ROCKWOOD, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO