Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LansingTed RiversLansing, MI
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
Popular supermarket chain opens new "state-of-the-art" grocery store in TennesseeKristen WaltersAlcoa, TN
Related
bbbtv12.com
James Roscoe Breazeale, Oak Ridge
James Roscoe Breazeale, 72, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at NHC Health Care Center. He was born on March 21, 1950, in Oak Ridge. James was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jean Ketner Breazeale; brother Jeffery Breazeale and maternal grandparents, Clarence and Verna Ketner.
bbbtv12.com
Georgia Irene Bratcher, 91, Clinton
Georgia Irene Bratcher, age 91 of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, December 30th, 2022. Irene was a devoted and loving wife, sister, and aunt. She was a loyal friend to many and inspired those around her with her kind spirit, energetic love of life, and compassion. Irene loved people and adored her family. Georgia Irene Andrews was born on September 9, 1931, in Coal Creek, TN to George and Agnes Andrews. She played basketball at Lake City High School and graduated from Lake City High School. Irene met the love of her life, Wayne Eugene (Goober) Bratcher and they were married in 1956.
bbbtv12.com
Lee Allan Rose, Kingston
Lee Allan Rose, age 84, of Kingston passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Rockwood. He was born June 5, 1939, in Dyllis and was a graduate of South Harriman High School, class of ’57. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Harriman.
bbbtv12.com
Florence Elizabeth Jones, Kingston
Florence Elizabeth Jones age 73 of Kingston passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. Flo was of the Christian faith and retired from Ford Motor Company in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Della Weatherbee Wyatt, husband Al Jones Jr., and infant daughter Christine.
bbbtv12.com
Betty Ann McMurray, Kingston
Betty Ann McMurray, 70, of Kingston, slipped from her earthly life and chronic health issues to begin a new heavenly life with her Creator early Sunday morning, December 18, 2022. She was born May 3, 1952, in Detroit, Michigan. However, her family moved back to east Tennessee when she was still a baby. She grew up in the Kingston area, married, and had a full life here.
bbbtv12.com
Kenneth Michael Roy, 45
Kenneth Michael Roy, also known as Mike and Li’l Red, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Mike was born in Toledo, Ohio, but was raised in Oliver Springs, TN. Though a “Jack of all trades” he did excel at mechanic work. He was preceded in death...
bbbtv12.com
Betty Lou Blaylock Smith, Harriman
Mrs. Betty Lou Blaylock Smith, 80 of Harriman, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church. Betty worked as a Seamstress for many years and enjoyed working puzzles and spending time with her grandbabies. She was preceded in death...
bbbtv12.com
Seth Andrew Martin, 16, Andersonville
Seth Andrew Martin, age 16 of Andersonville, Tn. passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Seth was born November 3, 2006, in Oak Ridge, Tn. and was the son of Robert Martin of Clinton, Tn. and Chelsea Hazan of Andersonville, Tn. He attended Anderson County High School, and was a member of the J.R.O.T.C. program. He attended Temple of Christ Baptist Church.
bbbtv12.com
Richard Daniel Hayes (Rick), Clinton
Richard Daniel Hayes (Rick) age 53 of Clinton passed away peacefully at Vanderbilt Hospital on Friday, December 30th. He is preceded in death by his parents Irene and Robert Hayes as well as James and Margaret Mayes. He is survived by his wife of 28 years Karen and son James...
bbbtv12.com
James Arnold Ferrell, Rockwood
James Arnold Ferrell, age 79 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on November 12, 1943, in Charleston, WV. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of the Carpenters Local Union #363. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1963 and played on their 1959 state-champion football team. He loved racecars and working on them, watching westerns, and sunbathing. After he retired, he spent some of his time working at Glenn’s Auto Parts. He loved to stay busy and always be on the go. He loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandkids, and teaching everyone the core values of life. He is preceded in death by his parents: Clyde Ferrell and Ruby Dell Livesay Ferrell; Sisters: Carolyn Siers & Gloria Bonine. He is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Floyd Don “Red” Davis, Oliver Springs
Floyd Don “Red” Davis, age 81 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 20, 1941, in Oliver Springs and attended Beech Park Baptist Church when he was able. He proudly served as an MP in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Sharp Shooter Medal. After enlistment, he worked for Norfolk Southern as a Welder until his retirement. Don also served as the former Vice Commander of the American Legion. He enjoyed going to the mountains with his cousin Manuel and hunting rattlesnakes. Don also enjoyed UT Football, racing cars, hot rodding, traveling, playing pool “pool shark,” and taking his lovely bride dancing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandbabies and family. His family says that Don was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather.
bbbtv12.com
“Steve” “Brownie” Brown, Rockwood
Mr. “Steve” “Brownie” Brown, age 70, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his home. Steve enjoyed playing pool and he was an outdoorsman. He loved to go hunting, fishing, and camping in his spare time. He is preceded in death by his parents, Newell and Margie Crabtree Brown, brother, Larry Crabtree.
bbbtv12.com
Edna Louise Kirkpatrick, Rockwood
Edna Louise Kirkpatrick, age 66 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on December 3, 1956, in Rockwood. She was a great woman with a good heart who would do anything for anyone. She loved spending time with her grandbabies, or as she called them, her “doll babies”. She enjoyed going night fishing for catfish, swimming, and playing video games. She had an accounting degree from Roane State Community College. She also worked for Kimble Chase in Rockwood. She is preceded in death by her parents: Edward Boles and Betty Raulston Boles; sister: Janet Stegall; and life partner: Floyd Teasley. She is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Reverend Charles W Kelley Sr, 96, Rockwood
Reverend Charles W Kelley Sr, fondly known as “Preacher Kelley”, age 96, of Rockwood went to be with the Lord in heaven, the place he had preached about for more than 70 years, on January 1st, 2023. As a faithful servant of God in the Big Emory Baptist Association, Charles pastored Beech Park, Pond Grove, First Baptist Church Oakdale, and Clymersville Baptist Church. The last of which he established from a mission and served as pastor for 39 years before retiring at the age of 80. He lead so many to know the saving grace of Jesus Christ, joining hundreds of couples in holy matrimony, and memorializing countless others through his words of comfort when conducting their funerals.
bbbtv12.com
Christopher D. Loy, Heiskell
Christopher D. Loy, age 51, of Heiskell, Tn passed away on December 1st, 2022. He was born in Knoxville, TN on July 11, 1971, to the late Albert & Peggy Loy. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Greg Loy. He is survived by...
bbbtv12.com
Bill Marrs, Rockwood
Mr. Bill Marrs, age 68 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1954, in Loudon, TN. He was of the Methodist faith. Mr. Marrs had a bachelor’s degree in history and education from ETSU in Johnson City, TN. He was also an Eagle Scout. He was a member of the Lion’s Club in Harriman, TN. Every child he taught was considered his grandchild, and everyone was a member of #TeamMarrs. He is preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Daisy Marrs; and his brother: Eddie Paul Marrs. He is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Rowan Quillen Murray, Oliver Springs
Rowan Quillen Murray of Oliver Springs, TN was an angel on earth for 63 years and was promoted to angel in Heaven on December 31st, 2022. She was surrounded by family who did not leave her side. She was born on March 4, 1959, in Maryville, TN, and grew up in Oak Ridge before meeting the love of her life and moving to Oliver Springs.
bbbtv12.com
Daniel Joseph “DJ” King, Wartburg
Daniel Joseph “DJ” King, 43, passed away at his home in Wartburg, on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. He had a passion for music, playing guitar, and writing songs. He enjoyed making music with his wife Sarah and making up silly songs for his daughter, Alyssa, the light of his life. He also loved art, praising and encouraging Alyssa to paint, draw, and create art of her own. He adored his daughter and was a great father, and his creativity and passion will live on through her, a daddy’s girl through and through.
bbbtv12.com
Virginia L. Bertram Cottrell, Sunbright
Virginia L. Bertram Cottrell, age 85 of Sunbright passed away on January 1, 2023, at her daughter’s house. She is preceded in death by her mother Ernie Terry; father Russel Hughes; sons Glen David Bertram and Ricky Lee Bertram; daughter Brenda Bowling Bertram; granddaughter Jennifer Sue Lyons; sisters Mary K Miller and Wanda Foster; special son-in-law Harold Galloway; sister-in-law Marilyn Hughes.
bbbtv12.com
Alberta Wilson Grace, 95
Alberta Wilson Grace peacefully passed away on 12/31/22. She was born September 9, 1927, in Boonshill, Tennessee to the late Laura Edith Ranck Wilson and Albert Wright Wilson. She played basketball in high school in Boonshill and continued basketball at Virginia Intermont and later at Tennessee Tech University, where she graduated with a degree in pre-med. She then received her degree in Physical Therapy at Duke University. She married Robert Lawrence Grace on August 2, 1952, and they were married for 36 years until his death in 1989.
Comments / 0