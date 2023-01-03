ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Exhibit honors Big Chief Darryl Montana’s 50 years of Black Indian masking

New Orleans’ Black masking Indians, also known as Mardi Gras Indians, practice one of the most amazing American art forms. What other custom combines elaborate traditional garment-making with intensely complicated decorative craftwork, stylized street performance, unique music and deep historical context?. Darryl Montana, Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans comedian shot and killed outside Rouses laid to rest

A beloved New Orleans comedian who was shot and killed outside of the Rouses in the CBD just before Christmas will be laid to rest Thursday. Visitation for Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell will begin Thursday at 9 a.m. at Jacob and Schoen Funeral Home. His funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

ZURIK: FBI expands investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claims the FBI probe into purchases made by her image consultant doesn’t directly impact her, but Fox 8 has learned federal agents recently expanded their investigation. The FBI is digging into thousands of dollars in purchases made by Cantrell’s stylist, Tanya Blunt...
WASHINGTON, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
LOUISIANA STATE
ladatanews.com

Squashing the Beef… Before the Grief

As we enter 2023, New Orleans continues to struggle with crime and gun violence. Undoubtedly, the violence that proliferates does not discriminate. Thus, causing residents to feel unsafe all over the city. At the end of last year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell named a new Police Superintendent in Michelle Woodfork. While...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56

NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette

Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
KENNER, LA
fox8live.com

John Osterlind, New Orleans radio personality, has died at age 55

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Longtime New Orleans radio personality John Osterlind has died at age 55, according to a social media post by Bayou 95.7. Osterlind most recently worked at Bayou 95.7, where he was the Morning Drive host, and he previously worked at WRNO. The radio station’s statement said...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

What are the origins of Mardi Gras costumes? Here's the history

When one of the traditional Carnival parades rambles through New Orleans’ streets in the big lead up to Mardi Gras, the folks riding along on the floats toss beads, trinkets and other novelties down toward the crowds below. While the men — and, in recent years, women — who participate have traditionally been among the city’s wealthier citizens, knowing exactly who they are has always been a difficult task.
VENICE, LA
NOLA.com

Endymion Mardi Gras parade and City Hall reached a route agreement, but didn’t say what it is

Carnival fans will have to wait until Friday morning to find out for sure if the route of the enormous Endymion parade has been restored to its full length. The first eight blocks of the 2023 parade had been pruned by the city because of ongoing personnel limitations. An Endymion official met with New Orleans Police Department representatives Wednesday night to trey and work out a deal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy