Read full article on original website
Related
fox8live.com
New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ to be laid to rest Thursday
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Family members and friends will gather Thursday (Jan. 5) to say goodbye to New Orleans-born comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell. Montrell was shot and killed on December 23 as he sat inside his vehicle in the parking lot of the Barrone Street Rouses location.
NOLA.com
Exhibit honors Big Chief Darryl Montana’s 50 years of Black Indian masking
New Orleans’ Black masking Indians, also known as Mardi Gras Indians, practice one of the most amazing American art forms. What other custom combines elaborate traditional garment-making with intensely complicated decorative craftwork, stylized street performance, unique music and deep historical context?. Darryl Montana, Big Chief of the Yellow Pocahontas...
WDSU
New Orleans comedian shot and killed outside Rouses laid to rest
A beloved New Orleans comedian who was shot and killed outside of the Rouses in the CBD just before Christmas will be laid to rest Thursday. Visitation for Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell will begin Thursday at 9 a.m. at Jacob and Schoen Funeral Home. His funeral services will follow at 11 a.m.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: FBI expands investigation into Mayor LaToya Cantrell
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell claims the FBI probe into purchases made by her image consultant doesn’t directly impact her, but Fox 8 has learned federal agents recently expanded their investigation. The FBI is digging into thousands of dollars in purchases made by Cantrell’s stylist, Tanya Blunt...
NOLA.com
Our Lady of Lourdes, historic Uptown church unused since Katrina, set for restoration
Our Lady of Lourdes, the century-old former Roman Catholic church on the corner of Napoleon Avenue and Lasalle Street, is finally set to be rehabilitated after remaining unused since it was shuttered in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. The new owners — three local developers — plan to give the...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pancake House In Louisiana
Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
ladatanews.com
Squashing the Beef… Before the Grief
As we enter 2023, New Orleans continues to struggle with crime and gun violence. Undoubtedly, the violence that proliferates does not discriminate. Thus, causing residents to feel unsafe all over the city. At the end of last year, Mayor LaToya Cantrell named a new Police Superintendent in Michelle Woodfork. While...
Mayor LaToya Cantrell holds first press briefing of 2023
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell held her first press conference of 2023 on Wednesday, focusing on three of the biggest topics faced by the city: crime.
WDSU
New Orleans beloved radio host dead at 56
NEW ORLEANS — A beloved New Orleans radio host has died, according to a representative with Audacy. John Osterlind died at the age of 56. He was a radio personality for Bayou 95.7. According to a representative with Audacy, he died of natural causes. Osterlind worked in Connecticut, Rhode...
NOLA.com
Damion and Cheryl Banks crowned king and queen of Culinary Queens of New Orleans
The Culinary Queens of New Orleans have crowned chef Damion Banks and his wife, Cheryl Banks, as the king- and queen-select for the second year of the food-centered Carnival parade. Last year, the group made its debut as the first industry-based krewe in the Greater New Orleans area. It also...
NOLA.com
All 2023 Mardi Gras parades in Metairie, Kenner, West Jeff and Chalmette
Carnival doesn't stop at the parish line. Here are all the parades that roll in New Orleans' neighboring suburbs. Sunday, Feb. 5th, noon, Veterans Memorial Boulevard route, eastbound, Metairie. Founded in 1983, the Krewe of Little Rascals is a youth-oriented parade, with members ranging in age from 4 to 19....
NOLA.com
New Orleans murders: See map of killings and neighborhood totals for 2023
At the start of 2023, New Orleans was considered to have the highest murder rate of any large city in the country. The dramatic surge of murders left the city with 265 murders in 2022,. than any year since before Hurricane Katrina. While many other large cities saw a decrease...
NOLA.com
Want to take a train from New Orleans to Miami? Amtrak has ‘big time’ plans for Florida
The agreement is forged for Amtrak to run from New Orleans to Mobile starting in 2023, and now there is talk that passenger trains could continue on from South Mississippi to Orlando and Miami. A map outlining possible new service — revealed at a public meeting of the Amtrak board...
fox8live.com
John Osterlind, New Orleans radio personality, has died at age 55
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Longtime New Orleans radio personality John Osterlind has died at age 55, according to a social media post by Bayou 95.7. Osterlind most recently worked at Bayou 95.7, where he was the Morning Drive host, and he previously worked at WRNO. The radio station’s statement said...
New Orleans restaurant opening location in southwest Louisiana
Author and television personality Aarón Sánchez, chef/owner of Johnny Sánchez restaurant in New Orleans, will be opening a second location inside L’Auberge Casino Resort in Lake Charles.
NOLA.com
Endymion parade's starting spot in doubt; deal possible to allow krewe to roll on Orleans Avenue
The enormous Krewe of Endymion parade, which customarily begins on Orleans Avenue at the edge of City Park, is currently set to run on a shortened route in 2023 that would chop off eight blocks on Orleans and begin at the corner of Orleans and South Carrollton Avenue, according to a City Hall spokesperson.
NOLA.com
What are the origins of Mardi Gras costumes? Here's the history
When one of the traditional Carnival parades rambles through New Orleans’ streets in the big lead up to Mardi Gras, the folks riding along on the floats toss beads, trinkets and other novelties down toward the crowds below. While the men — and, in recent years, women — who participate have traditionally been among the city’s wealthier citizens, knowing exactly who they are has always been a difficult task.
NOLA.com
Endymion Mardi Gras parade and City Hall reached a route agreement, but didn’t say what it is
Carnival fans will have to wait until Friday morning to find out for sure if the route of the enormous Endymion parade has been restored to its full length. The first eight blocks of the 2023 parade had been pruned by the city because of ongoing personnel limitations. An Endymion official met with New Orleans Police Department representatives Wednesday night to trey and work out a deal.
Top WGNO stories of 2022- from Mayoral scandals to violent crime- see if you agree with our list
As the last year recedes, looking in the rear view mirror reveals much to regret, and little to celebrate.
Carter: Minds changing in favor of recall as deadline looms
Eileen Carter noted that some people who originally doubted the campaign effort’s mission and/or its chance to succeed have changed their minds. She also says some voters who originally were on the fence about the recall have signed the petition.
Comments / 0