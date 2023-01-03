When one of the traditional Carnival parades rambles through New Orleans’ streets in the big lead up to Mardi Gras, the folks riding along on the floats toss beads, trinkets and other novelties down toward the crowds below. While the men — and, in recent years, women — who participate have traditionally been among the city’s wealthier citizens, knowing exactly who they are has always been a difficult task.

VENICE, LA ・ 2 HOURS AGO