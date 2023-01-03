The season of giving is not over quite yet. The Pampa High School Wrestling Booster club held their annual fundraising event, Send a Friend a Goat! The Wrestling team has gone from business to business delivering the gift of goat. PHS senior and Wrestling team Captain, Tripper Taylor, has supplied his family’s goat, Gertrude, for this year’s fundraiser. For a donation of any amount, Gertrude and the Wrestling team have been traveling around surprising local businesses with their “gift”. The business can then choose the next business to send Gertrude to.

PAMPA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO