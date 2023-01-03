Read full article on original website
Gary J. Hyatt
Gary J. Hyatt, 73, of Amarillo died Friday, December 23, 2022. The memorial service will be at 10:00 am, Friday, January 6, 2023, at Trinity Baptist Church with former pastor, John Redfearn and Brad Jones officiating. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St. Gary was born March...
Goatin’ Around: PHS Wrestling Team’s Fundraiser
The season of giving is not over quite yet. The Pampa High School Wrestling Booster club held their annual fundraising event, Send a Friend a Goat! The Wrestling team has gone from business to business delivering the gift of goat. PHS senior and Wrestling team Captain, Tripper Taylor, has supplied his family’s goat, Gertrude, for this year’s fundraiser. For a donation of any amount, Gertrude and the Wrestling team have been traveling around surprising local businesses with their “gift”. The business can then choose the next business to send Gertrude to.
Last minute shopping? Keeping it local is Pampa’s motto
With Christmas being right around the corner, Pampa Chamber of Commerce Director, Cortnie Patterson reminds people to shop local with our hometown stores. “Small business is the backbone of our economy, 64% of our new jobs in the U.S. come from small business,” Patterson said. “When people spend their dollars locally, more money stays local. On average, for every $100 spent locally, $68 of that stays here.”
John Carl Worthington
John Carl Worthington, 61, of Pampa, lost his battle to cancer on January 2, 2023 in Amarillo. Services will be at 10:00 AM Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Carmichael-Whatley Colonial Chapel with Pastor Dwain Read, pastor of Lipscomb Union Church in Lipscomb. Graveside service will be at 3:00 PM Friday at Burkett Cemetery in Burkett, Texas with Pastor Chas Shira, pastor of Coleman Baptist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
Tish Doan
Tish Doan, 75, of Pampa, passed away on December 30, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. Services will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Memory Gardens Mausoleum with Rev. Zack Greer, an associate pastor of First Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery under the care of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
Rickie Plunk
Rickie Plunk, 73 years old, of Pampa, Texas, peacefully left this life on the evening of January 1st, 2023, and is now spending eternity with his precious Savior. Rickie was born on December 2, 1949, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma to Bud and Bethel Plunk. Rickie’s family moved to Pampa in...
Vestal Gene Bailey
Vestal Gene Bailey of McLean, TX passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022 at the age of 95 years. Graveside Services will be 2:00 PM Friday, December 30, 2022 in Hillcrest Cemetery in McLean with Rev. Thacker Haynes, officiating. Arrangements are by Robertson Funeral Directors of McLean:. Vestal was born...
Lois Marie Minnick
Lois Marie Minnick, 83, of Pampa, passed way at her home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Memorial services will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2022 at Central Baptist Church with Rev. Norman Rushing, pastor, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Carmichael-Whatley Funeral Directors and Crematory.
Lipscomb County Sheriff John Worthington passes away
LIPSCOMB COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lipscomb County is mourning the loss of Sheriff John Worthington with the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office honoring him in a Facebook post on Monday. “The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office extends our condolences to the family of Sheriff John Worthington of Lipscomb County after his passing,” read the post, “Sheriff Worthington […]
James William Franks ( J.W.)
James William Franks ( J.W.), 82, of Lefors, passed away December 28, 2022 in McLean. James William Franks, or J.W. to those who knew him best, was born on Jan. 21, 1940. He and Nora, his wife of 65 years, raised two sons and four grandchildren. As a young man, Jay worked on a variety of road construction jobs in Texas and Colorado. While building highway 273 around Lefors, he and Nora decided to plant roots. He ran the Texaco Service station and eventually bought Adams & Franks, a dirt contracting company which he owned and operated for over 30 years.
Tipps Announces Plans To Run For City Council
Don Tipps has officially placed his name into the hat for Amarillo City Council. Mr. Tipps announced his candidacy for City Council Place 2 on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mr. Tipps is a lifelong resident of Amarillo, a business owner and entrepreneur, and says he hopes he can make a positive impact on the city.
Street Racing Charges
Thirty-year-old Kevin Van Voris of Amarillo has been arrested for Deadly Conduct, Illegal Street Racing after Amarillo Police were made aware of a youtube channel belonging to him documenting illegal Street Racing. A warrant was served last Thursday on the deadly conduct charge and the warrant was served at his...
Junior High Student Hit By Vehicle
A Randall Junior High School student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. The Amarillo Police Department, school liaison officers were called in at 8:40 a.m. for a student in a crosswalk that was hit by a vehicle. Police initially...
