bbbtv12.com
James Roscoe Breazeale, Oak Ridge
James Roscoe Breazeale, 72, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at NHC Health Care Center. He was born on March 21, 1950, in Oak Ridge. James was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jean Ketner Breazeale; brother Jeffery Breazeale and maternal grandparents, Clarence and Verna Ketner.
bbbtv12.com
Georgia Irene Bratcher, 91, Clinton
Georgia Irene Bratcher, age 91 of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, December 30th, 2022. Irene was a devoted and loving wife, sister, and aunt. She was a loyal friend to many and inspired those around her with her kind spirit, energetic love of life, and compassion. Irene loved people and adored her family. Georgia Irene Andrews was born on September 9, 1931, in Coal Creek, TN to George and Agnes Andrews. She played basketball at Lake City High School and graduated from Lake City High School. Irene met the love of her life, Wayne Eugene (Goober) Bratcher and they were married in 1956.
bbbtv12.com
Rev. Thomas Howard Huffine, 81
Rev. Thomas Howard Huffine, age 81, born May 28, 1941, went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Arvine Huffine and Grace Guettner Huffine; brother-in-law, Clayton Vineyard. He is...
bbbtv12.com
David Roach, Etowah
Mr. David Ray Roach, age 72 passed away on January 4, 2023, at his home in Etowah. David loved working on old cars and enjoyed dirt track racing. He is preceded in death by his parents Thurman & Georgia Roach; son Davie Roach and several siblings. David leaves behind his...
bbbtv12.com
Rowan Quillen Murray, Oliver Springs
Rowan Quillen Murray of Oliver Springs, TN was an angel on earth for 63 years and was promoted to angel in Heaven on December 31st, 2022. She was surrounded by family who did not leave her side. She was born on March 4, 1959, in Maryville, TN, and grew up in Oak Ridge before meeting the love of her life and moving to Oliver Springs.
bbbtv12.com
Richard Daniel Hayes (Rick), Clinton
Richard Daniel Hayes (Rick) age 53 of Clinton passed away peacefully at Vanderbilt Hospital on Friday, December 30th. He is preceded in death by his parents Irene and Robert Hayes as well as James and Margaret Mayes. He is survived by his wife of 28 years Karen and son James...
bbbtv12.com
Lee Allan Rose, Kingston
Lee Allan Rose, age 84, of Kingston passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Rockwood. He was born June 5, 1939, in Dyllis and was a graduate of South Harriman High School, class of ’57. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Harriman.
bbbtv12.com
Rev. David Lynn Johnson, Rockwood
Rev. David Lynn Johnson, age 70, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on January 2, 2023. Rev. Johnson began his ministry in 1971 and has faithfully preached the gospel of Christ ever since. Rev. Johnson was a Harriman city axillary officer since 1981 and was a proud clergyman and volunteer at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary for 17 years. Rev. Johnson pastored multiple churches throughout his ministry, but his ministry blossomed at Grace Church in Rockwood where he pastored for 22 years. Many souls have been saved and lives changed directly from the love that David displayed to everyone. When preparing his homegoing service he frequently reminded us that he was ready to meet Jesus, he was ready to go to the meeting! He requested that his favorite groups be played during his illness, Charles Johnson and the Revivers and The Five Star Jubilee. He is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Nancy Johnson; sister; Gloria Johnson; brothers, Dennis Johnson, Bob Johnson; parents, Clyde and Dorothy Walker Johnson and faithful stepmother, Nina Johnson.
bbbtv12.com
Betty Lou Blaylock Smith, Harriman
Mrs. Betty Lou Blaylock Smith, 80 of Harriman, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church. Betty worked as a Seamstress for many years and enjoyed working puzzles and spending time with her grandbabies. She was preceded in death...
bbbtv12.com
Christopher D. Loy, Heiskell
Christopher D. Loy, age 51, of Heiskell, Tn passed away on December 1st, 2022. He was born in Knoxville, TN on July 11, 1971, to the late Albert & Peggy Loy. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Greg Loy. He is survived by...
bbbtv12.com
Bill Marrs, Rockwood
Mr. Bill Marrs, age 68 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1954, in Loudon, TN. He was of the Methodist faith. Mr. Marrs had a bachelor’s degree in history and education from ETSU in Johnson City, TN. He was also an Eagle Scout. He was a member of the Lion’s Club in Harriman, TN. Every child he taught was considered his grandchild, and everyone was a member of #TeamMarrs. He is preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Daisy Marrs; and his brother: Eddie Paul Marrs. He is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Janice Gail (Pugh) Wilkey, 80
Janice Gail (Pugh) Wilkey passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2022. Gail, affectionately known as Granny Gail, was born July 12, 1942, to Ernest and Sallie (Scott) Pugh in Columbia, Tn. Soon afterwards her family moved to Oak Ridge, Tn. and eventually settled in Rockwood during the 1950s. She was in the Rockwood High School class of 1961 and later enjoyed working on the yearly class reunion committee, regularly visiting with classmates and friends. In 1968, Gail earned her LPN license and began her nursing career at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge until 1985. It was then she began her very favorite nursing job, home health care. As an attentive caregiver, she enjoyed caring for her patients while going well beyond the role of her job by providing them food, clothing, and the families’ lifetime friendships.
bbbtv12.com
Jack R. Slaven, 84
Loving brother and uncle, Mr. Jack R. Slaven, age 84, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home. He was born June 30, 1938, to C.V. Slaven and Nora Hamby Slaven in Scott County, TN. Jack enlisted in the Army and later on became a chemical operator at USEC in Paducah, KY. He loved the outdoors and looking out over the mountains. He had a passion for painting all type of canvases. He was completely devoted to carrying for his mom and taking her to the ocean as well as giving her flowers just to remind her how much she meant to him. He is preceded in death by his parents: C.V. and Nora Slaven; brothers: James, Bob, Lowell, and Roger Slaven; sister: Reba Dewyea; nephews: Coy and Jim; and nieces: Kris and Sherry. He is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Reverend Charles W Kelley Sr, 96, Rockwood
Reverend Charles W Kelley Sr, fondly known as “Preacher Kelley”, age 96, of Rockwood went to be with the Lord in heaven, the place he had preached about for more than 70 years, on January 1st, 2023. As a faithful servant of God in the Big Emory Baptist Association, Charles pastored Beech Park, Pond Grove, First Baptist Church Oakdale, and Clymersville Baptist Church. The last of which he established from a mission and served as pastor for 39 years before retiring at the age of 80. He lead so many to know the saving grace of Jesus Christ, joining hundreds of couples in holy matrimony, and memorializing countless others through his words of comfort when conducting their funerals.
bbbtv12.com
“Steve” “Brownie” Brown, Rockwood
Mr. “Steve” “Brownie” Brown, age 70, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his home. Steve enjoyed playing pool and he was an outdoorsman. He loved to go hunting, fishing, and camping in his spare time. He is preceded in death by his parents, Newell and Margie Crabtree Brown, brother, Larry Crabtree.
bbbtv12.com
Betty Jo Patterson, Frost Bottom Community
Betty Jo Patterson, age 72 of the Frost Bottom Community, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 11, 1950, in Oliver Springs and enjoyed cooking, making candy, and shopping. But most of all, she loved her fur babies and spending time with her family.
bbbtv12.com
Betty Ann McMurray, Kingston
Betty Ann McMurray, 70, of Kingston, slipped from her earthly life and chronic health issues to begin a new heavenly life with her Creator early Sunday morning, December 18, 2022. She was born May 3, 1952, in Detroit, Michigan. However, her family moved back to east Tennessee when she was still a baby. She grew up in the Kingston area, married, and had a full life here.
bbbtv12.com
Edna Louise Kirkpatrick, Rockwood
Edna Louise Kirkpatrick, age 66 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on December 3, 1956, in Rockwood. She was a great woman with a good heart who would do anything for anyone. She loved spending time with her grandbabies, or as she called them, her “doll babies”. She enjoyed going night fishing for catfish, swimming, and playing video games. She had an accounting degree from Roane State Community College. She also worked for Kimble Chase in Rockwood. She is preceded in death by her parents: Edward Boles and Betty Raulston Boles; sister: Janet Stegall; and life partner: Floyd Teasley. She is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Florence Elizabeth Jones, Kingston
Florence Elizabeth Jones age 73 of Kingston passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. Flo was of the Christian faith and retired from Ford Motor Company in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Della Weatherbee Wyatt, husband Al Jones Jr., and infant daughter Christine.
bbbtv12.com
Virginia L. Bertram Cottrell, Sunbright
Virginia L. Bertram Cottrell, age 85 of Sunbright passed away on January 1, 2023, at her daughter’s house. She is preceded in death by her mother Ernie Terry; father Russel Hughes; sons Glen David Bertram and Ricky Lee Bertram; daughter Brenda Bowling Bertram; granddaughter Jennifer Sue Lyons; sisters Mary K Miller and Wanda Foster; special son-in-law Harold Galloway; sister-in-law Marilyn Hughes.
