hawaiinewsnow.com
Manoa robbery suspects wanted after assaulting homeowners, fleeing on foot
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are asking for your help with locating two men wanted in connection with a violent home invasion. The incident happened when two men allegedly entered a residence on Oahu Avenue in Manoa around 3:30 a.m. Monday and began to gather items. Police say the homeowners...
YAHOO!
Man, 21, charged with assault against police officer
Jan. 4—An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against a 21-year-old man today, charging him with assault after he allegedly drove a stolen rental vehicle toward a Honolulu police officer in Waianae. Travis K. Key was charged with assault against a law enforcement officer in the first-degree, unauthorized control...
Trial starts for suspect in North Shore murder
Court documents show that Brown and Hailey Dandurand were charged with second-degree murder, burglary, kidnapping and other offenses.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Corrections officer suspected after major illegal aerial fireworks bust at Oahu jail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation is underway after nearly 100 pounds of illegal aerial fireworks were confiscated from the mailroom at Oahu Community Correctional Center. Sources say a corrections officer is suspected of having the boxes shipped to the jail using an inmate’s name. Law enforcement sources tell HNN...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest suspect accused of attacking man with metal pipe in Waianae
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department said they arrested a man accused of attacking someone with a metal pipe Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the incident happened in Waianae around 12:50 p.m. Authorities arrested 29-year-old Michael Willingham on suspicion of assault. The victim reportedly had a broken forearm. He drove...
hawaiinewsnow.com
FBI’s special agent in charge for Honolulu: Rooting out public corruption is priority no. 1 in the new year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has more than its fair share of dirty politicians. The FBI made 13 high-profile arrests last year in connection with public corruption scandals. And for the year ahead, FBI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill says public corruption will be the “no. 1 criminal investigative...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police searching for 2 suspects in violent home invasion in Manoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects involved in a violent home invasion in Manoa. Authorities said two men broke into a home and tried to steal some items at around 4 a.m. Monday. Police said they then reportedly assaulted the people who live in the home...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HECO working with FBI after Oahu power plant receives several letters with threatening innuendos
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at Hawaiian Electric’s Kahe Power Plant in Leeward Oahu confirm they’re working with the FBI after receiving several letters with threatening innuendos. The development comes a month after federal authorities posted a terrorism alert bulletin warning of threats to critical infrastructure. Law enforcement sources...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Speed appears to be a factor in H-3 Freeway critical motorcycle crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist in his 50s was critically injured Monday afternoon in a crash on the H-3 Freeway eastbound. Honolulu EMS said they responded to the crash about 12:55 p.m. in the Kailua area. Police investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
How illegal fireworks could still be putting you and your family at risk
Despite what Emergency Medical Services called a brutal New Year's Eve, the Honolulu Police Department had fewer arrests and citations this year compared to last. But, the Honolulu Fire Department warns that the danger of illegal fireworks does not end after the holiday is over.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu’s mayor, police chief say systemic changes needed after ‘disturbing’ night of fireworks
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Amid a debate over changes to fireworks laws in the wake of a loud and dangerous new year, both Honolulu’s police chief and its mayor said Tuesday that long-term, systemic changes are needed to ease the situation. Despite the concern, neither provided an outline on what...
Woman dead after pedestrian, vehicle collision in Kailua
Honolulu Police Department, Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section reported a new vehicle collision, this time killing a woman.
HPD’s Chinatown Task Force receives more federal funding, extension
"I like the progress made in Chinatown, but we're nowhere near where we need to be," said Rick Blangiardi, Honolulu Mayor.
A violent home invasion in Manoa; how one expert says you can prevent being targeted
Home owners were assaulted during a break-in at a home in Manoa putting residents on high alert. How bad is crime in the area and what can people do to prevent being targeted?
hawaiinewsnow.com
City to issue violation notice in wake of deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In wake of a deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua, the city said it will be issuing a violation notice to the contractors and property owner. Last Friday, a 15-foot retaining wall collapsed at a Kailua home on Akiikii Place killing 22-year-old Sione Veikoso and seriously injuring 3 others.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Pedestrian walking in marked crosswalk is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of new year
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a woman struck in Kailua on Monday morning is Oahu’s first traffic fatality of the new year. The crash happened about 5:55 a.m. on Keolu Drive. First responders say an 85-year-old male driver was traveling eastbound when he struck a pedestrian in her...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
hawaiinewsnow.com
EMS: Man seriously injured following overnight shooting in Liliha
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his early-30s was apparently shot overnight in Liliha, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics said he apparently sustained a gun shot wound to his lower body. The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. near Liliha Street. EMS treated and transported the man to the...
Kailua residents call for traffic safety after pedestrian fatality
According to Honolulu police, a woman was killed while crossing the street in Kailua Monday morning, Jan. 2. HPD said, shortly before 6 a.m., the woman in her 60s was crossing Keolu Dr. in a crosswalk when a vehicle hit her. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died. The 85-year-old driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.
Lost hiker uses dying cellphone's light to signal for help in Hawaii
The man was hiking alone in Honolulu, and became disoriented on the trail after sunset
