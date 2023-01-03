ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewa Beach, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Manoa robbery suspects wanted after assaulting homeowners, fleeing on foot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are asking for your help with locating two men wanted in connection with a violent home invasion. The incident happened when two men allegedly entered a residence on Oahu Avenue in Manoa around 3:30 a.m. Monday and began to gather items. Police say the homeowners...
HONOLULU, HI
YAHOO!

Man, 21, charged with assault against police officer

Jan. 4—An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against a 21-year-old man today, charging him with assault after he allegedly drove a stolen rental vehicle toward a Honolulu police officer in Waianae. Travis K. Key was charged with assault against a law enforcement officer in the first-degree, unauthorized control...
WAIANAE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police arrest suspect accused of attacking man with metal pipe in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department said they arrested a man accused of attacking someone with a metal pipe Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the incident happened in Waianae around 12:50 p.m. Authorities arrested 29-year-old Michael Willingham on suspicion of assault. The victim reportedly had a broken forearm. He drove...
WAIANAE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police searching for 2 suspects in violent home invasion in Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for two suspects involved in a violent home invasion in Manoa. Authorities said two men broke into a home and tried to steal some items at around 4 a.m. Monday. Police said they then reportedly assaulted the people who live in the home...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HECO working with FBI after Oahu power plant receives several letters with threatening innuendos

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Officials at Hawaiian Electric’s Kahe Power Plant in Leeward Oahu confirm they’re working with the FBI after receiving several letters with threatening innuendos. The development comes a month after federal authorities posted a terrorism alert bulletin warning of threats to critical infrastructure. Law enforcement sources...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Speed appears to be a factor in H-3 Freeway critical motorcycle crash

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist in his 50s was critically injured Monday afternoon in a crash on the H-3 Freeway eastbound. Honolulu EMS said they responded to the crash about 12:55 p.m. in the Kailua area. Police investigators said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

City to issue violation notice in wake of deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In wake of a deadly rock wall collapse in Kailua, the city said it will be issuing a violation notice to the contractors and property owner. Last Friday, a 15-foot retaining wall collapsed at a Kailua home on Akiikii Place killing 22-year-old Sione Veikoso and seriously injuring 3 others.
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Honolulu police: 17-year-old run over while lying in street

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a 17-year-old boy was critically injured early Sunday when he was run over in the Waikele area while lying in the street. The vehicle that ran over him fled the scene. Police said the incident happened about 2:20 a.m. on Lumiauau Street. Police said...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

EMS: Man seriously injured following overnight shooting in Liliha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his early-30s was apparently shot overnight in Liliha, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services. Paramedics said he apparently sustained a gun shot wound to his lower body. The incident happened around 10:40 p.m. near Liliha Street. EMS treated and transported the man to the...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Kailua residents call for traffic safety after pedestrian fatality

According to Honolulu police, a woman was killed while crossing the street in Kailua Monday morning, Jan. 2. HPD said, shortly before 6 a.m., the woman in her 60s was crossing Keolu Dr. in a crosswalk when a vehicle hit her. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died. The 85-year-old driver was not hurt and remained at the scene.
KAILUA, HI

