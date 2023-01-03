Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seth Andrew Martin, 16, Andersonville
Seth Andrew Martin, age 16 of Andersonville, Tn. passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023. Seth was born November 3, 2006, in Oak Ridge, Tn. and was the son of Robert Martin of Clinton, Tn. and Chelsea Hazan of Andersonville, Tn. He attended Anderson County High School, and was a member of the J.R.O.T.C. program. He attended Temple of Christ Baptist Church.
Florence Elizabeth Jones, Kingston
Florence Elizabeth Jones age 73 of Kingston passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. Flo was of the Christian faith and retired from Ford Motor Company in Ypsilanti, Michigan. Preceded in death by her parents Wilbur and Della Weatherbee Wyatt, husband Al Jones Jr., and infant daughter Christine.
James Roscoe Breazeale, Oak Ridge
James Roscoe Breazeale, 72, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at NHC Health Care Center. He was born on March 21, 1950, in Oak Ridge. James was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jean Ketner Breazeale; brother Jeffery Breazeale and maternal grandparents, Clarence and Verna Ketner.
Rev. Thomas Howard Huffine, 81
Rev. Thomas Howard Huffine, age 81, born May 28, 1941, went home to be with the Lord on December 31, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Arvine Huffine and Grace Guettner Huffine; brother-in-law, Clayton Vineyard. He is...
David Roach, Etowah
Mr. David Ray Roach, age 72 passed away on January 4, 2023, at his home in Etowah. David loved working on old cars and enjoyed dirt track racing. He is preceded in death by his parents Thurman & Georgia Roach; son Davie Roach and several siblings. David leaves behind his...
“Steve” “Brownie” Brown, Rockwood
Mr. “Steve” “Brownie” Brown, age 70, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his home. Steve enjoyed playing pool and he was an outdoorsman. He loved to go hunting, fishing, and camping in his spare time. He is preceded in death by his parents, Newell and Margie Crabtree Brown, brother, Larry Crabtree.
Kenneth Michael Roy, 45
Kenneth Michael Roy, also known as Mike and Li’l Red, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Mike was born in Toledo, Ohio, but was raised in Oliver Springs, TN. Though a “Jack of all trades” he did excel at mechanic work. He was preceded in death...
Janice Gail (Pugh) Wilkey, 80
Janice Gail (Pugh) Wilkey passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 31, 2022. Gail, affectionately known as Granny Gail, was born July 12, 1942, to Ernest and Sallie (Scott) Pugh in Columbia, Tn. Soon afterwards her family moved to Oak Ridge, Tn. and eventually settled in Rockwood during the 1950s. She was in the Rockwood High School class of 1961 and later enjoyed working on the yearly class reunion committee, regularly visiting with classmates and friends. In 1968, Gail earned her LPN license and began her nursing career at Methodist Medical Center, Oak Ridge until 1985. It was then she began her very favorite nursing job, home health care. As an attentive caregiver, she enjoyed caring for her patients while going well beyond the role of her job by providing them food, clothing, and the families’ lifetime friendships.
Bill Marrs, Rockwood
Mr. Bill Marrs, age 68 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1954, in Loudon, TN. He was of the Methodist faith. Mr. Marrs had a bachelor’s degree in history and education from ETSU in Johnson City, TN. He was also an Eagle Scout. He was a member of the Lion’s Club in Harriman, TN. Every child he taught was considered his grandchild, and everyone was a member of #TeamMarrs. He is preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Daisy Marrs; and his brother: Eddie Paul Marrs. He is survived by:
Judge Andrew Morgan – Unite TN Juvenile Court Interest Meeting
We were joined by Judge Andrew Morgan to share update from his first few month serving as judge in Bradley County. He shared about new software systems that are soon going to be offered to veterans in our area. They are offering a training session Friday at. Avenue Church. 1720...
Jack R. Slaven, 84
Loving brother and uncle, Mr. Jack R. Slaven, age 84, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home. He was born June 30, 1938, to C.V. Slaven and Nora Hamby Slaven in Scott County, TN. Jack enlisted in the Army and later on became a chemical operator at USEC in Paducah, KY. He loved the outdoors and looking out over the mountains. He had a passion for painting all type of canvases. He was completely devoted to carrying for his mom and taking her to the ocean as well as giving her flowers just to remind her how much she meant to him. He is preceded in death by his parents: C.V. and Nora Slaven; brothers: James, Bob, Lowell, and Roger Slaven; sister: Reba Dewyea; nephews: Coy and Jim; and nieces: Kris and Sherry. He is survived by:
Rev. David Lynn Johnson, Rockwood
Rev. David Lynn Johnson, age 70, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on January 2, 2023. Rev. Johnson began his ministry in 1971 and has faithfully preached the gospel of Christ ever since. Rev. Johnson was a Harriman city axillary officer since 1981 and was a proud clergyman and volunteer at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary for 17 years. Rev. Johnson pastored multiple churches throughout his ministry, but his ministry blossomed at Grace Church in Rockwood where he pastored for 22 years. Many souls have been saved and lives changed directly from the love that David displayed to everyone. When preparing his homegoing service he frequently reminded us that he was ready to meet Jesus, he was ready to go to the meeting! He requested that his favorite groups be played during his illness, Charles Johnson and the Revivers and The Five Star Jubilee. He is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Nancy Johnson; sister; Gloria Johnson; brothers, Dennis Johnson, Bob Johnson; parents, Clyde and Dorothy Walker Johnson and faithful stepmother, Nina Johnson.
Edna Louise Kirkpatrick, Rockwood
Edna Louise Kirkpatrick, age 66 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on December 3, 1956, in Rockwood. She was a great woman with a good heart who would do anything for anyone. She loved spending time with her grandbabies, or as she called them, her “doll babies”. She enjoyed going night fishing for catfish, swimming, and playing video games. She had an accounting degree from Roane State Community College. She also worked for Kimble Chase in Rockwood. She is preceded in death by her parents: Edward Boles and Betty Raulston Boles; sister: Janet Stegall; and life partner: Floyd Teasley. She is survived by:
James Arnold Ferrell, Rockwood
James Arnold Ferrell, age 79 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on November 12, 1943, in Charleston, WV. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of the Carpenters Local Union #363. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1963 and played on their 1959 state-champion football team. He loved racecars and working on them, watching westerns, and sunbathing. After he retired, he spent some of his time working at Glenn’s Auto Parts. He loved to stay busy and always be on the go. He loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandkids, and teaching everyone the core values of life. He is preceded in death by his parents: Clyde Ferrell and Ruby Dell Livesay Ferrell; Sisters: Carolyn Siers & Gloria Bonine. He is survived by:
Glenna Mae Murphy Morgan, 94, Cookeville
Mrs. Glenna Mae Murphy Morgan, age 94, of Cookeville, formerly of Wartburg passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Signature Health Care of Putnam County in Cookeville. For several years, Glenna was actively involved with the Morgan County Genealogical and Historical Society. She is preceded in death by two husbands:...
Daniel Joseph “DJ” King, Wartburg
Daniel Joseph “DJ” King, 43, passed away at his home in Wartburg, on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. He had a passion for music, playing guitar, and writing songs. He enjoyed making music with his wife Sarah and making up silly songs for his daughter, Alyssa, the light of his life. He also loved art, praising and encouraging Alyssa to paint, draw, and create art of her own. He adored his daughter and was a great father, and his creativity and passion will live on through her, a daddy’s girl through and through.
Alberta Wilson Grace, 95
Alberta Wilson Grace peacefully passed away on 12/31/22. She was born September 9, 1927, in Boonshill, Tennessee to the late Laura Edith Ranck Wilson and Albert Wright Wilson. She played basketball in high school in Boonshill and continued basketball at Virginia Intermont and later at Tennessee Tech University, where she graduated with a degree in pre-med. She then received her degree in Physical Therapy at Duke University. She married Robert Lawrence Grace on August 2, 1952, and they were married for 36 years until his death in 1989.
Richard Daniel Hayes (Rick), Clinton
Richard Daniel Hayes (Rick) age 53 of Clinton passed away peacefully at Vanderbilt Hospital on Friday, December 30th. He is preceded in death by his parents Irene and Robert Hayes as well as James and Margaret Mayes. He is survived by his wife of 28 years Karen and son James...
Restaurant owner speaks about attempted robbery
Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began. Yong Zhong Li lights up every time he tells the story of how he and one of his chefs defended their business just before the new year began.
Rowan Quillen Murray, Oliver Springs
Rowan Quillen Murray of Oliver Springs, TN was an angel on earth for 63 years and was promoted to angel in Heaven on December 31st, 2022. She was surrounded by family who did not leave her side. She was born on March 4, 1959, in Maryville, TN, and grew up in Oak Ridge before meeting the love of her life and moving to Oliver Springs.
