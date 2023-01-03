Read full article on original website
Bald eagle shot and rescued
A bald eagle had its wing amputated at an animal hospital in West Virginia after it was shot and then rescued on New Year's Eve. A bald eagle had its wing amputated at an animal hospital in West Virginia after it was shot and then rescued on New Year's Eve.
New MotorMeals program coming to seniors in 5 Kentucky counties
FRENCHBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) — Starting today in five Kentucky counties (Bath, Morgan, Montgomery, Menifee, and Rowan), seniors over 60 will have access to a new food service. Last year, Gateway Area Development District (GADD) handed out 78,000 meals from its centers and home delivery programs. In 2023, they are looking for more, so it is expanding with its MotorMeals program.
Tennessee family reunited with dog found in New Jersey
The Price family in Tennessee kicked off the new year with an 11-hour drive to New Jersey Saturday, where their family dog, Daisy, was found.
Fosters needed for Scott County dogs, humane society to pay expenses
"If there are no open kennels, euthanasia is the only option."
Jan. 4: A growing jackpot, growing pessimism, and a truck that's on a roll
Here are five things to know before you go to bed on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Kentucky gov touts economy, resilience after tragedies
Heading into a tough election year, Gov. Andy Beshear asserted Wednesday evening that Kentucky's future is "brighter than it's ever been," and touted a record of economic development and resilience to make his case.
Lexington flu and COVID-19 cases update: 1/4/23
Here are the latest number of cases and deaths for the flu and COVID-19.
Lexington Public Library offers app coding class
The course is an opportunity to expose young adults to career paths outside of the traditional four-year college.
Prince Harry says William attacked him during row
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship.
Prison accommodates Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger's vegan meal requests | Banfield
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November, has arrived back in Idaho to face charges. NewsNation's Brian Entin provides the latest details. #idahofour #BryanKohberger #banfield.
Elderly man’s ear chewed off in MAX station attack
Elderly man's ear chewed off in MAX station attack in Gresham.
Kentucky AG navigates GOP feud as he files for governor
Cameron has found himself caught in the middle of the rift between Trump — who has endorsed Cameron's gubernatorial bid — and McConnell, the attorney general's home-state political mentor.
Several Kentucky Roads Are Under Water
Several roads are under water in Daviess, Webster, Muhlenberg and Caldwell Counties in Kentucky. If you encounter a flooded roadway turn around, don’t drown. To see if a road you travel is going to be a problem this morning click here.
Texas-based entertainment company opening venue in Lexington
A new entertainment center featuring bowling, laser tag, virtual reality and more is set to open soon in Lexington.
SnowTALK! 1/4
President Joe Biden visited northern Kentucky on Wednesday for the major investment announcement of more than $1.6 billion for the Brent Spence Bridge Project. Water rescues and flooding impact several counties across WAVE Country.
23 questions for 2023 in Lexington, KY
For the new year, we're asking readers to submit their top questions about Lexington, KY for us to answer.
Lexington gym expects hundreds of new members to start New Year
Gyms are getting ready for a rush of new members. In Lexington, Planet Fitness expects several hundred people to sign up this week.
Bourbon County school bus among multiple vehicles stranded in high waters
It was hectic Tuesday morning for many Kentuckians as flash flooding hit multiple counties and stranded drivers including Anderson, Bourbon, Franklin, Harrison, Scott, and Woodford.
Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’
Kentucky resisted the end of slavery, refusing to certify the 13th Amendment at the time and only freeing people six months after June 19, 1865, the day celebrated as the Juneteenth holiday. Legislators finally ratified the amendment in 1976. And to this day, the state Constitution endorses slavery for one group of citizens: inmates. Reads […] The post Kentucky still reaps slavery’s bitter fruit as prisons and jails swell with ‘indentured servants’ appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WKYT 27
Signs of encouragement seen after another violent year in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington set another record for homicides in 2022. Lexington’s crime database shows we finished 2022 with 44 homicides, which is seven more than the record we set in 2021. There were also 116 shooting investigations. City officials say, despite those high numbers, progress is being...
