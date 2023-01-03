Read full article on original website
Georgia Irene Bratcher, 91, Clinton
Georgia Irene Bratcher, age 91 of Clinton, TN passed away on Friday, December 30th, 2022. Irene was a devoted and loving wife, sister, and aunt. She was a loyal friend to many and inspired those around her with her kind spirit, energetic love of life, and compassion. Irene loved people and adored her family. Georgia Irene Andrews was born on September 9, 1931, in Coal Creek, TN to George and Agnes Andrews. She played basketball at Lake City High School and graduated from Lake City High School. Irene met the love of her life, Wayne Eugene (Goober) Bratcher and they were married in 1956.
Rev. David Lynn Johnson, Rockwood
Rev. David Lynn Johnson, age 70, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on January 2, 2023. Rev. Johnson began his ministry in 1971 and has faithfully preached the gospel of Christ ever since. Rev. Johnson was a Harriman city axillary officer since 1981 and was a proud clergyman and volunteer at Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary for 17 years. Rev. Johnson pastored multiple churches throughout his ministry, but his ministry blossomed at Grace Church in Rockwood where he pastored for 22 years. Many souls have been saved and lives changed directly from the love that David displayed to everyone. When preparing his homegoing service he frequently reminded us that he was ready to meet Jesus, he was ready to go to the meeting! He requested that his favorite groups be played during his illness, Charles Johnson and the Revivers and The Five Star Jubilee. He is preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Nancy Johnson; sister; Gloria Johnson; brothers, Dennis Johnson, Bob Johnson; parents, Clyde and Dorothy Walker Johnson and faithful stepmother, Nina Johnson.
Betty Lou Blaylock Smith, Harriman
Mrs. Betty Lou Blaylock Smith, 80 of Harriman, passed away on January 2, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She was a member of Sugar Grove Baptist Church. Betty worked as a Seamstress for many years and enjoyed working puzzles and spending time with her grandbabies. She was preceded in death...
James Roscoe Breazeale, Oak Ridge
James Roscoe Breazeale, 72, of Oak Ridge, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at NHC Health Care Center. He was born on March 21, 1950, in Oak Ridge. James was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Jean Ketner Breazeale; brother Jeffery Breazeale and maternal grandparents, Clarence and Verna Ketner.
Reverend Charles W Kelley Sr, 96, Rockwood
Reverend Charles W Kelley Sr, fondly known as “Preacher Kelley”, age 96, of Rockwood went to be with the Lord in heaven, the place he had preached about for more than 70 years, on January 1st, 2023. As a faithful servant of God in the Big Emory Baptist Association, Charles pastored Beech Park, Pond Grove, First Baptist Church Oakdale, and Clymersville Baptist Church. The last of which he established from a mission and served as pastor for 39 years before retiring at the age of 80. He lead so many to know the saving grace of Jesus Christ, joining hundreds of couples in holy matrimony, and memorializing countless others through his words of comfort when conducting their funerals.
James Arnold Ferrell, Rockwood
James Arnold Ferrell, age 79 of Rockwood, passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on November 12, 1943, in Charleston, WV. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of the Carpenters Local Union #363. He graduated from Rutland High School in 1963 and played on their 1959 state-champion football team. He loved racecars and working on them, watching westerns, and sunbathing. After he retired, he spent some of his time working at Glenn’s Auto Parts. He loved to stay busy and always be on the go. He loved his family and spending time with them, especially his grandkids, and teaching everyone the core values of life. He is preceded in death by his parents: Clyde Ferrell and Ruby Dell Livesay Ferrell; Sisters: Carolyn Siers & Gloria Bonine. He is survived by:
Lee Allan Rose, Kingston
Lee Allan Rose, age 84, of Kingston passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Rockwood. He was born June 5, 1939, in Dyllis and was a graduate of South Harriman High School, class of ’57. He was a member of Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Harriman.
Floyd Don “Red” Davis, Oliver Springs
Floyd Don “Red” Davis, age 81 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 20, 1941, in Oliver Springs and attended Beech Park Baptist Church when he was able. He proudly served as an MP in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Sharp Shooter Medal. After enlistment, he worked for Norfolk Southern as a Welder until his retirement. Don also served as the former Vice Commander of the American Legion. He enjoyed going to the mountains with his cousin Manuel and hunting rattlesnakes. Don also enjoyed UT Football, racing cars, hot rodding, traveling, playing pool “pool shark,” and taking his lovely bride dancing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandbabies and family. His family says that Don was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather.
Christopher D. Loy, Heiskell
Christopher D. Loy, age 51, of Heiskell, Tn passed away on December 1st, 2022. He was born in Knoxville, TN on July 11, 1971, to the late Albert & Peggy Loy. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Greg Loy. He is survived by...
Edna Louise Kirkpatrick, Rockwood
Edna Louise Kirkpatrick, age 66 of Rockwood, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center in Harriman. She was born on December 3, 1956, in Rockwood. She was a great woman with a good heart who would do anything for anyone. She loved spending time with her grandbabies, or as she called them, her “doll babies”. She enjoyed going night fishing for catfish, swimming, and playing video games. She had an accounting degree from Roane State Community College. She also worked for Kimble Chase in Rockwood. She is preceded in death by her parents: Edward Boles and Betty Raulston Boles; sister: Janet Stegall; and life partner: Floyd Teasley. She is survived by:
Glenna Mae Murphy Morgan, 94, Cookeville
Mrs. Glenna Mae Murphy Morgan, age 94, of Cookeville, formerly of Wartburg passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Signature Health Care of Putnam County in Cookeville. For several years, Glenna was actively involved with the Morgan County Genealogical and Historical Society. She is preceded in death by two husbands:...
“Steve” “Brownie” Brown, Rockwood
Mr. “Steve” “Brownie” Brown, age 70, of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at his home. Steve enjoyed playing pool and he was an outdoorsman. He loved to go hunting, fishing, and camping in his spare time. He is preceded in death by his parents, Newell and Margie Crabtree Brown, brother, Larry Crabtree.
Daniel Joseph “DJ” King, Wartburg
Daniel Joseph “DJ” King, 43, passed away at his home in Wartburg, on Saturday, December 31st, 2022. He had a passion for music, playing guitar, and writing songs. He enjoyed making music with his wife Sarah and making up silly songs for his daughter, Alyssa, the light of his life. He also loved art, praising and encouraging Alyssa to paint, draw, and create art of her own. He adored his daughter and was a great father, and his creativity and passion will live on through her, a daddy’s girl through and through.
Bill Marrs, Rockwood
Mr. Bill Marrs, age 68 of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1954, in Loudon, TN. He was of the Methodist faith. Mr. Marrs had a bachelor’s degree in history and education from ETSU in Johnson City, TN. He was also an Eagle Scout. He was a member of the Lion’s Club in Harriman, TN. Every child he taught was considered his grandchild, and everyone was a member of #TeamMarrs. He is preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Daisy Marrs; and his brother: Eddie Paul Marrs. He is survived by:
Rowan Quillen Murray, Oliver Springs
Rowan Quillen Murray of Oliver Springs, TN was an angel on earth for 63 years and was promoted to angel in Heaven on December 31st, 2022. She was surrounded by family who did not leave her side. She was born on March 4, 1959, in Maryville, TN, and grew up in Oak Ridge before meeting the love of her life and moving to Oliver Springs.
Manhunt On-Going in Roane County
An intense Manhunt has been going on in Roane County since around 6:00 p.m. last night, according to Chief Deputy Tim Hawn with the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. The Tennessee Highway Patrol was attempting to pull over a vehicle when the car stopped on the westbound side of I-40 near the Midtown exit, the driver then fled the vehicle and has not been seen since. The search area has been through the Swan Pond Community over to Pine Ridge Road and into the east side of the city limits of Harman. The person was identified as Richard Wright a white male from Cordova Tennessee, according to Chief Deputy Hawn, and has several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest. If you see anybody suspicious walking that may look a little flustered and acting suspicious, please contact 911 immediately. We will update when and if more information is given and the person of interest is arrested. The search is on-going at this hour.
Missing Person Found Dead – Investigation Ongoing
On 12/27/2022, the Kingston Police Department took a report of a missing person. The person reported missing was Joseph John Zipser, 56. Mr. Zipser was last seen leaving a residence on East Race Street at approximately 1900 hours on 12/26/2022. On 12/29/2022, at 0914 hours, officers received information as to...
