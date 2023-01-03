Floyd Don “Red” Davis, age 81 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 20, 1941, in Oliver Springs and attended Beech Park Baptist Church when he was able. He proudly served as an MP in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Sharp Shooter Medal. After enlistment, he worked for Norfolk Southern as a Welder until his retirement. Don also served as the former Vice Commander of the American Legion. He enjoyed going to the mountains with his cousin Manuel and hunting rattlesnakes. Don also enjoyed UT Football, racing cars, hot rodding, traveling, playing pool “pool shark,” and taking his lovely bride dancing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandbabies and family. His family says that Don was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather.

OLIVER SPRINGS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO