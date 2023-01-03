ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, OH

WTOL 11

What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
TOLEDO, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Dollar Tree employee killed with machete

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after police said she was attacked by a man wielding a machete inside a Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky on Sunday. Police said Upper Sandusky officers responded to the store on East Wyandot Avenue at approximately 4:25 p.m. for a report of a man waving […]
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Delivery driver helps save woman from fiery crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were taken to a local hospital after crashing into a traffic light poll early Wednesday morning, causing the car to catch fire. This happened at the intersection of North Summit Street and the Craig Street Bridge. The driver of the car crashed straight into a metal traffic pole before the car burst into flames.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Perkins Township officers involved in shooting

SANDUSKY – Officers from the Perkins Township Police Department were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Perkins Township Board of Trustees, officers from their department, along with the Sandusky Police Department and Erie County Sheriff’s Office, responded to “a call for service” at Foxborough Commons.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

BCI investigates officer involved shooting in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer involved shooting in Perkins Township. The shooting happened Tuesday evening. No officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect’s condition has not been released. 19 News has reached out to officials for more...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in south Toledo Sunday, expected to recover

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man sustained a gunshot wound at a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to calls regarding multiple shots fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Fries Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 1:25 a.m. While enroute to the location, they received a second call regarding a person shot.
TOLEDO, OH
cleveland19.com

2 students hurt at Lorain High School

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
LORAIN, OH
wlen.com

Clinton Man Killed in Car vs. Pedestrian Crash in Adrian

Adrian, MI – A 38-year-old Clinton man was killed in a car vs. pedestrian crash on the overpass at US 223, east of Industrial Drive in Adrian. On December 28th, at approximately 7:11 AM, the Adrian Police Department was dispatched to the crash. A news release by the department...
ADRIAN, MI
WTOL 11

Two people hospitalized after south Toledo crash Monday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Western Avenue and Champion Street in south Toledo Monday night. The conditions of the injured male and female, who were in the same vehicle, are currently unknown, Toledo police said. According to TPD, the victims, in a Jeep,...
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim

UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
wlen.com

One Dead in Adrian Manufactured Home Fire Sunday Evening

Adrian, MI – A resident in the Maple Woods Manufactured Home Community was found unconscious inside the home during a house fire on the night of January 1st. At around 7:51pm, Adrian City Fire Department was dispatched, along with Madison and Adrian Township Fire Departments, for the fire…according to a news release by the Adrian City Fire Department.
ADRIAN, MI

