Man indicted on multiple charges in Sandusky Co. crash that killed one in September
SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A man was indicted on multiple charges for a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County in September that killed a 20-year-old Vermilion man and injured others. James Baker Jr. was indicted in Sandusky County on Dec. 16 on six charges, listed below:. aggravated vehicular homicide. aggravated...
Perkins Township officers shoot man; Ohio BCI, Lorain Police investigating
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Perkins Township Police officers responding to a "call for service" Tuesday at an apartment complex in Perkins Township shot a man "as a result of interactions" with him, according to the Perkins Township Board of Trustees. Township officials released very few details about the shooting...
42YO man charged with multiple offenses after BGSU student killed in car crash
“There’s just not a word deep enough, profound enough, terrible enough to explain to you the immensity of this loss and this pain," said Ryan Walker's mom.
Inside the investigation into deadly turnpike pileup: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a deadly pileup last month on the Ohio Turnpike also left more than 60 people injured.
What happened to Northeast Ohio mom?
Caroline Tokar says this all began in July of 2017 when their family alerted the Huron County Sheriff's Office they were concerned about Amanda's whereabouts.
What streets are on Toledo's list for repair in 2023?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo city officials announced the list of proposed street projects for 2023 at a Wednesday-morning news conference. The city's $29,120,714 program for the year calls for work on 105 residential streets throughout the city, covering 44.67 lane miles. Also, the city's patch-and-seal program will include 14.77...
Ohio Dollar Tree employee killed with machete
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman is dead after police said she was attacked by a man wielding a machete inside a Dollar Tree store in Upper Sandusky on Sunday. Police said Upper Sandusky officers responded to the store on East Wyandot Avenue at approximately 4:25 p.m. for a report of a man waving […]
Delivery driver helps save woman from fiery crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were taken to a local hospital after crashing into a traffic light poll early Wednesday morning, causing the car to catch fire. This happened at the intersection of North Summit Street and the Craig Street Bridge. The driver of the car crashed straight into a metal traffic pole before the car burst into flames.
huroninsider.com
Perkins Township officers involved in shooting
SANDUSKY – Officers from the Perkins Township Police Department were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from the Perkins Township Board of Trustees, officers from their department, along with the Sandusky Police Department and Erie County Sheriff’s Office, responded to “a call for service” at Foxborough Commons.
Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
cleveland19.com
BCI investigates officer involved shooting in Erie County
ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating an officer involved shooting in Perkins Township. The shooting happened Tuesday evening. No officers were injured in the shooting. The suspect’s condition has not been released. 19 News has reached out to officials for more...
Person shot in south Toledo Sunday, expected to recover
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man sustained a gunshot wound at a south Toledo residence early Sunday. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to calls regarding multiple shots fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Fries Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 1:25 a.m. While enroute to the location, they received a second call regarding a person shot.
Lorain man killed on front porch in NYE shooting
The Lorain Police Department is searching for the person who shot a man to death in front of a home on New Year’s Eve.
cleveland19.com
2 students hurt at Lorain High School
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
WKYC
Machete used to murder clerk at Ohio Dollar Tree store; style of knife is becoming weapon of choice for criminals
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio — A New Year's Day murder shocked the quiet town of Upper Sandusky when a man armed with a machete killed a recent college graduate. Keris Reibel was working as a cashier at a Dollar Tree store when police say Columbus resident Bethel Berkele walked into the store waving a machete, killing the 22-year-old.
wlen.com
Clinton Man Killed in Car vs. Pedestrian Crash in Adrian
Adrian, MI – A 38-year-old Clinton man was killed in a car vs. pedestrian crash on the overpass at US 223, east of Industrial Drive in Adrian. On December 28th, at approximately 7:11 AM, the Adrian Police Department was dispatched to the crash. A news release by the department...
Two people hospitalized after south Toledo crash Monday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Western Avenue and Champion Street in south Toledo Monday night. The conditions of the injured male and female, who were in the same vehicle, are currently unknown, Toledo police said. According to TPD, the victims, in a Jeep,...
crawfordcountynow.com
Accused murderer arraigned…no apparent connection to victim
UPPER SANDUSKY—Bethel Bekele, 27, of Upper Sandusky, made his initial appearance in the Wyandot County Municipal Court Tuesday. Bekele is charged with one count of murder, an unclassified felony punishable with up to life in prison. Bekele is charged with the New Year’s Day death of Keris Dilgard Riebel....
nbc24.com
Toledo man arrested for lacking valid driver's license and having loaded gun in car
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 53-year-old Toledo man is at the Monroe County Jail following a traffic stop Friday night. It happened at 11:14 p.m. in the 6200 block of S. Telegraph Road. According to sheriff's deputies, the unidentified man was pulled over near the Michigan/Ohio border for an...
wlen.com
One Dead in Adrian Manufactured Home Fire Sunday Evening
Adrian, MI – A resident in the Maple Woods Manufactured Home Community was found unconscious inside the home during a house fire on the night of January 1st. At around 7:51pm, Adrian City Fire Department was dispatched, along with Madison and Adrian Township Fire Departments, for the fire…according to a news release by the Adrian City Fire Department.
