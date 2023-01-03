Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Advocates call for action on rental rates in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Despite a slight decrease in November, rent prices are still high in Indiana. The Zumper National Rent Report showed Indianapolis as having the sharpest decline in rent for one bedroom apartments at the end of 2022. However, rental rates are still way above where they are...
171,000 Hoosiers awarded money in class action law suit
Did you receive an unexpected check in the mail? Several WRTV employees did so we did some digging to find what this money was for.
Bryan Kohberger stopped twice by state police in Indiana en route to Pa.
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Indiana State Police released body camera video showing Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of fatally stabbing four college students in Idaho, being pulled over along with his father on Dec. 15. The pair was driving from Washington to Pennsylvania, a trip they had pre-planned.According to Indiana State Police, Kohberger was behind the wheel when he was stopped on I-70 outside of Indianapolis for "following too closely."Indiana State Police claim at the top of the stop, there was no information available for a suspect in the Idaho murders.That same day, a Hancock County, Indiana sheriff's deputy also pulled Kohberger over, also for "following too closely."Both times, authorities say Kohberger was given a verbal warning.Kohberger waived extradition Tuesday before a judge in a Monroe County courtroom.Kohberger was arrested in the Poconos last week, charged with first-degree murder and burglary.
How to fight back against Indiana invasive species
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As invasive species continue to damage the natural flora and fauna of the region, the state is working to help residents combat the many invasive species that can be found in Indiana through awareness, education, and easy access to experts. The State of Indiana Cooperative Invasives Management (SICIM) has recently […]
Fox 59
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
WHAS 11
WANE-TV
Indiana has $700 million in unclaimed cash, here’s how to see if any is yours
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) In 2022, more than $62 million in unclaimed cash was returned to Indiana residents according to Attorney General Todd Rokita. That figure is no where near the $700 million that remains to be claimed. Unclaimed property is any financial asset with no activity by its owner for...
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
4 Amazing Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
2 Mega Millions tickets worth $40,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – Two tickets worth $40,000 were sold in Indiana for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. One of the tickets was sold in Anderson at GetGo #7517 located at 920 W. 38th St., while the other one was purchased in Fort Wayne at Circle K #2248 located at 2304 Sherman Blvd. The tickets matched four out […]
indypolitics.org
NORMLizing Indiana’s Cannabis Laws
Indy Politics speaks with representatives from NORML Indiana, the organization that has been pushing for the legalization of marijuana. We discuss the likelihood of that occurring in the next session of the Indiana General Assembly. The Leon-Tailored Audio runs a total of 30 minutes. The first segment is 20 minutes;...
vincennespbs.org
Nearly 1,000 deer killed in Knox Co.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says new 2023 hunting and fishing licenses are on sale. The 2022 licenses are still valid through March 31st. DNR officials remind hunters that there is still time to harvest a deer even though the final archery season has ended. Deer Reduction Zone hunts...
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
INDIANA — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including Jerry Roach, of Orleans, to the Board of Safety Review. Board of Safety Review. The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until July 31, 2025:. Jerry Roach...
foodmanufacturing.com
Popcorn Recalled Over Multiple Undeclared Allergens
DALLAS -- Avery’s Savory Popcorn LLC is recalling Gourmet Popcorn, ALL Flavors because it may contain undeclared specific type of allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to specific type of allergen (e.g., milk, soy, peanuts, tree nuts {almonds, walnuts, pecans, cashews}, and sulfites) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
These Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In The Garbage In Michigan
I've found myself being more conscious about what it is that I'm putting in the recycling and the garbage and have found myself second-guessing my choices. Let's face it, this isn't stuff we necessarily learned in high school, and there are too many websites that are misleading. That's why I...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Three local deals with Indiana men’s basketball that would make NIL even more fun
On Christmas day, the internet was blessed with a heartwarming video of Indiana men’s basketball junior guard Anthony Leal and his older sister, Lauren, who graduated from Indiana less than three weeks ago. Anthony gifted Lauren a card, which in part read, “Someone like you deserves no burdens or...
