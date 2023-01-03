Read full article on original website
lib left dems r commies
2d ago
I know there are those who will disagree; however in talking with different ones that my wife and I have met that have moved here to South Carolina, in particular from California and Washington state, tell us they moved here to get away from the blue states because they know and see the destruction caused by democrat control. Unfortunately, not all moving here are smart enough to understand that by continuing to vote blue will ultimately turn S.C. into what they were so eager to get away from!
Reply(15)
33
S...
1d ago
they move from the liberal cesspools they created just to turn other places into new liberal cesspools.
Reply
21
MCic(Me)
2d ago
Hopefully they didn't bring their liberal northern politics with them 😬
Reply(1)
38
Related
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Tops The ‘Places People Are Moving ‘ List
North Carolina boasted the nation’s hottest place for people to start calling home in 2022. This is according to the News Observer. Results published on Monday say Wilmington ranks No. 1 on a list of cities that attracted new residents last year. Wilmington topped the list with a higher...
power98fm.com
Future Of A North Carolina Chick-fil-A To Be Voted On Tonight
There is nothing like trying to get Chick-fil-a during lunch. The South Blvd location is just a few blocks from our office. However, it can take easily 45 minutes to an hour to just get there and get food to go. Yet it’s a mistake I seemingly made at least once a week. And while the traffic might make me angry, the food always makes up for it. But even if you aren’t looking for some delicious chicken, you still most likely end up in Chick-fil-A traffic from time to time. It’s not just the South Blvd location, trying to drive in the righthand lane around Cotswold heading into town on Randolph you’re almost guaranteed to get stopped. It’s part of why the Park Rd location was converted into a drive-thru only. It may be the future of Chick-fil-a establishments across the country.
North Carolina college graduates likely to find welcoming job market as unemployment rates near pre-pandemic levels
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Unemployment across the Piedmont Triad continued to near its pre-pandemic levels, as rates for November tracked the same or slightly higher than they were a year ago. Most of the 14 those counties saw an uptick of two or three percentage points compared to rates from last year, although they remained […]
Half of Latino workplace deaths in North Carolina are in construction
Three Latino construction workers fell to their deaths at a work site in Charlotte's Dilworth neighborhood on Monday. They are among at least 260 Latino workers who have died of workplace injuries in North Carolina since the year 2000, according to a study released last year. Before lead researcher Morgan...
SC Is One of the Fastest Growing States in America – Here’s Why
South Carolina was one of the fastest-growing states in America in 2022 - here's why!Photo byLeonel Heisenberg/Unsplash. South Carolina is a very beautiful state and has just about everything you can think of. Rather it's a nice beach town, a quaint small town, or a city that is a little more fast-paced - there is a town in for you in SC! That is probably the biggest it is one of the fastest-growing states in America - top five to be exact! In this article, we will take a look at where SC ranked in growth, why they were ranked so high, as well as other states that made the list.
kiss951.com
It’s A Mystery: Dozens of Dead Vultures Discovered Surrounding North Carolina Water Tower
It’s eerily reminiscent of a scene from my most hated movie of all time “The Birds”. The Alfred Hitchcock film quite literally scarred me for life as an eight-year-old. This one has a little more of a mystery component to it. Wildlife experts were left perplexed after a pile of 40 to 50 dead vultures was found surrounding a water tower in Fuquay-Varina, a town in North Carolina near Raleigh. This is according to a report from Raleigh news station WRAL. Almost all of the deceased birds were located at the water tower within a radius of 100 yards. Normally it’s the vultures preying on dead animal carcasses that you see.
v1019.com
This Charlotte, North Carolina Store is Famous For Lots of Lottery Winners
Hundreds of local lottery players flock to a Charlotte, North Carolina store known for winners. And now you are about to get in on the secret. Is it a secret or just incredible luck? Either way, it can’t hurt to know about this store that is known for producing lottery winners.
carolinajournal.com
Big-city newspapers mount assault on North Carolina’s poultry industry
Last month, The Charlotte Observer and Raleigh News and Observer launched a full-frontal assault on North Carolina’s booming poultry industry. The coordinated reporting from the papers charged that the industry is “cloaked in secrecy,” even as the Charlotte and Raleigh newspapers themselves decline to share much detail about the special interests that funded the hit pieces.
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Leads The Country In Entrepreneurialism
South Carolina lead the country in entrepreneurialism. This is according to new research by VentureSmarter.com. Venture Smarter’s researchers analyzed Google trends to see how popular 9 business-related terms are in each state. After compiling the numbers for each term, the researchers came up with a list of the states with the most and the least entrepreneurial spirit. The search terms taken into consideration were: how to start a business, how to open a business, SBA grants, small business ideas, business plan, online business, how to online business, and business proposal.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Douglas Lopez on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you love going out with your friends and family members, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their food and service.
power98fm.com
Highly Contagious Bird Flu Spreading Across Portions Of North Carolina
North Carolina residents witnessed birds literally falling from the sky over the weekend. According to WITN the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary received multiple calls about the birds. The sanctuary, located in Onslow County, put out a statement on Facebook to alert the public as to what is going on. According to Possumwood, the cold weather increases the rate of spread of the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza virus or Bird Flu in wild and domesticated birds. And as a result of the colder temperatures the bird flu is now spreading across North Carolina.
fox35orlando.com
This Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S., according to report
Central Florida community deemed new 'lightning capital' of U.S. Last year brought not only hundreds of millions of lightning strikes across the U.S., but a violent volcanic eruption in January triggered the most extreme concentration of lightning ever detected, according to Vaisala's annual lightning report. The report tallies cloud-to-cloud, and...
country1037fm.com
This Is The Most Prescribed Drug In North Carolina
SingleCare recently released its annual prescription drug report. The statistics in the study indicate what prescription drugs communities had filled during 2022. The top drug group for Charlotte consumers was Antidepressants, which is up 30% compared to last year. Also making the list are anti-inflammatory drugs, penicillins, dermatological, and antihypertensive. They also looked at the top 5 individual drugs that were most prescribed, with Ibuprofen being the most commonly prescribed.
North Carolina reports continued uptick in COVID-19 cases in wake of holidays
The COVID-19 pandemic started three years ago, but cases are still circulating and people are still getting sick.
qcnews.com
Caylee's Law: Why it matters for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari
“It certainly becomes emotional; these are the types of cases that pull at your heartstrings,” said Republican Representative Kelly Hastings, who got Caylee’s Law passed in North Carolina in 2013. Caylee’s Law: Why it matters for missing 11-year-old …. “It certainly becomes emotional; these are the types...
WNCT
NC experts weigh in on House speaker election
For the second straight day, the US House of Representatives could not come up with an outcome in choosing its next speaker. For the second straight day, the US House of Representatives could not come up with an outcome in choosing its next speaker. Pirates Fall to UCF, 64-61 RJ...
power98fm.com
Best Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Restaurant in North Carolina
Listen, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives is one of the best shows on the Food Network. It’s a great show that you get to check out some of the best restaurants in the country. Guy Fieri travels from state to state to try tons of different foods. You can enjoy some of the best barbecue, seafood, Italian, pizzas, and more. Guy Fieri is also on other shows on the Food Network like Tournament of Champions, Guy’s Grocery Games, and more!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that serve absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
South Carolina bills take aim at ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple bills that aim to ban a controversial truck modification will once again be considered during the upcoming legislative session. The so-called ‘Carolina Squat’ involves raising the front end of a vehicle — most commonly a pickup truck — while the rear is lowered or kept the same height. Critics have […]
This Is The Best Place To Live In Colorado For 2023
For anyone thinking about moving to or around the Centennial State!
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 80