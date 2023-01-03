ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In or Out? Here Are the Fashion Trends for 2023

By Sierra Marquina
 2 days ago

If you follow fashion trends, here's what's to come in 2023!

· Swap your oversized sunglasses for small, rectangular styles – the more “Matrix,” the better.

· Slim-fit blazers are being replaced by oversized cuts. Try an oversized blazer with defined shoulders instead of unlined slim-fit ones that don't keep their shape.

· Headbands are out, 90s-inspired clips are in. Instead, go for edgy snap hair claw clips are in!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GtoYx_0k24ZIYC00

· High-waisted pants are being ditched for mid and low-rise for spring 2023.

· Denim-on-denim is on the way out. We all love our denim, but the head-to-toe look is overpowering and can come across as a little cheap. Instead pair patterns, like plaid, with jeans and denim jackets.

