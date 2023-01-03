ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Has Some Of The Top Cities For Keeping New Year's Resolutions

By Ginny Reese
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTkmH_0k24Z0kN00
Photo: Getty Images

It's easy to make New Year's resolutions , but it's hard to keep them. We all start out with the best intentions, but sometimes life gets in the way and the motivation is lost.

WalletHub determined 2023's best and worst cities for keeping your New Year's resolutions . The website states, "To determine where Americans are most likely to stick to their goals for 2023, WalletHub considered some of the most popular (and most commonly broken) resolutions to rank more than 180 U.S. cities based on their conduciveness to self-improvement."

According to the list, Texas has two of the top 20 best cities for keeping New Year's resolutions . Austin came in at number nine on the list. The city was 15th overall for school and work resolutions and 30th overall for financial resolutions.

Plano landed at number 11 on the list. It was seventh overall for bad-habit resolutions, ninth overall for financial resolutions, and 10th overall for health resolutions.

Here are the top 20 best cities for keeping New Year's resolutions in 2023:

  1. Seattle, WA
  2. San Francisco, CA
  3. Scottsdale, AZ
  4. Salt Lake City, UT
  5. Overland Park, KS
  6. Irvine, CA
  7. Fremont, CA
  8. San Diego, CA
  9. Austin, TX
  10. Orlando, FL
  11. Plano, TX
  12. San Jose, CA
  13. Madison, WI
  14. Columbia, MD
  15. Atlanta, GA
  16. Raleigh, NC
  17. Portland, OR
  18. Huntingdon Beach, CA
  19. Tampa, FL
  20. Honolulu, HI

Check out the full list of 2023's best and worst cities for keeping New Year's resolutions on WalletHub's website .

Comments / 0

Related
KSAT 12

After a hospital stopped delivering babies, Deep East Texas faces a growing maternity care crisis

JASPER — Ginger Kalafatis burst through the doors of Jasper Memorial Hospital, straight into her worst nightmare. It was Labor Day 2019 when two women showed up at the hospital, ready to give birth. Kalafatis, a longtime labor and delivery nurse, assessed the situation, her heart racing. One woman was delivering prematurely; the other had previous cesarean sections and no prenatal care.
TEXAS STATE
US105

CHA-CHING! Wanna Know What Texas’ Top Ten Highest Paying Jobs Are?

Texas is a great place to live and build a life for you and your family. It's no secret that the Lone Star State competes well against other places when it comes to growth and job opportunities, and according to Credit Karma, there are a handful of professions to consider pursuing if you want to make a lucrative, comfortable living.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Yes Or No? Will Texas Be Approved For The 2023 PEBT?

Is the beginning of the year and Texans want to know will the powers that be will allow another EBT extension in the great state of Texas. With the calendars now flipping to 2023, many people are wondering if the emergency food assistance benefits that have been in place since the pandemic will be renewed.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

These bills could have a direct impact on East Texas agriculture

PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — State Representative Cody Harris has filed two bills for the 88th Texas legislative session involving agriculture, with one of them being HB 1075. “This bill profits foreign governments or companies that are owned or controlled by a foreign government from owning agricultural land in the state of Texas,” said State Representative Cody […]
TEXAS STATE
dmagazine.com

In Texas, Where Cities Can’t Cut Police Spending Without Penalty, Public Safety Reigns

A new study compared criminal justice spending in the country’s largest cities to what they spend on community services like affordable housing, parks and recreation, and mental health programs. Its findings are not particularly surprising: police and public safety remain the largest spend in municipal and county budgets, often dwarfing all other community services.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

10 Most Dangerous Cities To Live In Texas In 2023 According To TikToker

When deciding where to live, many factors typically come into play. Do you consider your family, your job, traffic? If you are single, it may be crime rate, the distance to your job or even the population of the city you are considering moving to. Having lived in Texas my entire life, I may naively think that our state is safe but unfortunately that is not the case.
TEXAS STATE
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin #1 Hit Music Station

 https://967kissfm.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy