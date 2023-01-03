Malachi "Dr. Love"-Robinson Heads To Prison For Latest Crime

Photo: CBS 12

A man known as "Doctor Love" for being convicted of practicing medicine without a license has pleaded guilty in another scam.

Malachi Love-Robinson is heading back to prison for 28 months after rerouting payments from a Delray Beach shipping broker to his personal accounts.

The 25-year old has pleaded guilty in that case.

He previously served time for stealing from patients and a doctor at his fake holistic medical practice in West Palm Beach.

Love-Robinson also served time in Virginia for buying a Jaguar with someone else's credit card.