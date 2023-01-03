Funeral services, honors for Riverside County deputy killed in the line of duty to be held Friday

The Honor Guard passes through a line of law enforcement officers after placing the body of Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero into a hearse Thursday at Riverside Community Hospital. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Funeral services will be held Friday for Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Dec. 29.

Services for Cordero will be held at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, 6115 Arlington Ave. in Riverside at 11 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's department. Private interment services will also be held but will not be open to the public.

Cordero, 32, joined the department in 2014 and most recently worked as a motorcycle officer. He was assigned to the Jurupa Valley Station and completed his motorcycle training in September.

During a traffic stop last week, a driver shot Cordero on Golden West Avenue in Jurupa Valley. Witnesses called 911 and tried to help Cordero until paramedics arrived, according to the Riverside Sheriff's Assn. He died from his injuries at Riverside Community Hospital.

It was unclear why Cordero pulled over the driver, later identified as William Shea McKay, 44, who then led police on a freeway chase. McKay shot at police during the pursuit southbound on the 15 Freeway to Norco.

Officers returned fire and killed McKay during the pursuit, Sheriff Chad Bianco said during a news conference.

Cordero was from Rancho Cucamonga and is survived by his mother, Rebecca, and father, Gilbert.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the state Capitol in honor of Cordero.

"He served his community selflessly, and with dedication and courage," Newsom said in a statement. "We owe him our respect, gratitude, and will remember his sacrifice.”

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department mounted enforcement detail honored Cordero during the Rose Parade on Monday in Pasadena. A riderless horse led the mounted officers as they marched in the parade.

Cordero was the fifth California police officer shot and killed in the line of duty in 2022, according to the nonprofit Officer Down Memorial Page.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .