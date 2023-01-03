ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Funeral services, honors for Riverside County deputy killed in the line of duty to be held Friday

By Nathan Solis
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mMmkR_0k24Ynko00
The Honor Guard passes through a line of law enforcement officers after placing the body of Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero into a hearse Thursday at Riverside Community Hospital. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Funeral services will be held Friday for Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop on Dec. 29.

Services for Cordero will be held at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church, 6115 Arlington Ave. in Riverside at 11 a.m. Friday, according to the sheriff's department. Private interment services will also be held but will not be open to the public.

Cordero, 32, joined the department in 2014 and most recently worked as a motorcycle officer. He was assigned to the Jurupa Valley Station and completed his motorcycle training in September.

During a traffic stop last week, a driver shot Cordero on Golden West Avenue in Jurupa Valley. Witnesses called 911 and tried to help Cordero until paramedics arrived, according to the Riverside Sheriff's Assn. He died from his injuries at Riverside Community Hospital.

It was unclear why Cordero pulled over the driver, later identified as William Shea McKay, 44, who then led police on a freeway chase. McKay shot at police during the pursuit southbound on the 15 Freeway to Norco.

Officers returned fire and killed McKay during the pursuit, Sheriff Chad Bianco said during a news conference.

Cordero was from Rancho Cucamonga and is survived by his mother, Rebecca, and father, Gilbert.

Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at the state Capitol in honor of Cordero.

"He served his community selflessly, and with dedication and courage," Newsom said in a statement. "We owe him our respect, gratitude, and will remember his sacrifice.”

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department mounted enforcement detail honored Cordero during the Rose Parade on Monday in Pasadena. A riderless horse led the mounted officers as they marched in the parade.

Cordero was the fifth California police officer shot and killed in the line of duty in 2022, according to the nonprofit Officer Down Memorial Page.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

Local Police Departments To Pay Respects for Fallen Deputy Isaiah Cordero

Heroes supporting heroes. “This has a big impact on all of us who wear the uniform,” Chief of Police at Indio Police Department, Mike Washburn, shared. From one desert department to another, the news of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero’s passing rocked the police community. “It’s...
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto

A person was shot during a confrontation with Riverside County sheriff's deputies Tuesday afternoon in San Jacinto. The shooting occurred sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. at a facility near the intersection of Minor and Shaver streets. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— The post Person shot during confrontation with deputies in San Jacinto appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
foxla.com

Deputies fatally shoot machete-wielding man in San Jacinto

SAN JACINTO, Calif. - A man armed with a machete and barricaded with a child inside a San Jacinto home was fatally shot after charging at deputies Tuesday night, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Officials said sheriff's deputies responded to the home in the 800 block of Minor...
SAN JACINTO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Two persons die in separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently

Two persons died as a result of two separate traffic collisions in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. • On Monday, Jan. 2 at 6:54 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to the intersection of W. 40th Street and N. Sierra Way. A motorist, John Lunt, a 61-year-old resident of San Bernardino, was pronounced deceased at the scene at 7:12 p.m.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS LA

Funeral for Riverside deputy killed in traffic stop set for Friday

Funeral services for Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Cordero, who was fatally shot by a convicted felon during a traffic stop, are set for Friday morning at Harvest Christian Fellowship Church in Riverside.The services are set to begin at 11 a.m. at the church, located at 6115 Arlington Ave., and the interment will be private.The 32-year-old Cordero was killed shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Golden West Avenue. The suspect died two hours later in a freeway gunfight with deputies.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released a statement saying, "Our deepest condolences go out to the...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is responding to a deputy-involved shooting in San Jacinto. The agency confirmed the shooting Tuesday at around 3:15 p.m. San Jacinto: Deputy Involved Shooting in the area of Minor St. and Shaver St. Please avoid the area.— Riverside County Sheriff (@RSO) January 3, 2023 Details remain limited, however, KABC reports The post Deputy-involved shooting reported in San Jacinto, RSO confirms appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Duo to stand trial for allegedly killing Cabazon man

A probationer and his cohort accused of gunning down a 60-year-old Cabazon man must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled today. Victor Diaz Sandoval, 52, of Cabazon, and Gilberto Garcia, 38, of Banning, allegedly killed Ruben Garcia in 2021.    Following a preliminary hearing at the Banning Justice Center, Riverside County The post Duo to stand trial for allegedly killing Cabazon man appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash

LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
GLENDALE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Man Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles

Authorities Tuesday identified a Riverside County man who was killed in a shooting in South Los Angeles on New Year’s Day that left another man wounded. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. Austin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

3 people stabbed in Irvine, 1 sent to hospital

Three people were stabbed in Irvine Tuesday, according to the Irvine Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue in Irvine. According to police, a man stabbed two people at a gas station then ran into a neighborhood and stabbed another. Police set up a...
IRVINE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Defense in Jose Larin-Garcia trial brings more witnesses to the stand

The defense called up two Palm Springs Police Department (PSPD) employees to discuss the scene of the crime and explain how audio recordings from the night no longer exist. Jose Arellano who works for the PSPD Traffic Unit was first on the stand on Wednesday. The defense questioned him about when he was called to The post Defense in Jose Larin-Garcia trial brings more witnesses to the stand appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KTLA.com

Robbery suspects arrested in San Bernardino; 3 loaded handguns recovered

Officers with the San Bernardino Police Department arrested three robbery suspects and recovered three loaded handguns Tuesday, authorities announced. The incident occurred while police were on patrol near the intersection of North E and 5th Streets. After hearing a single gunshot, officers spotted the three suspects who were running to...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
498K+
Followers
77K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy