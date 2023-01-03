ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Tottenham aims to end skid, Serie A resumes

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IgNGu_0k24YLEa00
1 of 3

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:

ENGLAND

Tottenham aims to revive its faltering push for a top-four spot in the Premier League when it travels across London to face Crystal Palace in search of its first win since before the World Cup break. Tottenham is coming off a dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and had to come from two goals down to earn a 2-2 draw at Brentford on Boxing Day, raising new questions about manager Antonio Conte’s future at the club. West Ham and Southampton, meanwhile, are both trying to end five-game losing streaks. Southampton hosts Nottingham Forest in a relegation scrap while West Ham travels to Leeds. Also, Villa hosts Wolverhampton looking for a fourth win in five league games under new manager Unai Emery.

SPAIN

Coach Xavi will rest most of his regular starters when Barcelona makes its Copa del Rey debut against lower-division club Intercity in the round of 32. Barcelona and the other three teams in the Spanish Super Cup — Real Madrid, Real Betis and Valencia — had not yet played in the competition until now. Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone also was set to rest his top players when Atlético faces Oviedo. Sevilla is at Linares, while Real Sociedad takes on Logroñés, Valladolid visits Alavés and Mallorca faces Pontevedra.

ITALY

Serie A resumes with a full slate of 10 games following a 7 1/2-week break for the World Cup. Unbeaten Napoli takes an eight-point lead into a visit to Inter Milan at the San Siro. Napoli forwards Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen should be fresh since they didn’t go to the World Cup. Defending champion AC Milan also resumes on the road at Salernitana, which just signed Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa following a solid performance at his fifth World Cup. Scandal-ridden Juventus plays at relegation-threatened Cremonese. Spanish defender Pablo Marí is slated to be back on Monza’s bench after recovering from a knife attack at a shopping center in October. Monza visits Fiorentina, which has Nordin Amrabat back from a breakout performance with Morocco in Qatar.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Manchester United €8m short of valuation for very talented La Liga star who wants January move

The future of Joao Felix will be a big talking point throughout the January transfer window with clubs such as Manchester United interested in the 23-year-old. The Portugal international has experienced a tough start to his season at Atletico Madrid having fallen out of favour with manager Diego Simeone and made it clear over the last month that he wants to leave the Spanish capital in January.
Yardbarker

Newcastle and Chelsea keen on 22-year-old Premier League ace

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been linked with a move away from the Premier League club before the January transfer window closes. According to a report from RMCsport, the 22-year-old French goalkeeper is a target for German champions Bayern Munich, who are looking for a long-term replacement for club legend Manuel Neuer. Meanwhile, Premier League sides Newcastle United and Chelsea have joined the race as well.
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Man City visits Chelsea; Betis enters Copa del Rey

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Manchester City can reduce the gap to Premier League leader Arsenal to five points by beating Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Arsenal was held to a draw by Newcastle on Tuesday yet City manager Pep Guardiola was still impressed by what he saw from Mikel Arteta’s team and feels City has little margin for error over the remainder of the campaign. “They (Arsenal) are going to do 100 or more points the way they have gone so far," Guardiola said. “If they continue this way, we will not catch them. We have to be almost perfect, I would say, from here to the end of the season and hope they drop a little bit in their performance.” Chelsea has won just one of its last seven Premier League games. It is the first of two back-to-back encounters between City and Chelsea. Chelsea visits Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup on Sunday.
The Independent

Inter Milan condemn leaders Napoli to first Serie A defeat of season

Edin Dzeko’s bullet header wrecked Napoli’s unbeaten record as Inter Milan held on for a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Serie A leaders at San Siro.Napoli’s defeat, which also ended their 11-match domestic winning streak, enabled second-placed AC Milan to narrow the gap at the top to five points following their 2-1 win at Salernitana.Napoli struggled for rhythm on their return after the seven-week World Cup and festive break, and Dzeko’s 56th-minute effort, when he got on the end of a cross from Federico Dimarco at close range, proved enough.The visitors laid siege to the Inter goal in the dying...
BBC

'I wouldn’t be surprised if Liverpool let Firmino go'

Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards thinks Liverpool could sell Roberto Firmino in January after the striker was linked with clubs in Saudi Arabia. "Nobody goes to Saudi Arabia unless it’s for the money," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "Liverpool need to be careful with this, because they have...
The Associated Press

Ings goal for Villa salvages 1-1 draw with Wolverhampton

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Danny Ings came on as a substitute and scored late to help Aston Villa salvage a 1-1 draw against relegation-threatened Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Wednesday. The veteran forward split two defenders and ran onto a ball over the top from Tyrone Mings before...
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Man Utd v Bournemouth

For the latest round of Premier League predictions, Chris Sutton is up against Cian McCluskey, drummer with Irish indie band Modernlove and a Liverpool fan. I am a bit worried about where Bournemouth are heading - they have lost six of their past seven league games and conceded two poor goals from set plays against Crystal Palace.
The Associated Press

Napoli handed 1st loss as Serie A resumes after long break

ROME (AP) — Napoli probably wishes Serie A never stopped. That its rhythm wasn’t broken. That its rivals weren’t given time to catch up to its high-paced play. The southern club was handed its first domestic defeat of the season on Wednesday as the Italian league resumed after a 7½-week break for the World Cup and end-of-the-year holidays.
SB Nation

Everton vs Brighton: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Davies replaces Onana

Everton take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their first game of 2023. The Blues ended 2022 in a positive manner with a 1-1 draw away at defending champions Manchester City, but they will need to show a bit more attacking endeavour today and beyond to secure Premier League survival.
BBC

Mateusz Klich: Midfielder set for Leeds exit after tearful goodbye

Mateusz Klich is set to leave Leeds and move to a Major League Soccer club in the USA after making a tearful goodbye at Elland Road on Wednesday. The midfielder has agreed with the Whites for his contract to be cancelled in order to facilitate the deal, with DC United the reported destination.
The Associated Press

Newcastle holds Premier League leader Arsenal to 0-0 draw

LONDON (AP) — Newcastle didn’t get the win but held Premier League leader Arsenal scoreless in a 0-0 draw between title challengers Tuesday. The Gunners have scored in every other league game this season en route to what is now an eight-point lead over Manchester City, which plays at Chelsea on Thursday.
The Associated Press

Brighton routs Everton 4-1, pressure builds on Lampard

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Irish teenager Evan Ferguson scored in his first Premier League start to help Brighton rout Everton 4-1 and pile pressure on manager Frank Lampard on Tuesday. Everton’s winless run extended to six games, leaving Lampard’s team just one point and two places above the relegation...
The Independent

January transfer news LIVE: Chelsea sign Benoit Badiashile from Monaco as Man Utd target Joao Felix

Manchester United could build on their current Premier League form by making a loan signing for Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix. While Chelsea appear ready to spend heavily in the Premier League’s transfer window this month as Todd Boehly looks to back Graham Potter in this new era at Stamford Bridge.The Blues have confirmed the signing of France international defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco. The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a seven-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea and arrives on a reported €38m fee.Badiashile becomes Chelsea’s second signing of the January transfer window, joining the 20-year-old striker David Datro Fofana, and Potter’s...
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: United-Everton in FA Cup; PSG rests star forwards

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. The focus switches from the Premier League to the FA Cup as Manchester United goes for a seventh straight win in all competitions in a home match against struggling Everton to kick off the third round. A defeat for Everton at Old Trafford would pile the pressure on manager Frank Lampard, whose future looks uncertain after just one win in 11 games since Oct. 1. The most recent setback was a 4-1 home loss to Brighton in the league on Tuesday, after which there were loud jeers from fans. United is on a roll under Erik ten Hag, having climbed into the league top four and the quarterfinals of the English League Cup. The third round of the FA Cup is when the teams from England’s top two divisions join the famous old competition.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
610K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy