Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating an inmate who failed to return to the jail from the Work Release Program. Amy Marie Goff, 34, of Idaho Falls, has been incarcerated at the Bonneville County Jail since October and was allowed by the courts to take part in the Work Release Program. The program allows qualifying inmates to be released during the day for employment purposes and return to the jail each night. ...

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO