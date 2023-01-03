Read full article on original website
Visit from professional welders encourage local students interested in pursuing trades
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blue Collar Tour made a stop in Idaho Falls Wednesday. The stop is to encourage students to consider pursuing the trades versus pursuing 4-year universities. The goal behind the Western Welding Academy and Blue Collar Tour is to expose kids to different routes they can pursue once they graduate high school.
New Years first Babies in Pocatello and Idaho Falls
Atreyu James Patrick French, Portneuf Medical Center’s (PMC) 2023 New Year’s Baby. The post New Years first Babies in Pocatello and Idaho Falls appeared first on Local News 8.
‘KNOW Vape’ teen video contest
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Eastern Idaho Public Health is looking for creative teens to enter into a video contest about vaping. Teens willing to accept the challenge will be tasked with putting together a short video, 90 second or less, about the dangers of vaping, vape prevention or how to quit vaping.
Idaho Falls Out of the Top 10 Most Popular States For First Time Since 2014
For the past 46 years, United Van Lines has done a study tracking state-to-state migration patterns. The results from 2022 were just released and it appears that the interest in moving to Idaho is waning. Idaho first appeared on their “Top States to Move To” list in 2014 in the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
EIRMC welcomes first Idaho Falls baby of 2023
IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center welcomed the first baby in Idaho Falls this year – and it’s a boy. Joseph was welcomed into the world at 1:39 a.m. on New Year’s Day. His parents, Melinda and Gary, were thrilled to begin 2023 with a new addition.
Local couple open dog daycare and grooming business
IDAHO FALLS – After 30 years of working with animals in various capacities, Michelle Martin is the happy owner of a dog daycare and grooming business. Diggs Playhouse opened at 115 East Anderson in Idaho Falls last month. The business offers boarding, grooming and training services for dogs. It’s designed to be a place where you take your dog if you’re going on a trip. Trainings to teach your dog to walk with a leash, along with good jumping and barking habits, are also available.
Forest Service Announces Formation of Working Group to Address Eastern Idaho Avalanche Impacts
IDAHO - The U.S. Forest Service has announced the formation of a working group that will aim to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center (SAC), the Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC), the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC), the Utah Avalanche Center (UAC), and the FS National Avalanche Center (NAC), will all be part of the working group that aims to reduce backcountry avalanche accidents in Eastern Idaho.
Blackfoot's Grove Creek Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023
BLACKFOOT — Grove Creek Medical Center is happy to announce that the first baby born at the hospital in 2023 has arrived. Couple Melissa and Tim Arrington welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday, January 2, 2023. Monday morning came pretty quickly for the Arrington family. They arrived at the hospital and soon became the proud new parents of a beautiful baby girl. Their baby weighed 6 pounds...
S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed
A portion of S. Higbee Avenue, from E 17th Street north to E 14th Street, in Idaho Falls is temporarily closed to thru traffic for bridge reconstruction over the Butte Arm Canal. The post S. Higbee Avenue Road temporarily closed appeared first on Local News 8.
Police respond to holiday stabbings among other recent violent incidents
East Idaho experienced several violent incidents over the holidays, including three stabbings and one shooting. Arrests have been made in two of the alleged stabbing incidents—one in Pocatello and another in Bannock County—however, authorities are still investigating one stabbing in Blackfoot and a shooting in Idaho Falls. The alleged stabbing in Pocatello occurred during the early morning hours on Christmas Day and resulted in the arrest of Kylee Marie Adams,...
False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
Local man with stalking conviction arrested again for stalking
An Idaho Falls man who was convicted in 2021 for stalking was arrested New Year’s Eve after he was reportedly found in a stolen car. Matthew Morey, 29, admitted he had taken the car from a woman in an attempt to drive to the victim’s residence. The woman who owned the car asked him to bring it back multiple times, with Morey repeatedly refusing. She told Idaho Falls Police that...
Stabbing in Blackfoot Early Sunday Morning
The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at Short Stop gas station located at 985 S Broadway St in Blackfoot just before 1:30 Sunday morning. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered an adult male severely injured. Officers provided aid until the adult male was...
Local jail inmate fails to return from work release
Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating an inmate who failed to return to the jail from the Work Release Program. Amy Marie Goff, 34, of Idaho Falls, has been incarcerated at the Bonneville County Jail since October and was allowed by the courts to take part in the Work Release Program. The program allows qualifying inmates to be released during the day for employment purposes and return to the jail each night. ...
January is National Radon Action Month
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – January is National Radon Action Month, and the Teton County Health Department is reminding you to test your residence, office,or rental for radon. Short-term radon test kits are available for $10 at the Teton County Health Department, located at 460 East Pearl Avenue in...
Traffic stops in East Idaho result in felony drug arrests
At approximately 11pm on December 26th, a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped a vehicle with no license plate at the intersection of John Adams Parkway and Croft Dr. The Deputy identified the driver as 26 year old Riki Jo Vanbrocklin of Idaho Falls, along with an adult male passenger in the vehicle. While obtaining identifying information on the vehicle, the Deputy observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. A search of Ms. Vanbrocklin’s coat and wallet produced a vape pen that she admitted was used for smoking THC and a small baggie with over 2 grams of methamphetamine. Vanbrocklin admitted to...
Police: Man in critical condition after stabbing at local gas station
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Short Stop gas station located at 985 S. Broadway St. at approximately 1:25 AM on 01/01/2023. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered an adult male severely injured. Officers provided aid until the adult male was transported to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to transported Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Investigators from...
