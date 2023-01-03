Read full article on original website
Doctor Charged with Trying to Kill Family by Driving Tesla Over 250-foot Cliffjustpene50Pacifica, CA
The Town Near San Francisco with More Cemeteries than ResidentsDiana RusColma, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Activities in Downtown Santa Cruz!Tiffany T.Santa Cruz, CA
lookout.co
Chill Out Café, Golden City Chinese close after 20-plus years
This story was originally featured in this week’s Lily Belli on Food newsletter. Be first the first to hear about food and drink news in Santa Cruz County — sign up for Lily’s email newsletter here and text alerts here. As 2022 came to an end, so...
KSBW.com
Kids science camp in Boulder Creek evacuated due to potential bridge collapse
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — Wednesday afternoon, before the atmospheric river hit the Santa Cruz Mountains, hundreds of kids had to be evacuated. Approximately 200 children from the Bay Area were evacuated from a science camp in Boulder Creek by Santa Cruz Metro buses. The children were evacuated due to...
KSBW.com
'Threat to life likely': Central Coast braces for massive storm
SALINAS, Calif. — The threat of severe weather can cause stress and anxiety, and it can be very dangerous. KSBW 8's weather team is keeping you prepared to keep your family safe. App | Weather | Radar | Traffic | Upload Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram. Evacuation...
KTVU FOX 2
Family, friends plead for help in locating missing East Bay teen
CONCORD, Calif. - Family and friends of an East Bay teen have launched a desperate search after the 19-year-old disappeared early New Year’s Day under concerning circumstances. Family friend Samanta Barajas said 19-year-old Damond Lazenby, of Pittsburg, was last seen 4 a.m. on Sunday. Barajas said his clothes were...
santaclaranews.org
Another Major Storm Expected Today, Valley Water Identifies Problem Areas and Offers Free Sandbags
Another atmospheric river will drench the Bay Area today. Santa Clara Valley Water District listed the following “hot spots” as areas that could flood:. Uvas Creek, with potential flooding of Highway 101 in Gilroy. San Francisquito Creek in Palo Alto. Ross Creek at Cherry Avenue in San Jose.
Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
Nineteen elderly patients rescued from Castro Valley senior-care facility
Nineteen elderly patients were rescued from a flooded senior-care facility on Saturday, according to the Alameda County Fire Department.
milpitasbeat.com
County of Santa Clara and Milpitas declare local emergency due to severe weather
As the Bay Area gets bashed by a severe winter rainstorm, Santa Clara County and Milpitas officials moved on Wednesday to declare a local emergency. Residents have been told to expect more rainy weather through this coming weekend and into next week. Region-wide, we’re seeing rivers, creeks, and streams at...
Details emerge about driver charged in Devil's Slide cliff plunge; family still in hospital
MONTARA — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in San Mateo County, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after he's released from a hospital, the highway patrol said. He was in serious but stable condition and has not yet been cleared by doctors to leave.Rescuers initially hailed the family's survival as a "miracle" after the Tesla...
KTVU FOX 2
First babies born in New Year around Bay Area
Baby Ezekial was the first child born in the Bay Area in 2023 at the Kaiser Permanente hospital in Walnut Creek. Soon after, other hospitals announced the first deliveries of the year as well.
Gilroy Dispatch
County issues evacuation warnings near Uvas Reservoir and Pacheco Pass River Basin
Shortly after the County of Santa Clara announced a local emergency due to heavy wind and rain pounding the region, officials issued evacuation warnings Wednesday for those living near the Uvas Reservoir in Morgan Hill and the Pacheco Pass River Basin east of Gilroy. Just before 11pm, the county urged...
Major storm prompts school closures in San Mateo County on Thursday
SAN MATEO COUNTY – Several school districts on the Peninsula announced that campuses would be closed on Thursday, January 5, 2023, due to the major atmospheric river storm slamming the Bay Area.School districts announcing closures include the Cabrillo Unified School District serving coastside communities such as Half Moon Bay, El Granada and Moss Beach. "Because of flooding, road closures, and tree fall caused by heavy rains and wind, CUSD will cancel classes and close schools Thursday 1/5/2023," the district said in a statement.Meanwhile, Redwood City School District issued a statement that all 12 campuses would be closed Thursday, along with...
Listen to voices you rarely hear: the mothers who pick your strawberries. They say their kids are paying the price for our bounty.
Lookout spoke to five Watsonville berry pickers, all of them mothers, about the effect working around pesticides has had on them and their kids. It's part of our continuing series on the issue. Leukemia, asthma, learning disorders, all they believe, were caused by the exposure. Agricultural giants dumped 620,000 pounds of pesticides on Santa Cruz County crops in 2021, some of them near schools in Watsonville. We've provided video snippets of our interviews so you can see and hear these mothers and grandmothers talk about themselves and their kids.
Baby born minutes into new year might be Bay Area's first of 2023
The first baby born in the Bay Area in 2023 appears to be a baby boy born at Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center just after midnight on Jan. 1.
Santa Cruz evacuation orders, warnings and shelters
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County has released several evacuation orders as they prepare for then next big storm to hit the area. Evacuation Orders have been listed for the following area in Santa Cruz County: Whitehouse Canyon Road and Daffodil Lane due to a failed culvert approximately 2.5 miles from Highway 1. This The post Santa Cruz evacuation orders, warnings and shelters appeared first on KION546.
cupertinotoday.com
Flood watch: San Jose, Santa Clara on high alert Wednesday through end of week
Another round of heavy rain and high winds are forecasted to begin Tuesday evening and extend for several days, prompting South Bay cities to issue flood alerts and compile resources. Thunderstorms expected through the end of the week could lay several additional inches of rain on top of the pre-soaked region, with widespread flooding and rapid rises in creeks and rivers predicted, along with mud and landslides. Impassible roads, downed trees and power outages are anticipated. A flood zone stretching from the south end of the San Francisco Bay and extending to Gilroy is being monitored particularly closely as rainfall could range from 2-4 inches in the valleys to as much as 10 inches in the mountains.
postnewsgroup.com
Richmond Family ‘Loses Everything’ After Home Burns on Christmas Eve
A fire heavily damaged two townhome units in Richmond on Christmas Eve. A GoFundMe was launched to support a family who lost “everything” in the blaze. The fire occurred in the 3200 block of South Ridge Drive in Richmond’s Hilltop area at about 11:15 p.m., according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the union representing Richmond firefighters.
KQED
Heavy Winds and Rain Cause Widespread Flooding and Power Outages Across Bay Area
Gusting winds of up to 85 mph in parts of the Bay Area bore down on the region Wednesday afternoon, but the heaviest rainfall of the 'bomb cyclone' was still expected to come in the evening. The storm has already prompted evacuation warnings, triggered landslides, closed roads and downed trees....
Here's a list of Bay Area schools closing due to severe weather from the Level 5 storm
Several schools throughout the Bay Area have announced closures due to extreme weather. Here's a list:
Bay Area storm live updates: Large tree falls on 3-story Oakland apartment building
A large eucalyptus tree fell on a three-story apartment building at 3293 Lynde St. in Oakland.
