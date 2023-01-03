ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Family, friends plead for help in locating missing East Bay teen

CONCORD, Calif. - Family and friends of an East Bay teen have launched a desperate search after the 19-year-old disappeared early New Year’s Day under concerning circumstances. Family friend Samanta Barajas said 19-year-old Damond Lazenby, of Pittsburg, was last seen 4 a.m. on Sunday. Barajas said his clothes were...
PITTSBURG, CA
KRON4 News

Here are flooding ‘hot spots' in Santa Clara County

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Water officials in Santa Clara County will be closely monitoring “hot spots” prone to flooding during Wednesday’s powerful storm. An atmospheric river will bring widespread, heavy rainfall to the region with a high risk of flooding. The National Weather Service issued Flood Watches for the entire Bay Area. Santa Clara […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Details emerge about driver charged in Devil's Slide cliff plunge; family still in hospital

MONTARA — The driver of a car that plunged off a treacherous cliff in San Mateo County, injuring his two young children and his wife after the 250-foot drop, remained hospitalized with serious injuries Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.Dharmesh A. Patel of Pasadena will be booked into the San Mateo County jail on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse after he's released from a hospital, the highway patrol said. He was in serious but stable condition and has not yet been cleared by doctors to leave.Rescuers initially hailed the family's survival as a "miracle" after the Tesla...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Major storm prompts school closures in San Mateo County on Thursday

SAN MATEO COUNTY – Several school districts on the Peninsula announced that campuses would be closed on Thursday, January 5, 2023, due to the major atmospheric river storm slamming the Bay Area.School districts announcing closures include the Cabrillo Unified School District serving coastside communities such as Half Moon Bay, El Granada and Moss Beach. "Because of flooding, road closures, and tree fall caused by heavy rains and wind, CUSD will cancel classes and close schools Thursday 1/5/2023," the district said in a statement.Meanwhile, Redwood City School District issued a statement that all 12 campuses would be closed Thursday, along with...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Listen to voices you rarely hear: the mothers who pick your strawberries. They say their kids are paying the price for our bounty.

Lookout spoke to five Watsonville berry pickers, all of them mothers, about the effect working around pesticides has had on them and their kids. It's part of our continuing series on the issue. Leukemia, asthma, learning disorders, all they believe, were caused by the exposure. Agricultural giants dumped 620,000 pounds of pesticides on Santa Cruz County crops in 2021, some of them near schools in Watsonville. We've provided video snippets of our interviews so you can see and hear these mothers and grandmothers talk about themselves and their kids.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Santa Cruz evacuation orders, warnings and shelters

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz County has released several evacuation orders as they prepare for then next big storm to hit the area. Evacuation Orders have been listed for the following area in Santa Cruz County: Whitehouse Canyon Road and Daffodil Lane due to a failed culvert approximately 2.5 miles from Highway 1. This The post Santa Cruz evacuation orders, warnings and shelters appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Flood watch: San Jose, Santa Clara on high alert Wednesday through end of week

Another round of heavy rain and high winds are forecasted to begin Tuesday evening and extend for several days, prompting South Bay cities to issue flood alerts and compile resources. Thunderstorms expected through the end of the week could lay several additional inches of rain on top of the pre-soaked region, with widespread flooding and rapid rises in creeks and rivers predicted, along with mud and landslides. Impassible roads, downed trees and power outages are anticipated. A flood zone stretching from the south end of the San Francisco Bay and extending to Gilroy is being monitored particularly closely as rainfall could range from 2-4 inches in the valleys to as much as 10 inches in the mountains.
SAN JOSE, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Richmond Family ‘Loses Everything’ After Home Burns on Christmas Eve

A fire heavily damaged two townhome units in Richmond on Christmas Eve. A GoFundMe was launched to support a family who lost “everything” in the blaze. The fire occurred in the 3200 block of South Ridge Drive in Richmond’s Hilltop area at about 11:15 p.m., according to Richmond Firefighters Local 188, the union representing Richmond firefighters.
RICHMOND, CA

