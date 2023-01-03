This winter is likely to be the worst on record for A&E waiting times as hospitals struggle to cope with rocketing demand driven by flu and Strep A, health leaders have warned.The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) believes this month will be the worst December for hospital bed occupancy and A&E waiting times while the Society for Acute Medicine has said services are being “pressurised like never before”.Several NHS trusts have declared “critical incidents”, meaning they cannot function as usual due to extraordinary pressure.Over 90% of clinical leads last week reported that they had people waiting in their emergency...

