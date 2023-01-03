Read full article on original website
BBC
Scarborough Hospital patient sleeps in car due to bed shortage
A man suffering from appendicitis has said he slept in his car outside a hospital due to a bed shortage. Michael Woodcock, from Harrogate, said the alternative was trying to sleep in a chair in a crowded waiting room at Scarborough Hospital's A&E department. He said he was provided with...
BBC
Royal Stoke University Hospital faced worst December in memory
A hospital boss says this December has been the worst she has ever experienced in the NHS. Tracy Bullock, chief executive of University Hospitals North Midlands NHS Trust, said staff morale was at its lowest and services strained. The trust was the fourth worst affected by flu in the country,...
BBC
St George's Hospital declares critical incident amid pressure
A critical incident has been declared at St George's Hospital in south London due to "significant pressures". In a letter sent to staff, chief operating officer Tara Argent explained "urgent action" was required and the hospital needed to discharge patients. She urged staff to help identify those who could be...
BBC
Bournemouth and Poole hospitals still under extreme pressure
A hospital trust has stood down its critical incident status but said it remained under "extreme pressure". University Hospitals Dorset NHS Trust, which operates emergency departments in Bournemouth and Poole, declared the alert on 29 December. Its medical director Dr Tristan Richardson said the situation was the worst he had...
Hospitals in England discharging patients into ‘care hotels’
NHS trusts in south-west using hotels to free up beds to help them cope with winter crisis
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
BBC
Colston Bassett: Man who stabbed ex to death jailed for life
A man who stabbed a mother-of-three to death shortly after their relationship ended has been given a life sentence for her murder. John Jessop, 26, will serve a minimum of 17 years and eight months for killing 47-year-old Clair Ablewhite at her home in Nottinghamshire. Jessop cycled 17 miles from...
BBC
British man Sean Patterson shot dead in Jamaica, police say
A British man has died after being shot in Jamaica, police on the Caribbean island have said. Sean Patterson, a personal trainer from west London, was found on Monday with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head in St James, officers said. Jamaica Constabulary Force told PA news agency...
BBC
Police investigate double stabbing outside Nottingham nightclub
Two men have been injured in a stabbing outside a city centre nightclub, police have said. Officers were called to Mojo, in Thurland Street, Nottingham, at 04:16 GMT on Sunday. The force said a 24-year-old man, who was stabbed in the chest, remains in a serious condition in hospital while...
BBC
UK's most premature twins spend first Christmas at home
A pair of "miracle twins" thought to be the UK's most premature to survive are spending their first proper Christmas at home. Brother and sister Harry and Harley Crane, from Heanor in Derbyshire, were born at 22 weeks and five days and weighed just over 1lb 10oz each. Their parents...
BBC
Johnny Brady: Police appeal to arsonist to return to hospital
Police have made a direct appeal to an arsonist three days after he absconded from a mental health facility. Johnny Brady, 19, left the grounds of St Andrew's Hospital on Billing Road, Northampton, at about 15:30 GMT on 31 December. Northamptonshire Police asked him to return to focus on his...
BBC
Cody Fisher: Murder trial set for July after Birmingham nightclub stabbing
Two men accused of murdering footballer Cody Fisher at a Birmingham nightclub have been told they will stand trial in July. The 23-year-old non-league player and school sports coach was stabbed on the dance floor of the Crane nightclub on Boxing Day. Kami Carpenter, 21, and Remy Gordon, 22, both...
BBC
Birmingham doctor saves man's life on London to India flight
A doctor has described battling for five hours as he saved the life of a passenger on a long-haul flight. Dr Vishwaraj Vemala, 48, a liver specialist at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, was on his way to India with his mother when a fellow passenger went into cardiac arrest. Aided...
BBC
Hairdresser died after becoming new grandmother
A hairdresser who died after being hit by a car had just become a new grandmother. Mary Owen-Jones, who also worked as a teaching assistant, died on Tuesday after the accident on New Year's Day. It happened between two car parks near the main entrance of Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Denbighshire,...
Winter set to be worst ever for A&E waits as NHS ‘pressurised like never before’
This winter is likely to be the worst on record for A&E waiting times as hospitals struggle to cope with rocketing demand driven by flu and Strep A, health leaders have warned.The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) believes this month will be the worst December for hospital bed occupancy and A&E waiting times while the Society for Acute Medicine has said services are being “pressurised like never before”.Several NHS trusts have declared “critical incidents”, meaning they cannot function as usual due to extraordinary pressure.Over 90% of clinical leads last week reported that they had people waiting in their emergency...
BBC
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
BBC
NHS hospitals moving patients into hotel to free up beds
NHS hospitals are discharging patients into a hotel in a bid to ease demand for beds. Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire trusts are using the hotel for patients who no longer need urgent treatment but need social care. The Integrated Care Board (ICB) for the three trusts has booked...
BBC
New year mission to rehome rescued shih-tzus
A new year appeal has been launched to rehome neglected shih-tzus that were among 96 to be rescued from a Devon breeding house. The dogs were sent to RSPCA hubs across the country after they were rescued in 2022. Cornwall's branch of the charity, which took 13 dogs, said it...
BBC
NHS Wales: Man carries grandad into hospital amid ambulance shortage
When Steve Parsons's grandfather collapsed at his Monmouthshire home, his family immediately dialled 999. However when they were told there were no ambulances available, they had to take measures into their own hands. In desperation, Mr Parsons drove and then carried the 83-year-old, who had suffered a cardiac arrest, into...
‘I’m concerned I won’t survive NHS crisis’: patients go private to avoid delays
One in eight UK adults in the past year have opted for private care as a result of NHS delays, according to medical data
