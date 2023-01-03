Read full article on original website
2 arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois teenager sitting in car: ‘He had so much innocence’
Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was in Collinsville on Sunday when a vehicle approached and one man got out and opened fire, authorities said. Both the alleged shooter and alleged getaway driver are charged with murder. 2 arrested in fatal shooting of Illinois teenager …. Miguel Villegas De-Santiago, 18, was in...
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons bill
Henry County Courthouse, Cambridge, IllinoisPhoto bySusan DeVilder. In a statement released Wednesday, the Henry County Sheriff expressed his concern and opposition to an Illinois house bill that would ban assault-type weapons.
Charges filed in Collinsville murder
Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
17th Count Against Quincy Woman Officially Dropped in Fatal DUI Case
The Adams County State’s Attorney’s office will not file an appeal of last month’s Fourth District Appellate Court’s ruling that upheld a decision to dismiss a charge of aggravated driving under the influence against a Quincy woman. A status hearing on 36 year old Natasha L....
Major Case Squad announces 2 arrests in Collinsville homicide
Less than 24 hours after being activated to investigate a New Year's Day homicide in Collinsville, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has made two arrests in the case.
Meth arrest in Bethalto
An area woman already out on bond for a drug arrest last fall has been taken into custody again following a traffic stop in Bethalto on Monday. 34-year-old Savannah E. Douglas, with previous addresses in Bethalto and East Alton, is charged with Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine. Douglas was the driver...
St. Louis man convicted of killing actress
A St. Louis man will spend upwards of four decades behind bars after being sentenced for the 2021 murder of an actress outside her south city home.
2 men arrested on numerous offenses in Peoria Tuesday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 men were arrested Tuesday after a search during an investigative stop turned up illegal drugs, paraphernalia and three loaded handguns. Peoria Police say Antoine J. Mack, 43, and Josepha A. Sharp, 37, were arrested after an investigative stop on a vehicle in the 200 block of North MacArthur at around 5:05 p.m. Tuesday.
Police Beat for Wednesday, January 4th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 61-year-old Centralia man for possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and driving on a suspended license. Kenneth Powell of North College was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. Salem Police arrested two Sandoval residents at the Huck’s store Tuesday...
Suspect arrested for 2020 Rock Island murder
On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at approximately 12:55 p.m., the U.S. Marshals Service took 23- year old Darvion J. Lard into custody in the 3400 block of 44th Avenue in Moline, on an. outstanding First-Degree Murder warrant, according to a release from the Rock Island Police Department. This warrant stems...
Galesburg man facing charges after cashing stolen check back in November.
Galesburg Police responded to Gale Credit Union on Monday for a report of fraud. Officers met with employees who advised they received a return notice on a check that was cashed back in November. The over $1,400 check was from a closed account and was cashed by a 42-year-old Galesburg man. Police then spoke with employees of the business that owned the closed account who advised they suffered a break-in back in November. Employees looked at images of the suspect who cashed the check and he did not match the image of the suspect from the business’s security footage. The employee confirmed that old checks from an account that was closed years ago were stolen during the break-in. Police then viewed a security video from Gale Credit Union which shows the male suspect withdrawing cash several times after cashing the check. In one instance, the man is seen riding in a vehicle that was listed as a suspect vehicle in a different investigation. The male subject was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Deceptive Practice, Theft over $500, Forgery, and Possession of Stolen Property.
ACE PATROL IN FAYETTE COUNTY
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police District 12 in Effingham has released the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) surveillance at various establishments in Fayette County during the month of December. The details were conducted to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors, those under 21 years of age. The results involving 13 different establishments showed none were involved in the sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor. The ultimate goal of the ACE program is to enforce all underage drinking laws & to save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes & fatalities. The ISP commended all the Fayette County businesses surveyed for following the law.
Domestic Disturbance call leads to several charges in Henderson County
Henderson County Sheriff, Matthew Link reports the arrest of two individuals for Disorderly Conduct, Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon, and Possession of Controlled Substance. On Tuesday, January 3rd, at approximately 12:07pm, Deputies were called to Stronghurst for a possible domestic disturbance. When Deputies arrived the 2 people involved fled inside of the residence. Additional assistance was requested and Officers from the Illinois State Police, Dallas City Police, Oquawka Police, and Stronghurst Police assisted. Deputies were able to make contact with Trevor Pierce, age 26 of Stronghurst and Stephanie Thurman, age 38 of Rock Island. Upon further investigation, Deputies discovered a stolen vehicle located inside of the garage. A search warrant was conducted for the residence and Deputies discovered methamphetamine and a handgun.
Violent few days in Alton
One person is in custody after stabbing a long-time dating partner on New Year’s Day in Alton, while police are still investigating an Upper Alton shooting that happened Friday. 57-year-old Sandra A. Kenshalo is charged with Aggravated Battery and Domestic Battery, and charging documents allege she has a history of engaging in domestic violence.
Major Case Squad Activated To Investigate Fatal Collinsville Shooting
COLLINSVILLE - At 2:10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of a shooting and a male subject shot in a nearby vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Ave., Collinsville, Illinois. The male victim was transported to a St. Louis area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
One dead, one injured in Davenport shooting
One man is dead and another is injured after being shot early Thursday. It happened near 3rd and Pine in Davenport. Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire around 2:19 a.m. When emergency crews arrived, officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds. A 40-year-old man was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital where they he was pronounced dead. A 33-year-old man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
Public asked to give input on Moline Police
The Moline Police Department will be undergoing an independent assessment in the process of attaining accreditation. The public is invited to provide input on their assessment of the department on Jan. 9, 2023 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Trained assessors from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) will...
Major Case Squad activated in Madison County
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations
An Iowa nursing home where a woman bled to death two weeks after moving into the facility is facing possible fines from the federal government. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals has cited Mount Pleasant’s Arbor Court care facility with failing to respond to an internal, electronic warning that pertained to two drugs administered […] The post Resident bleeds to death at care facility that has a history of violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon
A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Madison County, Illinois.
