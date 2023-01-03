Galesburg Police responded to Gale Credit Union on Monday for a report of fraud. Officers met with employees who advised they received a return notice on a check that was cashed back in November. The over $1,400 check was from a closed account and was cashed by a 42-year-old Galesburg man. Police then spoke with employees of the business that owned the closed account who advised they suffered a break-in back in November. Employees looked at images of the suspect who cashed the check and he did not match the image of the suspect from the business’s security footage. The employee confirmed that old checks from an account that was closed years ago were stolen during the break-in. Police then viewed a security video from Gale Credit Union which shows the male suspect withdrawing cash several times after cashing the check. In one instance, the man is seen riding in a vehicle that was listed as a suspect vehicle in a different investigation. The male subject was added to the GPD’s pending arrest list and is facing charges of Deceptive Practice, Theft over $500, Forgery, and Possession of Stolen Property.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO