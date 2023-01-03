Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Wanted man arrested in Texas County
A man wanted on a Howell County felony warrant was arrested Wednesday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lonnie W. Mahan, 48, was taken to the Howell County Jail in West Plains. The exact charge was not specified.
houstonherald.com
MoDOT awards Texas County paving project
The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a paving contract Wednesday that includes work in Texas County. The project — part of a $15.23 million contract awarded to Pace Construction — is U.S. 60 from U.S. 63 south to U.S. 63 north in Howell and Texas counties.
houstonherald.com
It’s all about 2023
2023 should be an exciting year for the sheriff’s office, as funds are becoming available from the law enforcement sales tax that was passed in 2022. I look forward to being able to offer competitive wages to the deputies and jail staff, and add additional staff during the year.
houstonherald.com
County hunters kill 110 deer during alternative methods season
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 8,599 deer during the alternative methods portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 24 – Jan. 3. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 200 deer harvested, Harrison with 186 and Macon with 162....
houstonherald.com
Departments called to structure fire
Three departments were called just before 7 a.m. to a structure fire in Licking. Personnel from the Licking, Raymondville and Houston Rural fire departments responded to 233 Maple Ave., where a home was reported on fire. An early report said it was sparked by a water heater short.
houstonherald.com
Plato called to aid in Wright County fire
The Plato Fire Department was called at about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday to assist firefighters in Wright County with a structure fire. It was in the 8800 block of Highway H, authorities said.
HSMO rescues more than 20 dogs from formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force recovered 29 dogs Wednesday morning from a formerly licensed breeder in Ozark County. The dogs rescued were all Lakeland Terriers, mostly adults. Five dogs were younger than 7 months. According to a press release...
houstonherald.com
Counterfeit $100 bills reported in area
Authorities in the area are warning of multiple reports of counterfeit $100 bills in circulation. The bills pass a marker test, but are obvious fakes. They do not have a security strip, and the back of the bill isn’t straight. Cabool police were first to report the issue.
houstonherald.com
County deputies issue citations; investigate fight at school district
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 61-year-old man reported on Dec. 15 that delivered packages had been stolen from his Split Limb Road residence at Raymondville. The man told an investigating officer that three packages had been delivered to his...
houstonherald.com
DEATH NOTICE: Wanda Floyd
Services for Wanda Jean Floyd, 89, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at First Free Baptist Church in Houston. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
myozarksonline.com
Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman reports that 34 offenders were sent to the Department of Corrections
Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman reports that 34 offenders were sent to the Department of Corrections after recent Circuit Court proceedings. Kara Yowell of Camdenton violated the terms and conditions of her parole for possession of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced Yowell to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. James Lawson of Lebanon failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for resisting arrest and was sentenced to four years of prison time. William Halter of Dixon violated his probation for domestic assault in the third degree. Judge Beger sent him as well to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. And, Bradley Southard of Mount Vernon violated the terms of his probation, and Judge Beger sentenced Southard to 7 years in the Department of Corrections. Steven Dillon of Eureka failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced him to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. Earl Wieprecht the Third of St. Robert violated the terms of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge Beger revoked his probation and sentenced Weprecht to serve 5 years in the D-O-C. James Wall of Dixon violated the terms of his probation for domestic assault in the third degree. Judge Bill Hickle sentenced Wall to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. And, Gary Chapman of Dixon did not adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for the fraudulent use of a credit device. Judge Beger sentenced Chapman to 2 years in the Department of Corrections.
houstonherald.com
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
kjluradio.com
Resident living in converted bus in Phelps County loses home to fire
A resident living in a converted bus in Phelps County loses their home in a fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a fully involved bus fire in the 20000 block of Highway P yesterday. The bus had been converted to a permanent living space. The occupant suffered burns but refused medical treatment. The bus is a total loss.
KTLO
Ozark County’s half-cent sales tax cannot be imposed
The Ozark County Commission released a statement Tuesday stating they have become aware of an issue with the additional half-cent law enforcement sales tax voters passed in November’s general election. In a written statement, commissioners state the Missouri State Department of Revenue notified officials the law enforcement sales tax...
KRMS Radio
MO Trooper Hurt In Crash Near Sullivan
A Missouri State trooper is hospitalized with serious injuries after being struck by a pickup truck while doing a pedestrian check. It happened in Crawford County four miles west of Sullivan. On the South Otter Road. Saturday evening a little before 6:30, 25-year-old Colby B. Townsend of Rolla was on...
kjluradio.com
Elderly Crawford County man seriously injured in fiery crash east of Cuba
An elderly Crawford County man is seriously injured in a fiery crash about twelve miles east of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Alexander Lantos, 82, of Cuba, was driving on I-44 Sunday morning, when he was hit from behind by another driver. Both vehicles ran off the side of the road, overturned, and caught fire.
houstonherald.com
Houston man faces felony charges after trio of traffic stops in Houston
A Houston man faces several felony charges after three traffic stops in October, two made by Houston Police Department officers and another by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy. Clarence L.W. Hall, 31, of 16,000 block Hog Creek Road in Houston, is charged with three counts of driving while...
kjluradio.com
Police in Lebanon search for runaway teen
Police in Lebanon are asking for the public’s help as they search for a runaway teen. McKenzie Smith, 14, of Lebanon, has been missing since December 30. Smith is described as white, with shoulder-length blonde hair and hazel eyes. She’s 5’1” and 102 pounds. Anyone with...
houstonherald.com
CLELIA PEMBROOK PIERCE
Clelia Pembrook Pierce, 96, was born May 21, 1926. She went to be with the Lord on Jan. 3, 2023. She was daughter of Edgar and Maude Robertson Pembrook. She was united in marriage to Warren Gaylan Pierce on June 11, 1944, at Graff, Mo., by the Rev. Guy Hutsell. One son was born to this union.
krcgtv.com
'We've replaced them; they've torn them down': Family on Pine Hill Cemetery vandalism
PHELPS COUNTY — Pine Hill Cemetery is one of the oldest burial grounds in Phelps County, with some headstones being upwards of 170 years old. But over the past three years, they've also been a target of vandalism. "We've had gates up here; they've chained to them, torn the...
