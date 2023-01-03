Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman reports that 34 offenders were sent to the Department of Corrections after recent Circuit Court proceedings. Kara Yowell of Camdenton violated the terms and conditions of her parole for possession of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced Yowell to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. James Lawson of Lebanon failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for resisting arrest and was sentenced to four years of prison time. William Halter of Dixon violated his probation for domestic assault in the third degree. Judge Beger sent him as well to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. And, Bradley Southard of Mount Vernon violated the terms of his probation, and Judge Beger sentenced Southard to 7 years in the Department of Corrections. Steven Dillon of Eureka failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced him to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. Earl Wieprecht the Third of St. Robert violated the terms of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge Beger revoked his probation and sentenced Weprecht to serve 5 years in the D-O-C. James Wall of Dixon violated the terms of his probation for domestic assault in the third degree. Judge Bill Hickle sentenced Wall to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. And, Gary Chapman of Dixon did not adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for the fraudulent use of a credit device. Judge Beger sentenced Chapman to 2 years in the Department of Corrections.

PULASKI COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO