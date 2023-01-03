Read full article on original website
Related
Woman, 93, left ‘screaming in pain’ waiting 25 hours for ambulance before strike action
A 93-year-old woman was left “screaming in pain” on the floor of her care home for 25 hours while waiting for an ambulance to arrive, her family says. Elizabeth Davies fractured her hip after suffering a fall in her care home in northwest Wales at the weekend. Images show the elderly woman lying on a wooden floor with a cushion and a blanket while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. Her family claimed this took more than a day. “It was very upsetting to have to see her lying on the floor screaming in pain for over 24 hours,”...
‘Extraordinary pressure’: Top NHS children’s doctor warns of unprecedented 10-hour A&E waits
Children’s health services are facing their busiest winter ever, with unprecedented A&E waits and hospital beds across the country full, the most senior children’s doctor in the NHS has warned.In an exclusive interview with The Independent, Dr Camilla Kingdon, president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health (RCPCH), said some children were waiting up to 10 hours to be seen by an emergency care doctor.She said: “That is something that in the children’s services is quite remarkable. I don’t remember ever having heard about children having to wait that long to be seen in an emergency department...
BBC
Scarborough Hospital patient sleeps in car due to bed shortage
A man suffering from appendicitis has said he slept in his car outside a hospital due to a bed shortage. Michael Woodcock, from Harrogate, said the alternative was trying to sleep in a chair in a crowded waiting room at Scarborough Hospital's A&E department. He said he was provided with...
Rishi Sunak tells hospitals not to cancel operations despite pressure on NHS
PM admits waiting times are too long as he makes five promises in new year speech
‘I’m concerned I won’t survive NHS crisis’: patients go private to avoid delays
One in eight UK adults in the past year have opted for private care as a result of NHS delays, according to medical data
Horror details after Taylor Goodridge, 17, dies at boarding school after ‘officials ignored her crippling pain’
A TEENAGER has died after a boarding school she attended ignored her complaints of "extreme pain," according to a lawsuit filed by her family. Taylor Goodridge, 17, was a student at the Diamond Ranch Academy in Hurricane, Utah, when she collapsed and died on December 20. Her family believes she...
BBC
Anjali Singh: The woman who was dragged to death in Delhi's hit-and-run case
Family members of Anjali Singh, the 20-year-old whose death in a horrific hit-and-run case has sparked protests in India, remember her as a cheerful person who loved making Instagram Reels and playing with children. BBC Hindi's Dilnawaz Pasha pieces together a portrait of the woman whose dreams came to a violent end on a cold winter night.
An 18-year-old thought working out caused his shoulder pain. He was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.
Tomas Evans had a lump under his collarbone that he thought was a fitness injury, but was actually a symptom of stage two cancer.
BBC
Colston Bassett: Man who stabbed ex to death jailed for life
A man who stabbed a mother-of-three to death shortly after their relationship ended has been given a life sentence for her murder. John Jessop, 26, will serve a minimum of 17 years and eight months for killing 47-year-old Clair Ablewhite at her home in Nottinghamshire. Jessop cycled 17 miles from...
BBC
Australia helicopter collision: Couple killed in crash named
The British victims of a mid-air collision between two helicopters on Australia's Gold Coast have been named. Diane Hughes, 57, and her 65-year-old husband Ron were from Neston, Cheshire. They got married last year and were on holiday, Queensland Police said. Their pilot and another passenger also died in Monday's...
Winter set to be worst ever for A&E waits as NHS ‘pressurised like never before’
This winter is likely to be the worst on record for A&E waiting times as hospitals struggle to cope with rocketing demand driven by flu and Strep A, health leaders have warned.The Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) believes this month will be the worst December for hospital bed occupancy and A&E waiting times while the Society for Acute Medicine has said services are being “pressurised like never before”.Several NHS trusts have declared “critical incidents”, meaning they cannot function as usual due to extraordinary pressure.Over 90% of clinical leads last week reported that they had people waiting in their emergency...
BBC
Salisbury District Hospital under 'relentless' pressure
A hospital boss has warned the pressure on the NHS is "relentless" and is urging people to get the flu jab. Last month, around 500 A&E patients at Salisbury District Hospital in Wiltshire waited more than 12 hours to be admitted to wards. As well as staff shortages, the hospital...
Excess deaths in UK hit highest level in two years amid NHS crisis
Excess deaths in the week before Christmas were the highest in two years amid a crisis in NHS care, new figures show.Approximately 2,500 more people died than usual in the week ending 23 December in England and Wales, numbers from the Office for National Statistics reveal.The total death toll of 14,530 is 21 per cent higher than would be expected for this period, compared with averages from the last five years.The new figures represent the highest excess and overall deaths recorded since February 2021. At that time, the UK recorded 15,943 deaths from Covid as transmission rates remained high....
BBC
Gang members jailed after chaining up men in Sheffield ransom plan
A pair of gang members who chained two men to radiators as part of a plan to extract ransom money have been jailed. Andi Alushi, 27, from Albania, and Valdemaras Kasinskas, 39, from Lithuania, falsely imprisoned the men at a house in Sheffield in May 2022. The victims, who were...
I nearly died after I was forced to wait nine hours for an ambulance amid NHS pressures – just get a taxi
A DAD has urged Brits who need life-saving care to 'just get a taxi' to A&E after he nearly died following a cardiac arrest. Darrel Wilson said he 'wouldn't be here right now' if he hadn't made his own way to hospital after being forced to wait nine hours for an ambulance.
BBC
December worst for ambulance waits in West Midlands, say bosses
December was the worst month for ambulance waiting times in the West Midlands, officials say. Figures from West Midlands Ambulance Service show delays handing patients over totalled 47,635 hours, up from the previous worst month in July at 43,759. In Shropshire, two separate patients waited more than 32 hours before...
BBC
First 2023 babies give NHS staff a busy new year
The first babies of 2023 have been welcomed to the world at maternity units across Scotland. NHS staff at the Ayrshire Maternity Unit in Kilmarnock had a busy time with four babies delivered before 04:00. Scotland's first 2023 baby is thought to be Dominic, who arrived at 00:06 weighing 2.95kg...
BBC
Barnsley Council pledges to tackle mould issues in 24 hours
A council has pledged to resolve high priority complaints of mould and damp made by tenants within 24 hours. The number of "live requests" relating to damp, mould or condensation had "significantly increased" by 59% in November, standing at 562 by month's end, a Barnsley Council report said. In private...
‘They may be Tories but they are human’: how a Labour mayor sealed north-east devolution deal
One is the Jeremy Corbyn-supporting former nightclub bouncer who retired as a jiu-jitsu sensei to enter politics at the age of 48. The other is Michael Gove. Together they have formed an unlikely bond, aimed at transforming the north-east of England through a “historic” devolution deal which they hope will in turn secure their own political legacies.
BBC
Fireworks plea after Horley woman's horse euthanised
A woman whose horse bolted during a new year fireworks display and ended up having to be put down has urged people to attend organised displays. Joanna Barnett, from Horley, Surrey, posted an appeal on Facebook after losing her "best friend Talullah". She said her horse ran through a wooden...
Comments / 1