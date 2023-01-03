LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Board of Education has declared an emergency due to pipes bursting in four Limestone County Schools over winter break. According to an Emergency Declaration from the Limestone County Board of Education, Sugar Creek Elementary and Johnson Elementary have had pipes burst in classrooms which renders the rooms unsafe for students. The declaration says that the pipes must be repaired and the damage caused by the water must be remediated in order for students to return.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO