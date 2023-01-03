ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

City of Decatur looking to hire crossing guard

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are looking to hire a school crossing guard. The position will be a part-time seasonal job that comes with a $10 hourly pay rate. As a safety-sensitive job, persons in the position may be required to periodically...
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Local economy experts predict a slow 2023

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new Guntersville High School

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Guntersville community will come together Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony of the new high school. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at Guntersville High School’s current location on U.S. Highway 431. According to Superintendent Jason Barnett, the school is about 50 years old,...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
AL.com

CEO: Huntsville Hospital expands services to accommodate community’s growth

Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz has been in his position for a little more than a year-and-a half following the retirement of David Spillers. He’s been with the medical system for 14 years, serving more than 12 as chief operating officer. Samz has spent most of his career in health care, having worked at hospitals in Asheville, North Carolina, at Duke University and Vanderbilt.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crestwood Medical Center to open freestanding emergency room in Harvest

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Crestwood Medical Center is planning to open the first freestanding emergency department in the Harvest community. According to a press release from Crestwood Medical, it was recently awarded a Certificate of Need from the Alabama State Health Planning and Development Agency. This certificate will allow it to build the facility and begin serving patients in 2024.
HARVEST, AL
AL.com

Up to 18,000 jobs available in Huntsville area: Are there enough workers to fill them?

As many as 18,000 jobs are available in the Huntsville area, according to job seeker websites ZipRecruiter, Indeed and Glassdoor. But are there enough people to fill them? According to the Alabama Department of Labor, less than 7,000 people were unemployed in November in the Huntsville and Decatur metro areas, which had the lowest unemployment rates in the state at 2.0 percent.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Pastor speaks on Edgewater apartment shooting victim

Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Baptist Church is grieving the loss of a loved one after a fatal shooting. 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam Andrew was shot at 3 AM while sleeping in his apartment. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville man found dead in Staton Correctional Facility

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man who was serving a 60-month sentence for drug charges was found dead in the Staton Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Brandon Taylor, 39, was found unresponsive in his bed on Dec. 27, 2022. Taylor was taken to the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim

One person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Watch More: Haley Baker interviews Laura Strong.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Limestone County Board of Education declares emergency for burst pipes

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Board of Education has declared an emergency due to pipes bursting in four Limestone County Schools over winter break. According to an Emergency Declaration from the Limestone County Board of Education, Sugar Creek Elementary and Johnson Elementary have had pipes burst in classrooms which renders the rooms unsafe for students. The declaration says that the pipes must be repaired and the damage caused by the water must be remediated in order for students to return.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Hartselle Board of Education files to dismiss pending lawsuit

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Board of Education is pushing back against a lawsuit accusing the board of breaking state law. Hartselle resident, Bruce Wilhite, filed the lawsuit against the Hartselle Board of Education in December 2022. The lawsuit alleged the board conducted a series of 90-minute interviews with six superintendent candidates from Nov. 7-10.
HARTSELLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. ‘Dark Web Fraud Scheme’...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Three Huntsville warning sirens out of service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Huntsville outdoor warning sirens are out of service Tuesday according to the Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). According to the Huntsville-Madison County EMA, two sirens awaiting replacements are located at Fire Station 15 on Sparkman Drive next to Highlands Elementary, the roundabout on Indian Creek Road near Old Monrovia Road. The third siren is awaiting an electric meter install and is located on Dunlop Boulevard.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

