Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Meet Marshall Medical Centers’ first babies of 2023!
Meet Marshall County's newest residents!
U.S. Census: 2 North Alabama towns are no longer considered ‘urban areas’
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, and after a federal rule change, 24 towns in the state no longer count as towns. Two of those are in North Alabama.
WAFF
City of Decatur looking to hire crossing guard
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are looking to hire a school crossing guard. The position will be a part-time seasonal job that comes with a $10 hourly pay rate. As a safety-sensitive job, persons in the position may be required to periodically...
WAFF
Local economy experts predict a slow 2023
WAAY-TV
Crestwood Medical Center expanding emergency health care in Harvest in 2024
Crestwood Medical Center is expanding health care to rural areas in North Alabama with a freestanding emergency room in Harvest. It will stand at the corner of Alabama 53 North and Burwell Road. Right now, that's farm land. For people who live in Harvest or any of its surrounding towns,...
WAFF
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held for new Guntersville High School
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Guntersville community will come together Wednesday for a groundbreaking ceremony of the new high school. The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at Guntersville High School’s current location on U.S. Highway 431. According to Superintendent Jason Barnett, the school is about 50 years old,...
CEO: Huntsville Hospital expands services to accommodate community’s growth
Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz has been in his position for a little more than a year-and-a half following the retirement of David Spillers. He’s been with the medical system for 14 years, serving more than 12 as chief operating officer. Samz has spent most of his career in health care, having worked at hospitals in Asheville, North Carolina, at Duke University and Vanderbilt.
WAFF
Crestwood Medical Center to open freestanding emergency room in Harvest
HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Crestwood Medical Center is planning to open the first freestanding emergency department in the Harvest community. According to a press release from Crestwood Medical, it was recently awarded a Certificate of Need from the Alabama State Health Planning and Development Agency. This certificate will allow it to build the facility and begin serving patients in 2024.
Up to 18,000 jobs available in Huntsville area: Are there enough workers to fill them?
As many as 18,000 jobs are available in the Huntsville area, according to job seeker websites ZipRecruiter, Indeed and Glassdoor. But are there enough people to fill them? According to the Alabama Department of Labor, less than 7,000 people were unemployed in November in the Huntsville and Decatur metro areas, which had the lowest unemployment rates in the state at 2.0 percent.
WAFF
Madison man accused of running women over with his car requests transfer to mental facility
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that is accused of running a woman over with his car filed a request on Dec. 27 in a Morgan County District Court to be transferred to Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility. According to online court documents, the attorney for Preston Lamar Nelson, 33,...
WAFF
Pastor speaks on Edgewater apartment shooting victim
Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Baptist Church is grieving the loss of a loved one after a fatal shooting. 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam Andrew was shot at 3 AM while sleeping in his apartment. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments.
Huntsville convict found dead in Staton prison
A Huntsville man serving a 60-month prison sentence for a drug conviction was found dead in his cell shortly after Christmas, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
WAFF
Huntsville man found dead in Staton Correctional Facility
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville man who was serving a 60-month sentence for drug charges was found dead in the Staton Correctional Facility. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Brandon Taylor, 39, was found unresponsive in his bed on Dec. 27, 2022. Taylor was taken to the...
WAFF
Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim
School and business closings and cancellations, January 3, 2023
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Some schools and businesses in the Tennessee Valley are closing or cancelling events on Jan. 3rd, 2023 due to the threat of severe weather. Lauderdale County Schools: Closed Jan 3. Adjusted schedule for remainder of the week:. Wednesday - Group A. Thursday - Group B. Friday...
WAFF
Limestone County Board of Education declares emergency for burst pipes
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The Limestone County Board of Education has declared an emergency due to pipes bursting in four Limestone County Schools over winter break. According to an Emergency Declaration from the Limestone County Board of Education, Sugar Creek Elementary and Johnson Elementary have had pipes burst in classrooms which renders the rooms unsafe for students. The declaration says that the pipes must be repaired and the damage caused by the water must be remediated in order for students to return.
WAFF
Hartselle Board of Education files to dismiss pending lawsuit
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Hartselle Board of Education is pushing back against a lawsuit accusing the board of breaking state law. Hartselle resident, Bruce Wilhite, filed the lawsuit against the Hartselle Board of Education in December 2022. The lawsuit alleged the board conducted a series of 90-minute interviews with six superintendent candidates from Nov. 7-10.
WHNT-TV
Body pulled from the waters of Lady Ann Lake
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating after a body was pulled from the water of Lady Ann Lake near Colonial Grand Apartments. ‘Dark Web Fraud Scheme’...
WAFF
Three Huntsville warning sirens out of service
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three Huntsville outdoor warning sirens are out of service Tuesday according to the Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). According to the Huntsville-Madison County EMA, two sirens awaiting replacements are located at Fire Station 15 on Sparkman Drive next to Highlands Elementary, the roundabout on Indian Creek Road near Old Monrovia Road. The third siren is awaiting an electric meter install and is located on Dunlop Boulevard.
WAAY-TV
As permit-less conceal carry becomes law, North Alabama has a mixed reaction
As of January 1st, Alabamians can now conceal carry a gun without having to get a permit. Alabama joins 24 others states that have a similar law in place. The new law has split some people up in North Alabama on differing sides of opinion. Dewey Weaver, a gun store...
