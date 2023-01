Karla Slocum has been contributing to research at Carolina for 27 years. Karla Slocum has worked for UNC-Chapel Hill for 27 years in a variety of roles, most recently as senior associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) for the UNC College of Arts and Sciences. She is also a professor of anthropology and the Thomas Willis Lambeth Distinguished Chair in Public Policy.

1 DAY AGO