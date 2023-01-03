ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

columbiabusinessreport.com

North Carolina-based coffee chain to open new location in Columbia

Clutch Coffee Bar, a North Carolina-based chain of drive-thru coffee shops, is expanding into South Carolina and will open its first location in the state in Columbia later this month. The new coffee shop will be located at 4716 Devine St., according to the company’s website. There are also plans...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Two tornado touchdowns confirmed in Lexington County from today's storms

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in the Midlands during Wednesday's severe storms. The agency said Wednesday night said the two confirmed twisters were both in Lexington County: one in South Congaree and Red Bank, with the other striking near Gilbert. Both were weak, rating an EF-0, the lowest level on the Enhanced Fujita scale that measures tornado intensity.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

The low down on the draw down on Lake Murray

CHAPIN, S.C. — Lake Murray residents are used to lower lake levels every few years, but some locals haven't experienced one quite like this before. "This is way beyond what it usually is," Luan Lam a Chapin resident said. In October, Dominion Energy tells News 19 they lowered water...
CHAPIN, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD investigating fatal shooting on Winter Park Drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found shot in the upper area of his body. Investigators say deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter setting the table for some delicious development

SUMTER, S.C. — The new year is bringing new developments to the city of Sumter and residents might get hungry just hearing about them. Long-time residents like Jerry Steele say they've seen lots of growth in the past few years. "It’s progress. You can’t stop progress," Steele shared....
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Mobile market provides Colony Apartment residents with food, supplies

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Over the Christmas holiday, residents of the Colony Apartments were without heat and running water for three days and have been displaced to nearby hotels until conditions are deemed safe by the Columbia Fire Department. Last week, the Columbia Police Department made two arrests in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

City of Columbia introduces SHINE home improvement program, seeking contractors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Community Development Department is introducing a new home improvement program called SHINE, or Single-family Housing Improvements for Neighborhood Enhancement. According to the City’s Program Manager of Housing Delores Shabazz, SHINE is a tiered program, funded by the US Department of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

VIDEO: Storm damages the Midlands, two tornadoes confirmed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes hit Lexington County Wednesday. Wednesday’s storms primarily damaged southern South Carolina and parts of the central Savannah River area. The tornado in South Congaree was reported to have started in a wooded area between Cathy Lane and...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

A look at the damage from severe weather in the CSRA

City of Aiken flags are at half-staff today for former Mayor Fred Cavanaugh. Burke County High School’s head football coach, Eric Parker, has announced he is retiring. This was the scene on Jan. 4, 2023, after a tree fell in the roadway at Kissingbower Road and Joyce Street during a storm.
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Colorado-based management company for Colony Apartments responds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a third of the people living at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia still cannot return home, and tenants say property management, Monroe Group, has been unresponsive to their concerns. On Tuesday, December 27, tenants told Columbia Police that they had spent several days without...
COLUMBIA, SC

