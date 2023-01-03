Read full article on original website
Gilbert-Summit water tower lost 20,000 gallons over Christmas weekend
GILBERT, S.C. — During Christmas weekend, frozen water tower controls in Gilbert caused an unusual sight in Lexington County - Frozen ice draped down the water tank and all over trees and a nearby field. Today, this water tower off of Peach Festival Road is back to normal. "We...
wach.com
"It's heartbreaking for the community": Lexington County grocery store to close in a month
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington County grocery store is shutting its doors for good, after just two years. The owner of the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 378 says will the supermarket will close on February 5th. "I'm sad to see it go," said Daniel Bosket who works...
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
columbiabusinessreport.com
North Carolina-based coffee chain to open new location in Columbia
Clutch Coffee Bar, a North Carolina-based chain of drive-thru coffee shops, is expanding into South Carolina and will open its first location in the state in Columbia later this month. The new coffee shop will be located at 4716 Devine St., according to the company’s website. There are also plans...
Two tornado touchdowns confirmed in Lexington County from today's storms
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in the Midlands during Wednesday's severe storms. The agency said Wednesday night said the two confirmed twisters were both in Lexington County: one in South Congaree and Red Bank, with the other striking near Gilbert. Both were weak, rating an EF-0, the lowest level on the Enhanced Fujita scale that measures tornado intensity.
WLTX.com
Tornado confirmed in Lexington county, EF 0
The tornado moved through Lexington and another one touched in Gilbert but no word on strength. Very little damage.
The low down on the draw down on Lake Murray
CHAPIN, S.C. — Lake Murray residents are used to lower lake levels every few years, but some locals haven't experienced one quite like this before. "This is way beyond what it usually is," Luan Lam a Chapin resident said. In October, Dominion Energy tells News 19 they lowered water...
WIS-TV
RCSD investigating fatal shooting on Winter Park Drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found shot in the upper area of his body. Investigators say deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Winter Park Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 4.
Lexington County says tornado touched down there during severe weather outbreak
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Midlands had several tornado warnings Wednesday morning and while it's still unclear if a twister touched down, there are signs of damage in several areas in central South Carolina. All tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings and watches which had been in effect have since expired.
Sumter setting the table for some delicious development
SUMTER, S.C. — The new year is bringing new developments to the city of Sumter and residents might get hungry just hearing about them. Long-time residents like Jerry Steele say they've seen lots of growth in the past few years. "It’s progress. You can’t stop progress," Steele shared....
abccolumbia.com
Mobile market provides Colony Apartment residents with food, supplies
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Over the Christmas holiday, residents of the Colony Apartments were without heat and running water for three days and have been displaced to nearby hotels until conditions are deemed safe by the Columbia Fire Department. Last week, the Columbia Police Department made two arrests in...
WIS-TV
Free Fridays returns to Riverbanks Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is kicking off the new year with a thank you to residents of Lexington and Richland Counties. Free Fridays are returning to the zoo from Jan. through Feb starting Jan. 6. Residents of the counties can enjoy free admissions on Fridays with by showing a valid ID or property tax statement.
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia introduces SHINE home improvement program, seeking contractors
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Community Development Department is introducing a new home improvement program called SHINE, or Single-family Housing Improvements for Neighborhood Enhancement. According to the City’s Program Manager of Housing Delores Shabazz, SHINE is a tiered program, funded by the US Department of...
New retail business, a park expansion, and restaurants coming to Town of Lexington in 2023
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington is one of the fastest-growing cities in the Midlands, and they have even more growth planned for the new year. In the last year, Mayor Steve MacDougall says he and the town council have made a lot of changes they are proud of.
Visitation hours return to Sumter Lee Regional Detention Facility after months-long pause
SUMTER, S.C. — Starting this week, visitation hours are back at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center after a nearly four month break. "It was great to be able to see him," Sandra Myers said about visiting her son. "You want to put your arms around him but you can’t 'cuz you’re speaking through a glass, but it’s better than nothing."
Company that had senior living center closed operates two facilities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An assisted living facility in Columbia was suspended by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) just before New Year’s. Several elderly residents were displaced after the Reese’s Community Care Home lost its license after an emergency order by the state’s health agency.
WIS-TV
VIDEO: Storm damages the Midlands, two tornadoes confirmed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The National Weather Service confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes hit Lexington County Wednesday. Wednesday’s storms primarily damaged southern South Carolina and parts of the central Savannah River area. The tornado in South Congaree was reported to have started in a wooded area between Cathy Lane and...
wach.com
Tornado touched down in Lexington County, officials said
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Emergency Management officials say a tornado touched down near Old Orangeburg Road and Platt Springs Road earlier Wednesday morning, Lexington County officials posted on Twitter. Officials added that downed trees and powerlines were also spotted along Lexington County, with some flooded areas as well.
WRDW-TV
A look at the damage from severe weather in the CSRA
City of Aiken flags are at half-staff today for former Mayor Fred Cavanaugh. Burke County High School’s head football coach, Eric Parker, has announced he is retiring. This was the scene on Jan. 4, 2023, after a tree fell in the roadway at Kissingbower Road and Joyce Street during a storm.
WIS-TV
Colorado-based management company for Colony Apartments responds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a third of the people living at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia still cannot return home, and tenants say property management, Monroe Group, has been unresponsive to their concerns. On Tuesday, December 27, tenants told Columbia Police that they had spent several days without...
