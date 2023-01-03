ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Bishop, Boebert vow ‘no’ votes on McCarthy

By Stephen Neukam
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43agGR_0k24TRkR00

GOP Reps. Dan Bishop (N.C.) and Lauren Boebert (Colo.) on Tuesday officially came out against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s bid for Speaker, piling onto the California Republican’s increasingly complicated path to securing the gavel.

Bishop and Boebert, who had both been withholding support from McCarthy in hopes of securing changes to House rules, had not previously made public their intentions in the Speaker’s vote on Tuesday. They join a group of hard-line conservatives who have vowed not to support McCarthy, who served as House minority leader in the previous Democratic-majority Congress.

“Kevin McCarthy is not the right candidate to be Speaker,” Bishop said Tuesday. “He has perpetuated the Washington status quo that makes this body one of the most unsuccessful and unpopular institutions in the country.”

Boebert said after a Republican conference meeting on Tuesday that the demands being made by the group of McCarthy holdouts, which include a lower threshold for a “motion to vacate,” are reasonable requests.

“This is not a personal wishlist. This is not something that is unreasonable,” Boebert said. “This is just for the American people.”

She seemed to take exception to the tone in the Republican conference meeting on Tuesday, in which McCarthy was described by Rep. Kevin Hern (R-Okla.) as “fired up” as he pressed his caucus for unity.

“Now here we are, being sworn at instead of being sworn in,” Boebert said. “We could’ve had this solved months ago.”

While an expanding group of lawmakers lines up to try to block him from victory, a defiant McCarthy has said he plans to fight for the Speakership for as long as it takes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Sheriff’s office: Bailiff arrested for shooting gun in direction of several homes on New Year’s Eve

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A District Court Bailiff is facing charges of DWI and deadly conduct, authorities said. Armando Lozano Jr., 30, was arrested Sunday morning by Brownsville police on charges of DWI. He was arrested on a charge of deadly conduct by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace blasts ‘D-Lister’ Matt Gaetz over opposition to McCarthy

Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) branded fellow Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (Fla.) a “political D-Lister” and knocked him for his opposition to Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) during Tuesday’s Speaker votes.   “@RepMattGaetz full ego was on display today. He’s going to screw around and get another [Rep. Nancy] Pelosi [D-Calif.] elected Speaker. I’ll have a lot more to say about this political […]
KLST/KSAN

Who are McCarthy’s GOP opponents?

Twenty-one Republicans have come out against Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) bid to be Speaker, threatening to tank his campaign for the top spot in the chamber. GOP opposition to McCarthy has only grown since Tuesday. A group of 19 Republicans objected to McCarthy’s bid on the first and second ballot; 20 voted against him on […]
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Noon vote set for new Speaker of the House after GOP's McCarthy voted down time after time

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) -- After multiple votes taken, the stalemate surrounding the Speaker of the House in Congress rolls into a third day as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy remains unable to secure the gavel.Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California) lost a sixth round of voting for House Speaker and has proposed more key concessions in push to get his 218 votes, including agreeing to propose a rules change that would just one member to call for a vote to oust a sitting speaker, according to sources familiar with the matter.The House GOP majority has been stuck at a contentious stalemate amid opposition...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kevin McCarthy says speaker vote could last for 'days' after historic defeat

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) told reporters the vote to elect a new House speaker could last for days just moments after the Republican leader failed to garner enough support to clinch the speakership during the first round of roll call votes on Tuesday. Nineteen Republicans voted against McCarthy on the...
FOX2Now

Five takeaways from Tuesday’s McCarthy drama at the Capitol

(The Hill) – Dramatic, chaotic events in the House transfixed the political world Tuesday, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to secure the role of Speaker over three rounds of voting. The House adjourned, without a Speaker, in late afternoon. Nothing else of consequence can be done until someone...
KLST/KSAN

14-year-old girl dies following crash on electric skateboard

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A 14-year-old girl involved in a pedestrian crash on January 1 has died, according to a Midland Police Department news release.  The crash happened around 6:29 p.m. on Sunday in the 5500 block of Magellan Street. Investigators said the girl was crossing the intersection of Magellan Street and Mockingbird Lane on an electric skateboard when she […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLST/KSAN

Hollywood liberals make hay of GOP’s House Speaker fight

Left-leaning Hollywood stars are relishing the ongoing showdown among House Republicans as the lawmakers in the 118th Congress struggle to elect a Speaker. The drama to choose a Speaker played out for the third day in a row on Thursday, as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), for the seventh time, fell short in reaching the 218 votes […]
KLST/KSAN

Who is Byron Donalds?

The group of House Republicans who have refused to back Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) Speaker bid on Wednesday switched their votes to Rep. Byron Donalds (Fla.), a second-term congressman and one of two Black Republicans currently in the chamber. The 20 GOP members voted for Donalds in the fourth round of Speaker voting, which saw […]
FLORIDA STATE
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy