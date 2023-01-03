ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
travelawaits.com

6 Beautiful Lesser-Known Towns To Visit In Australia And New Zealand In 2023

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Now that Australia and New Zealand are open to tourists again, many travelers are looking for Australasian destination inspiration. Our expert travel writers recommend beautiful lesser-known towns to visit in Australia, its island of Tasmania, and New Zealand below. Consider adding these desirable destinations in Australia and New Zealand to your 2023 travel plans.
The Independent

Thailand travel guide: Everything you need to know before you go

Whatever you’re into, Thailand delivers on a great holiday. From serene yoga retreats to booming beach bars, mountain hikes to island dives - and not forgetting the thrilling cities – there are myriad adventures to be had in the “Land of Smiles”.Friendly, good-natured locals and a veteran tourism industry have maintained Thailand’s place as a traveller’s favourite for generations. But in a country laden with both comparatively unspoilt nature and an ascendent eco-lodge scene, there are still lesser-trodden paths to be found.This South East Asian favourite is home to a diverse but universally delicious cuisine, with a host more esoteric...
CNBC

Here are the countries Chinese tourists want to visit the most

China's National Health Commission announced late Monday that starting Jan. 8, inbound travelers would no longer need to quarantine upon arrival on the mainland, ending a policy of nearly three years. Within half an hour of China's announced policy change, searches for travel abroad surged to a three-year high, according...
americanmilitarynews.com

China taking positions to deny access to key waters

Chinese maritime militia vessels posing as fishing boats are edging closer to Palawan as part of a ploy to restrict access by Filipinos to key areas in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), according to a maritime law expert. Jay Batongbacal, a maritime law professor at the University of the Philippines,...
Vice

A Royal ‘Crisis’ Is Brewing in Thailand After the Collapse of Princess

The princess widely considered to be the successor to Thailand’s throne is on life support after she fell unconscious from a sudden heart condition last week, the Thai palace said Monday in the first acknowledgment of the graveness of her ailment. Princess Bajrakitiyabha’s heart contractions were weak, and her...
US News and World Report

Japan's Emperor Gives First Public New Year's Greeting Since 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Emperor Naruhito on Monday gave a New Year's address and greeted members of the public for the first time in three years as the country eases COVID-19 pandemic restrictions amid a year-end surge in infections. "The spread of the coronavirus has been difficult for everyone, but...
travelawaits.com

10 Reasons Rue Du Bac Is The Best Street In Paris For First Time Visitors

Here’s the thing that no one ever tells you about going to Paris for the first time: The city doesn’t look, well, very Paris-y. Sure, the Louvre, the Eiffel Tower, and the Seine are iconic, but where are the charming little shops? The pretty flower stalls? Romantic cafés?
New York Post

Merciless monkeys beat, attempt to drown rat for stealing food: video

No mousetrap, no problem. Footage captures the horrifc moment vengeful monkeys beat and attempted to drown a thieving rat for stealing their food at a zoo in China. Video of their medieval justice-serving method is currently going viral online. “I guess they were not impressed at the rat stealing their food,” the anonymous videographer told Asia Wire of the incident, captured at an undisclosed wild animal park in Quzhou, Zhejiang Province. The wild footage starts off innocuously enough with rats running back and forth between the monkey’s food box and the rocks in the enclosure. Things take a turn after one of...
tourcounsel.com

Erawan Waterfall, Kanchanaburi, Thailand (with Map & Photos)

During our trip through Thailand we had the opportunity to see several impressive landscapes, including the Erawan Waterfall. This set of seven waterfalls is located in the Kanchanaburi region, west of Bangkok. The capital of the area, also called Kanchanaburi, receives many visits from travelers interested in seeing the famous Bridge over the River Kwai, but it is also a good base for excursions such as the Death Railway or the one we propose below.
Reuters

China accuses U.S. of distorting facts after aircraft clash

SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy