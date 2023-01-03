No mousetrap, no problem. Footage captures the horrifc moment vengeful monkeys beat and attempted to drown a thieving rat for stealing their food at a zoo in China. Video of their medieval justice-serving method is currently going viral online. “I guess they were not impressed at the rat stealing their food,” the anonymous videographer told Asia Wire of the incident, captured at an undisclosed wild animal park in Quzhou, Zhejiang Province. The wild footage starts off innocuously enough with rats running back and forth between the monkey’s food box and the rocks in the enclosure. Things take a turn after one of...

