LIVE VIDEO: House votes on whether to make McCarthy Speaker
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was dealt a historic defeat in first-round voting Tuesday to become House speaker, vowing to try again but sending the new Congress into opening day tumult as conservative colleagues opposed his leadership.
A second round of voting was underway Tuesday afternoon, and the number of fellow Republicans opposing McCarthy appeared likely to remain in double figures.
Democrats nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) nominated fellow Arizona Republican Andy Biggs for Speaker as well.
It's been more than a century since it took more than one ballot to elect a Speaker but as of Tuesday morning, McCarthy doesn't seem to have the required number of votes locked up — and is fighting to get there.
