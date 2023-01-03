Read full article on original website
Kentucky House committee advances priority tax cut measure
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky House panel advanced a bill Thursday calling for a deeper cut in the state's individual income tax rate, as Republicans took another step toward achieving a long-running policy objective. The measure aims to lower the income tax rate by another half-percentage point to...
New Hampshire Legislature gets down to work
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers debated rules changes that reflected the dramatically divided House on Wednesday as the state's new Legislature began its first official day of work. The House convened with Republicans holding a razor thin 201-197 majority, with two seats vacant. That will make attendance...
West Virginia Governor again floats idea of income tax cuts
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he will announce yet another proposal next week to cut taxes. Justice did not provide specifics during his weekly coronavirus hearing Wednesday. The Republican is scheduled to give his State of the State address to the Legislature on Jan. 11.
Maine governor celebrates inauguration with heating aid win
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature cleared the way for $450 relief checks to help residents struggling with high winter heating costs Wednesday before decamping to the Augusta Civic Center to hear Democratic Gov. Janet Mills outline her priorities for her second term. Savoring a victory for her...
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Frankort State Journal. December 30, 2022. Editorial: Ky. joins coalition to crack down on text message scams. We all get them — annoying unwanted text messages from fraudulent numbers. Hoping to remedy the issue, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced recently that he has joined a bipartisan coalition, which includes all of his state counterparts, urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to crack down on these messages.
Massachusetts GOP Gov. Baker marks final full day in office
BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker engaged in a series of traditional ceremonies during his last full day as governor on Wednesday, marking the transition of power in the top office on Beacon Hill from Republican to Democratic hands. During a private ceremony in the governor's office the...
2 go to runoff for Georgia House seat of ex-speaker Ralston
ATLANTA (AP) — The widow of former Georgia House Speaker David Ralston and a Blue Ridge banker will face off in a Jan. 31 runoff after none of five Republicans won a majority in a special election Tuesday to fill Ralston's seat in House District 7. Sheree Ralston of...
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont sworn into office, seeks tax cut
Sworn into office for a second four-year term, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont on Wednesday called on state legislators to pass a "meaningful middle class tax cut," saying it's time for the state to refocus on economic growth and opportunity now that the emergency of the pandemic is fading and years of state fiscal crises have ended.
Sam Bregman picked as Second Judicial District attorney
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Longtime New Mexico attorney Sam Bregman has been appointed as the top prosecutor in the Albuquerque-based Second Judicial District to fill a vacancy created by the election of Raúl Torrez as the state’s new attorney general. The appointment was made by Gov....
Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan dies at 89
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Former Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan, who emphasized victims' rights and consumer protection during four terms in office, has died at the age of 89. Stephan died overnight, his brother, Don Stephan, told Kansas media Tuesday. No cause of death was released. Stephan, a Republican...
Editorial Roundup: South Carolina
Post and Courier. January 3, 2023. Editorial: SC inter-agency cooperation should be the rule, not the exception. We wish cooperation and coordination among the various S.C. state agencies and other public institutions weren’t so rare, so it’s important to call attention to an instance when it happens, particularly when the instance involves something as important as reducing lives lost in South Carolina’s addiction crisis.
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Valdosta Daily Times. January 3, 2023. Editorial: Know what you can and cannot do while driving in Georgia. Georgia has some of the most strict distracted driving laws in the nation. Yet people are still dying on Georgia roadways. In fact, Georgia has some of the most dangerous roadways in...
Wisconsin DNR extends new wolf plan comment period
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin wildlife officials are giving people more time to comment on their new wolf management plan. The state Department of Natural Resources released their first new wolf plan in almost 25 years in November. The plan doesn’t include a specific statewide population goal, recommending instead that the DNR with the help of advisory committees monitor decide whether to reduce local populations, keep them stable or let them grow.
Editorial Roundup: Minnesota
Minneapolis Star-Tribune. January 2, 2023. Editorial: Seek a bolder vision for U’s medical center. Proposed Fairview-Sanford merger raises questions about the future of the university’s hospitals, clinics. A resurrected merger proposed by Fairview and South Dakota-based Sanford Health has provided one road map for the University of Minnesota...
Arizona Department of Public Safety director set to retire
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Department of Public Safety Director Col. Heston Silbert has announced that he's retiring on Friday. Silbert took over as the department's director in April 2020 following the retirement of Col. Frank Milstead, who served in the role for about five years. Silbert previously served as...
Transgender Missouri inmate executed for fatal stabbing
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted of stalking and killing a former girlfriend, then dumping the body near the Mississippi River in St. Louis. McLaughlin's fate was sealed earlier Tuesday when Republican Gov. Mike Parson declined a clemency request.
As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — As huge storm hits California, evacuations ordered for coastal areas including one where 23 died in 2018 mudslides. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
California man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for driving car off cliff with 2 kids, 1 adult inside
MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — California man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for driving car off cliff with 2 kids, 1 adult inside. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
