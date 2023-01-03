ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Ratajkowski Steps Out in Compression-Core Over-the-Knee Socks

Four days into 2023, and notorious trendsetter Emily Ratajkowski has already stepped out in what's sure to be another controversial fashion choice. The "My Body" author and model was spotted in New York City in a coordinating Coperni set that featured a cropped belted jacket and a matching herringbone miniskirt with a wrap detail. While her top half looked tailored, her lower half descended into unexpected territory. Ratajkowski opted for a pair of tall, over-the-knee socks, mimicking the look of thick compression stockings. Circulation has never looked so chic.
