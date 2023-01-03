ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Brevard County helicopter pilot temporarily blinded by green laser shot into cockpit; man arrested, police say

Florida suspect pointed laser at sheriff's office helicopter, authorities say. A Florida man is potentially facing charges after he repeatedly pointed a laser at a Brevard County Sheriff's Office helicopter on Sunday night, temporarily blinding and blurring the pilot's vision, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said. BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida couple allegedly burgles house, calls deputies to help move items and give them ride to airport

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (TCD) -- A couple who allegedly broke into an empty house and stole items from a store called for help but got arrested instead. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 29, a Dollar General store in Poinciana, Florida, got burgled at around 1 a.m., and law enforcement officials identified the suspect as "Martin." The same day, deputies received a 911 call, but no one spoke.
POINCIANA, FL
fox35orlando.com

VIDEO: Casselberry robbery suspect snatches woman's purse, pushes her to ground: Police

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera snatching a purse from a woman in Casselberry. On December 30, around 6:48 p.m., police said they were dispatched to I Device Repair at 2525 Howell Branch Dr to a report of a robbery. They said a 76-year-old woman went to the iDevice Repair store in Casselberry trying to buy a cell phone case.
CASSELBERRY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Man arrested after shooting at police and boats in Sebastian, Florida

A 53-year-old man is behind bars on a $100,000 bond after he fired gunshots at police and other vessels from his anchored sailboat in the Indian River Lagoon in Sebastian, Florida. The incident happened last Friday at approximately 8:30 p.m. when the Sebastian Police Department received calls about someone in...
SEBASTIAN, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

FCSO arrests man in connection with Dec. 19 gas station armed robbery

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 21-year-old Volusia County man in connection to the Dec. 19 armed robbery of a Palm Coast gas station. Collin Calvert of Volusia County was arrested on Dec. 29 in connection to the armed robbery of the Mobil gas station on the 200 block of Pine Lakes Parkway in Palm Coast, according to a press release from FCSO. He was initially arrested by the Port Orange Police Department on unrelated charges, but through their investigation, FCSO was able to connect Calvert to the incident, the release said.
PALM COAST, FL
WESH

Central Florida man found living in home with his dead mother

COCOA, Fla. — A Central Florida man has been arrested after police found him living with his dead mother's body. According to an affidavit from the Cocoa Police Department, officers were called to Otterbein Avenue on Jan. 1 for a welfare check on Kathleen Ruhlander. The woman's granddaughter had...
COCOA, FL

