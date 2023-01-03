Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
10 ‘Recession-Proof' Jobs That Will Be in Demand Even During a Potential Economic Downturn in 2023
With soaring inflation, a floundering stock market and layoffs hitting several industries, the future of the job market is uncertain at best. "The worst is yet to come," the International Monetary Fund warned in its latest report, adding that for many people, 2023 "will feel like a recession." Working professionals...
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
Top Biden advisor says the U.S. economy has a ‘fighting chance’ of avoiding a recession with a ‘soft landing’
It’s hard to avoid the doom and gloom about where the U.S. economy is headed. High-profile business leaders and top economists have been warning for months about a looming recession, with many criticizing the Fed for keeping interest rates too high in its effort to tame inflation. But Heather...
Unhappy New Year? Economists Say a U.S. Recession is Likely in 2023
A majority of economists say the country is headed towards a recession in 2023. Bloomberg polled experts who say there's a 70% chance of a downturn in the new year.
Vox
3 different paths the economy could take in 2023
Madeleine Ngo covers economic policy for Vox. She previously worked at the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and the Philadelphia Inquirer. In 2022, many Americans felt pessimistic about the economy: Inflation spiked higher, fears of a recession spread, and interest rates rose. Heading into the new year,...
A US recession is coming - here are 5 reasons why
Welcome back, readers. I'm your host, Phil Rosen, reporting from Manhattan. I hate to say it, but crypto exchange FTX's fallout is still making headlines even after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said last week it was getting way too much attention. To kick off the weekend, Binance CEO "CZ" and...
A warning sign has been flashing red: How weak RV sales could mean a 2023 recession.
A recession warning sign has been flashing red. RV sales have weakened dramatically in recent months, possibly indicating a downturn.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
A stock market crash and a Great-Depression-style economy are among the boldest forecasts for 2023.
Happy new year, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Some congratulations are in order: You've officially emerged from the strange, gooey week in between Christmas and January 1st when nothing gets accomplished. Bravo. Now it's full speed ahead into 2023 — and the first Opening Bell newsletter of the year...
Stagflation: When a stalling economy, high inflation, and rising unemployment all collide
Inflation is both a component of stagflation and an economic event in and of itself. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) Much has been written and said about the state of the U.S. economy, and for many people, the high price of food and gas has been at the center of their economic universe. Recently, a new element has begun creeping into the conversation: stagflation.
Five ways to prepare for an uncertain 2023 economy
Even if the nation avoids a recession, Americans will still contend with higher prices, high-interest rates and the unknown impacts of the Fed’s fight against inflation.
Moody’s warns of ‘slowcession’ that could last throughout 2023
Moody’s Analytics warned in a new report that the U.S. could face what it called a “slowcession” this year but maintained that the economy will most likely avoid a full-blown downturn. “Under almost any scenario, the economy is set to have a difficult 2023,” Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi said in the January report. “But […]
Expect a US 'slowcession' rather than a recession in 2023 as the Fed will successfully control inflation, Moody's Analytics says
The US economy will avoid a recession and instead face a 'slowcession,' according to Moody's Analytics. A 'slowcession' is defined as a scenario when growth comes to near halt but doesn't slip into negative numbers. Falling oil prices and healthy US financials are factors among many supporting Moody's view. A...
The Fed wants a recession and is desperate to convince markets it's serious about bringing inflation down, Bank of America chief economist says
The Fed wants a recession to convince markets it's serious about bringing inflation down, BofA's chief economist Ethan Harris said. "They told us they want a weak economy. I think that's a very friendly way of saying you want a recession," Harris warned. He predicted the central bank would raise...
US companies offering record-high raises to retain workers, keeping pressure on inflation
Wages for employees who stay in the same job are rising at the fastest pace in decades, threatening to exacerbate inflationary pressures in the economy.
CNBC
Jim Cramer warns that negative forces are still pulling down the economy in the new year
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday reminded investors that the new year didn't bring about a new economy. "The fundamentals are what matters and, sadly, we have not turned the page on this economy — just the calendar," he said. Stocks slipped on Tuesday to kick off the year, as...
Companies Are Using This Highly Effective Strategy to Retain Employees Amid Inflation
It's simple — but costly.
Inflation struggles, China's Covid: What to watch for in the economy in 2023
WASHINGTON — After a brutal year of rising prices and economic uncertainty, the country is ending 2022 with some signs of hope that inflation is cooling as the job market remains strong. But economists and CEOs warn the economy will remain on shaky ground in 2023, which could mean another turbulent year for consumers.
‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry warns ‘another inflation spike’ is coming
Hedge fund wizard Michael Burry kicked off the new year with another dire prediction about the US economy, warning this week that a recession is already underway and another spike in inflation is likely in the near future. Burry, the CEO of Scion Asset Management who rose to national prominence after being featured in the 2015 film “The Big Short,” has repeatedly cautioned about lingering economic trouble over the last year as inflation soared and markets tanked. In his latest warning, Burry suggested that inflation, which has cooled in recent months, will surge again whenever the Federal Reserve decides to cut its...
U.S. labor market remains tight; manufacturing slumps further
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. job openings fell less than expected in November as the labor market remains tight, which could see the Federal Reserve boosting interest rates to a higher level than currently anticipated to tame inflation.
