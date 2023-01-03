ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vox

3 different paths the economy could take in 2023

Madeleine Ngo covers economic policy for Vox. She previously worked at the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, and the Philadelphia Inquirer. In 2022, many Americans felt pessimistic about the economy: Inflation spiked higher, fears of a recession spread, and interest rates rose. Heading into the new year,...
Markets Insider

A US recession is coming - here are 5 reasons why

Welcome back, readers. I'm your host, Phil Rosen, reporting from Manhattan. I hate to say it, but crypto exchange FTX's fallout is still making headlines even after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said last week it was getting way too much attention. To kick off the weekend, Binance CEO "CZ" and...
Fortune

Stagflation: When a stalling economy, high inflation, and rising unemployment all collide

Inflation is both a component of stagflation and an economic event in and of itself. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) Much has been written and said about the state of the U.S. economy, and for many people, the high price of food and gas has been at the center of their economic universe. Recently, a new element has begun creeping into the conversation: stagflation.
NBC News

Inflation struggles, China's Covid: What to watch for in the economy in 2023

WASHINGTON — After a brutal year of rising prices and economic uncertainty, the country is ending 2022 with some signs of hope that inflation is cooling as the job market remains strong. But economists and CEOs warn the economy will remain on shaky ground in 2023, which could mean another turbulent year for consumers.
New York Post

‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry warns ‘another inflation spike’ is coming

Hedge fund wizard Michael Burry kicked off the new year with another dire prediction about the US economy, warning this week that a recession is already underway and another spike in inflation is likely in the near future. Burry, the CEO of Scion Asset Management who rose to national prominence after being featured in the 2015 film “The Big Short,” has repeatedly cautioned about lingering economic trouble over the last year as inflation soared and markets tanked. In his latest warning, Burry suggested that inflation, which has cooled in recent months, will surge again whenever the Federal Reserve decides to cut its...

