Augusta Free Press
City of Staunton fires whistleblower who raised issues with use of housing funds
A City of Staunton employee who raised issues with the city’s administration of Community Development Block Grant funds and suggested that the city cut ties with a Pennsylvania-based consultant to help address the problems was fired last week. “As shared with you in our meeting, my decision to terminate...
Augusta Free Press
Staunton mayor resigns: Political control of City Council now up for grabs
Staunton Mayor Andrea Oakes has resigned her seat on the City Council, throwing into the open the political control of the governing body that had, for the past two years, been run by a Republican majority. The News Leader reported Tuesday that she resigned in a letter read by City...
WHSV
Fuel center and convenience store moving forward in Broadway three years after approval
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Broadway will be getting a new business later this year. Rockingham Petroleum Cooperative will be building a fuel center and convenience store on the edge of town at the intersection of Mayland and Springbrook Roads. The project has been in the works for...
schillingshow.com
Breaking: Sena Magill resigns from Charlottesville City Council
Former Vice Mayor and current City Councilor, Sena Magill, has resigned her seat on the Charlottesville City Council effective January 11, 2023. The surprise announcement was made at the end of January 3 City Council meeting. An emotional Magill had prepared a statement but was unable to read it. Councilor...
NBC 29 News
Friends of Charlottesville Downtown to make mall experience safer, citing a decline in visitors
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some business owners say they are starting to notice a decline in visitors to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall due to what is being called “aggressive panhandling.”. They say customers report that they are afraid when they are yelled at or approached for money. Friends of...
NBC 29 News
Custom Ink lets hundreds go, closing Charlottesville production facility
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Custom Ink’s production facility in Albemarle County is closing down, laying off hundreds. According to the Reno Gazette Journal, 206 jobs in the Charlottesville area will be impacted. The company is also closing its Reno facility, affecting 338 jobs there. Custom Ink says it...
cardinalnews.org
Study says Lynchburg can’t support an inland port but Bristol-to-Wytheville region might
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. We now have a weather email newsletter, too. A study commissioned last year by the General Assembly to study the feasibility of opening an inland port in either the Lynchburg or Bristol region dismissed one and gave a qualified nod to the other.
WSLS
T. C. Miller Elementary in Lynchburg temporarily moving to new location
T. C. Miller Elementary students will be heading back to the classrooms at a different location starting on Monday, Jan. 9, according to school officials. We’re told the location change is due to damages that were caused by freezing temperatures over winter break. Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, all...
cvilletomorrow.org
A long forgotten trail is re-built, a councilor resigns, two schools may get new names
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Our main story today is about a trail. Stay with me — it’s way more interesting than it sounds. Generations ago in Charlottesville, there was a short...
cbs19news
ACAC facility remains closed due to burst pipe damage
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local gym is still closed after a bitter cold snap in December. The ACAC at Pantops says it plans to reopen on Jan. 16. The facility closed after a frozen pipe burst and caused extensive damage. Contractors hope to have the repair work...
NBC 29 News
CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
theriver953.com
Family-Owned Food Business to Expand in Shenandoah County
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its. meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food. distribution...
cbs19news
Hundreds of people without jobs at Custom Ink
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Custom Ink closed two of its facilities on Tuesday. This means 338 production workers are no longer employed, including 206 in Charlottesville. Charlottesville isn't the only city affected. A Custom Ink facility in Reno, Nevada is also letting 132 people go, according to the Reno...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro elects Facebook talk show conspiracy theorist Jim Wood vice mayor
Waynesboro has a new vice mayor – Jim Wood, the Staunton gun-store manager who has used his Fox News-styled Facebook talk show to cast doubt on the outcome of the 2020 election, indicate his support for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, and joke about attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville searching for year-round shelter options
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working to find permanent, year-round emergency shelter for those in-need. It’s a plan in the very early phases, but City Councilor Michael Payne believes it’s important to move forward. The recent cold snap emphasized the need for more shelter in the city,...
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro is good at doing nothing: Now we have somebody who will blame it all on the libs
You had to know it was going to happen – that the new Republican majority on Waynesboro City Council was going to make the Facebook talk show conspiracy theory guy, Jim Wood, the vice mayor. The positions of mayor and vice mayor in a city-manager government are worth about...
NBC 29 News
More than $250,000 heading to community health services in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County is getting some new free healthcare services, thanks to legislation that made its way to President Biden’s desk. Representative Abigail Spanberger is making sure central Virginia is a healthy community in 2023. More than $250,000 in funding is coming to the county to provide basic health services.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Virginia Metal Manufacturer Expands to Former Furniture Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A contract metal manufacturer plans to expand...
WSET
'Supporting students & staff:' Amherst County HS mourns student death, possibly two others
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Amherst County Public Schools was notified on Thursday of the death of 17-year-old Christopher Doss, an 11th-grade student at Amherst County High School. Virginia State Police confirmed that Doss was one of the victims of a submerged vehicle incident that took place in late...
