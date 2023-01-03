ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
schillingshow.com

Breaking: Sena Magill resigns from Charlottesville City Council

Former Vice Mayor and current City Councilor, Sena Magill, has resigned her seat on the Charlottesville City Council effective January 11, 2023. The surprise announcement was made at the end of January 3 City Council meeting. An emotional Magill had prepared a statement but was unable to read it. Councilor...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

T. C. Miller Elementary in Lynchburg temporarily moving to new location

T. C. Miller Elementary students will be heading back to the classrooms at a different location starting on Monday, Jan. 9, according to school officials. We’re told the location change is due to damages that were caused by freezing temperatures over winter break. Starting on Monday, Jan. 9, all...
LYNCHBURG, VA
cbs19news

ACAC facility remains closed due to burst pipe damage

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local gym is still closed after a bitter cold snap in December. The ACAC at Pantops says it plans to reopen on Jan. 16. The facility closed after a frozen pipe burst and caused extensive damage. Contractors hope to have the repair work...
NBC 29 News

CAVA offering safe space for Black and African Americans to gain support

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Counseling Alliance of Virginia is offering a support group for Black and African Americans called The Breathing Room. These virtual meetings are free for anyone wanting to join a comforting space and share their feelings. People can discuss racial trauma, oppression, and create awareness on aggressions they have endured.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
theriver953.com

Family-Owned Food Business to Expand in Shenandoah County

Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its. meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment at the long-standing food. distribution...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Hundreds of people without jobs at Custom Ink

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Custom Ink closed two of its facilities on Tuesday. This means 338 production workers are no longer employed, including 206 in Charlottesville. Charlottesville isn't the only city affected. A Custom Ink facility in Reno, Nevada is also letting 132 people go, according to the Reno...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville searching for year-round shelter options

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working to find permanent, year-round emergency shelter for those in-need. It’s a plan in the very early phases, but City Councilor Michael Payne believes it’s important to move forward. The recent cold snap emphasized the need for more shelter in the city,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Plastic bag tax in effect on January 1, 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Both the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors and Charlottesville City Council approved a new plastic bag tax in 2022, with it going into effect on January 1st, 2023. Most customers have already made the switch to using reusable or paper bags. “I think everybody should go...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

More than $250,000 heading to community health services in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Orange County is getting some new free healthcare services, thanks to legislation that made its way to President Biden’s desk. Representative Abigail Spanberger is making sure central Virginia is a healthy community in 2023. More than $250,000 in funding is coming to the county to provide basic health services.
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Virginia Metal Manufacturer Expands to Former Furniture Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A contract metal manufacturer plans to expand...
GLADSTONE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy