Thursday in Portland: Portland police arrest suspect for destructive fire at historic downtown churchEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Call For Portland Tax Abatement to Turn Abandoned Offices Into HousingTaxBuzzPortland, OR
25-year-old man mauls 78-year-old man by chewing part of his face off in GreshamRobbie NewportGresham, OR
Judge on Influential Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
Federal Appeals Court Rules MAGA Hat Is Protected Under the First AmendmentThe Maine WriterVancouver, WA
Ja Morant totally embarrasses Hornets by walking dog for 28 seconds in Grizzlies win
The Memphis Grizzlies are fresh off a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets. Ja Morant led the way with 23 points and eight assignments in the 131-107 victory. He also provided one of the more akward and peculiar highlights of the night. After a triple from LaMelo Ball near the...
Donovan Mitchell is the 1st NBA player since Kobe Bryant to do this
Donovan Mitchell enjoyed one of the greatest nights in NBA history on Jan. 2, 2023. In the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls, Mitchell scored 71 points to go along with 11 assists and eight rebounds. It is tied for the eighth-highest-scoring performance in NBA history. It...
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
Mavs Land Jazz’s Mike Conley In Bold Trade Scenario
The NBA’s trade market is an economy. It can be uncomfortable to frame it in those terms. Players are not commodities – they’re human beings. At the same time, workers are commodities in any economy. Let’s avoid that rabbit hole. Players have trade value. Sometimes, it’s hard to gauge exactly how much.
Mavs Coach Jason Kidd Wants Luka Doncic to Emulate Klay Thompson
Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd wants Luka Doncic to emulate Klay Thompson more to avoid taking a physical toll on his body.
Draymond Green’s magic pass to Klay Thompson in 54-point outburst has Warriors fans very confused
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a performance that reminded us of how potent he was before the injuries that sidelined him for two seasons, exploding for 54 points in a 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime Monday night. Whenever Thompson has the shooting stroke going,...
Gary Payton II questionable for Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
On Monday night, the Portland Trail Blazers saw the debut of guard Gary Payton II during a 135-106 win over Detroit at the Moda Center come after five months of rehabilitation following offseason core muscle surgery. On Tuesday, Payton was listed as questionable for Wednesday night’s game at Minnesota.
The First NBA All-Star Game: Ed Macauley Leads The East To Victory In 1951
Ed Macauley leads the East to a 111-94 victory over the West in the first NBA All-Star Game in 1951.
NBA Says Missed Call Enabled Donovan Mitchell’s 71-Point Game
The Cavaliers star set a franchise record against Chicago on Monday night.
Klay Thompson was a Warriors hero again, but Kevon Looney is still their rock
Looney's retelling of his game-winner is a perfect description of the value he brings.
NBA Names Willie Green Western Conference Coach Of The Month
Willie Green was named Western Conference coach of the month.
BBC
NBA: Golden State Warriors lose to Detroit Pistons after late three-pointer
The Golden State Warriors' five-match winning run at home ended in dramatic fashion following a late three-pointer from the Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey. The match looked to be heading for overtime when Klay Thompson levelled for the Warriors with his own three-pointer with just 2.3 seconds left. But the Pistons...
Jerami Grant haunts old team as Blazers down Pistons
Jerami Grant poured in 36 points in 28 minutes against his former team and the host Portland Trail Blazers rolled
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
