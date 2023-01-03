ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Comeback

Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss

The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Packers’ Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer

What’s Quay Walker’s vendetta with opposing teams’ staff members? The Packers linebacker was ejected after shoving a Lions athletic trainer during Green Bay’s 20-16 loss Sunday night as they crashed out of playoff contention. It’s the second time Walker, whom the Packers selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was kicked out after going after a staff member. He was ejected following the team’s loss to the Bills on Oct. 30 for shoving an assistant coach for Buffalo. Walker is the only player in the NFL this season to be ejected twice. Trailing 16-13 midway...
GREEN BAY, WI
WVNews

Browns fire former QB Kosar from radio gig for making bet

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Cleveland quarterback Bernie Kosar made a costly bet. The Browns fired the beloved Kosar from their pregame radio broadcast before the season finale against Pittsburgh after he violated NFL policy by placing a wager earlier this week after sports gambling became legal in Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Dallas 127, New Orleans 117

NEW ORLEANS (117) Marshall 9-17 5-10 24, Murphy III 3-7 0-0 7, Valanciunas 10-13 5-6 25, Alvarado 5-12 3-3 14, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Hayes 1-4 2-4 4, Hernangomez 3-6 0-2 6, Temple 2-3 0-0 5, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, Graham 2-7 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 45-94 22-35 117.
WVNews

No. 2 Houston 72, Cincinnati 59

HOUSTON (16-1) Roberts 7-16 0-0 14, J.Walker 8-14 4-4 21, Mark 4-10 0-0 10, Sasser 7-15 0-0 16, Shead 2-8 0-0 5, Arceneaux 2-2 0-0 4, Francis 1-2 0-0 2, Chaney 0-0 0-0 0, Sharp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 4-4 72.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Orlando 115, Golden State 101

ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115.
WVNews

Chicago 126, Utah 118

UTAH (118) Markkanen 12-20 2-3 28, Olynyk 2-7 2-3 6, Vanderbilt 6-13 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-14 3-3 18, Conley 3-9 0-0 9, Gay 2-5 1-2 5, Kessler 2-3 0-0 4, Agbaji 7-7 1-1 19, Beasley 1-9 0-0 2, Horton-Tucker 4-6 2-3 12. Totals 46-93 14-18 118.
UTAH STATE
WVNews

Philadelphia 123, Detroit 111

PHILADELPHIA (123) Harris 5-11 2-2 12, Melton 0-5 0-0 0, Harrell 8-11 4-4 20, Harden 7-14 3-4 20, Maxey 8-18 5-6 23, Niang 5-10 1-1 14, Reed 6-7 4-4 16, Korkmaz 1-1 0-0 2, Milton 3-7 1-2 8, Thybulle 2-6 0-0 5, House Jr. 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-94 20-23 123.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

