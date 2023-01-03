Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3-Year-Old Girl That's had 30 Rounds of Cancer Treatment Gets a Princess Party Early Thanks to Dreams and Wishes of TNZack LoveBrentwood, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From NashvilleTed RiversNashville, TN
10 Subtle But Powerful Reasons Why You Will Be Crazy Not to Consider Relocating to NashvilleSuccex.ONashville, TN
Community Achieves Program Distributes $1.9 Million to Metro SchoolsAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Issue Activists Planning January 10th Rally at State CapitolAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
2023 NFL regular-season opponents for all 32 teams
If your team didn't make the playoffs, it's time to look ahead. Here's are the 2023 opponents for all 32 teams.
Ohio State once again proves it is the real WR U
This week was week 18 of the National Football League season, which means that it is officially the end of the NFL regular season and the focus will switch to the playoffs, but before that starts a relatively huge milestone was reached. Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson were the first...
Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss
The Dallas Cowboys did not have an ideal end of their regular season, getting beat handily by the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The game didn’t matter regarding their playoff seeding in the NFC, but Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was certainly not pleased by their performance. Jones discussed the loss after the game on Sunday and Read more... The post Jerry Jones reacts to Cowboys’ embarrassing loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers’ Quay Walker ejected after shoving Lions athletic trainer
What’s Quay Walker’s vendetta with opposing teams’ staff members? The Packers linebacker was ejected after shoving a Lions athletic trainer during Green Bay’s 20-16 loss Sunday night as they crashed out of playoff contention. It’s the second time Walker, whom the Packers selected with the No. 22 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was kicked out after going after a staff member. He was ejected following the team’s loss to the Bills on Oct. 30 for shoving an assistant coach for Buffalo. Walker is the only player in the NFL this season to be ejected twice. Trailing 16-13 midway...
Bills will open playoffs Sunday at 1 p.m.
The Giants and Vikings will follow the Bills game Sunday at 4:30 p.m.
Houston Texans fire Lovie Smith after 1 season as head coach
It's the second straight season that the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
WVNews
Browns fire former QB Kosar from radio gig for making bet
CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Cleveland quarterback Bernie Kosar made a costly bet. The Browns fired the beloved Kosar from their pregame radio broadcast before the season finale against Pittsburgh after he violated NFL policy by placing a wager earlier this week after sports gambling became legal in Ohio.
NFL playoffs set as final week of 2022 regular season ends
The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars, San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in the wild-card round.
WVNews
Dallas 127, New Orleans 117
NEW ORLEANS (117) Marshall 9-17 5-10 24, Murphy III 3-7 0-0 7, Valanciunas 10-13 5-6 25, Alvarado 5-12 3-3 14, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Hayes 1-4 2-4 4, Hernangomez 3-6 0-2 6, Temple 2-3 0-0 5, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, Graham 2-7 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 45-94 22-35 117.
WVNews
No. 2 Houston 72, Cincinnati 59
HOUSTON (16-1) Roberts 7-16 0-0 14, J.Walker 8-14 4-4 21, Mark 4-10 0-0 10, Sasser 7-15 0-0 16, Shead 2-8 0-0 5, Arceneaux 2-2 0-0 4, Francis 1-2 0-0 2, Chaney 0-0 0-0 0, Sharp 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-68 4-4 72.
WVNews
Orlando 115, Golden State 101
ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115.
WVNews
Chicago 126, Utah 118
UTAH (118) Markkanen 12-20 2-3 28, Olynyk 2-7 2-3 6, Vanderbilt 6-13 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-14 3-3 18, Conley 3-9 0-0 9, Gay 2-5 1-2 5, Kessler 2-3 0-0 4, Agbaji 7-7 1-1 19, Beasley 1-9 0-0 2, Horton-Tucker 4-6 2-3 12. Totals 46-93 14-18 118.
WVNews
Philadelphia 123, Detroit 111
PHILADELPHIA (123) Harris 5-11 2-2 12, Melton 0-5 0-0 0, Harrell 8-11 4-4 20, Harden 7-14 3-4 20, Maxey 8-18 5-6 23, Niang 5-10 1-1 14, Reed 6-7 4-4 16, Korkmaz 1-1 0-0 2, Milton 3-7 1-2 8, Thybulle 2-6 0-0 5, House Jr. 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-94 20-23 123.
Comments / 0