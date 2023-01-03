ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Nikki Haley rips McConnell's meet-up with Biden as 'publicity stunt'

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3roHuu_0k24QHzM00

F ormer U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) Wednesday gathering with President Joe Biden as a "publicity stunt."

McConnell is set to welcome Biden to Kentucky Wednesday to promote the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), according to the White House.

OFFICER CHARGED AFTER TWO TEENAGERS DIE IN HIGH-SPEED POLICE CHASE

"There's nothing to celebrate about a woke, bloated infrastructure law full of waste, labor union handouts, and green giveaways," the former South Carolina governor said , according to a Tuesday report.

The president will arrive in Covington, Kentucky, to "deliver remarks on how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind," the White House said.

Biden's administration has touted that roughly $200 billion in taxpayer funding has been used to construct bridges and highways, develop environmental projects, and grow public transportation, but Haley says the job that was done is "nothing" to be happy about.

"Republicans shouldn't play center stage in Biden's publicity stunt," she said.

The president's visit with McConnell is part of a PR blitz by top Biden officials to laud the White House's accomplishments and ability to work in a bipartisan manner as Republicans become the majority in the House Tuesday, according to the report.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The IIJA was passed in 2021, with 19 Republican senators, including McConnell, voting in favor of it, the report noted.

The Washington Examiner reached out to McConnell's office but did not receive a response.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Once again, only Rand Paul seems concerned with stopping the government's reckless spending

America's government and spending unnecessarily go together like peas and carrots. It's a costly problem that has significantly increased the national debt and contributed to the country's record-breaking inflation. This year's omnibus bill only exacerbates this problem. Ever the fiscal hawk, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) once again looked to curb government spending and warned of the problems to come if nothing changed. Over the last two days, he introduced legislation to limit spending and also released his 2022 Festivus Report.
POLITICO

Maxine Waters says a subpoena is "definitely on the table" for Sam Bankman-Fried if he does not testify before Congress.

In announcing his appointment, McCarthy called the Chinese Communist Party the "greatest geopolitical threat of our lifetime." "As a Member who served in uniform as a Marine Counterintelligence officer and has dedicated his time in Congress to understanding, educating, and defending America from the threat the CCP poses, Mike Gallagher is exceptionally qualified and is the right person to lead and advance this important agenda at this vital moment.”
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

'You were never a Democrat anyways': Quotes of the Week

The first full week of December was a blend of domestic politics and foreign policy. It began with the Georgia Senate runoff, won by Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). It ended with a high-profile prisoner swap between WNBA star Brittney Griner and Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. And then Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema dropped a bomb on Friday as she said she would no longer be a Democrat, instead registering as an independent.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal

Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
HOUSTON, TX
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
268K+
Followers
74K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy