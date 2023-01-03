Nikki Haley rips McConnell's meet-up with Biden as 'publicity stunt'

F ormer U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) Wednesday gathering with President Joe Biden as a "publicity stunt."

McConnell is set to welcome Biden to Kentucky Wednesday to promote the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), according to the White House.

"There's nothing to celebrate about a woke, bloated infrastructure law full of waste, labor union handouts, and green giveaways," the former South Carolina governor said , according to a Tuesday report.

The president will arrive in Covington, Kentucky, to "deliver remarks on how his economic plan is rebuilding our infrastructure, creating good-paying jobs that don’t require a four-year degree, and revitalizing communities left behind," the White House said.

Biden's administration has touted that roughly $200 billion in taxpayer funding has been used to construct bridges and highways, develop environmental projects, and grow public transportation, but Haley says the job that was done is "nothing" to be happy about.

"Republicans shouldn't play center stage in Biden's publicity stunt," she said.

The president's visit with McConnell is part of a PR blitz by top Biden officials to laud the White House's accomplishments and ability to work in a bipartisan manner as Republicans become the majority in the House Tuesday, according to the report.

The IIJA was passed in 2021, with 19 Republican senators, including McConnell, voting in favor of it, the report noted.

The Washington Examiner reached out to McConnell's office but did not receive a response.