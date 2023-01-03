Read full article on original website
Related
Ken Block Photos Before Death Throw Light on Snowmobile Accident
"Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed," said a statement on Instagram.
Missing Skier Found Dead At Resort
A 37-year-old skier was found dead one day after being reported missing.
Ken Block death: Hoonigan founder killed in snowmobile accident aged 55
Rally car driving champion and action sports star Ken Block was tragically killed in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. The 55-year-old was riding alone on a steep slope when the vehicle flipped.
Ken Block shared heartbreaking final post before dying in accident
Ken Block, a professional rally driver and YouTuber, sadly passed away this week after being involved in a snowmobile accident in Wasatch County, Utah. He was 55 years old. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by Hoonigan Racing Division on Instagram: “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” they wrote. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.”
Snowboarder dies in avalanche that buried two people in Colorado, officials say
“Don’t let time off work, new equipment...or the excitement of fresh powder lure you into dangerous avalanche terrain.”
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
Former F1 Driver Michael Schumacher Is Still Recovering From His Skiing Accident
Widely regarded as the greatest F1 drivers of all time, Michael Schumacher retired from the sport in 2006 — he briefly returned to the world of racing with Mercedes from 2010 to 2012 before calling it quits for good. Sadly, the seven-time world champion didn't get to embrace retirement because, just one year later, he was involved in a horrific skiing accident.
Jalopnik
More Than $400,000 in Art Stolen From a Truck in Colorado
Thieves stole five pricy pieces of art from a locked truck in a hotel parking lot in Boulder, Colorado, last month. Someone made off with the art while the folks transporting it slept in their hotel rooms. The unknown person cut the padlock on the truck and made off with several tools and five pieces of art, valued at more than $400,000, according to Boulder police.
Washington Examiner
Motor sports star Ken Block dies from snowmobile accident at 55
Action sports star and Hoonigan founder Ken Block died at the age of 55 in a snowmobile accident near his home in Utah on Monday, Hoonigan Industries confirmed on its social media pages. Block was known for his career as a professional rally driver, winning five X Games medals in...
Rally car driver Ken Block killed in snowmobile crash
Ken Block, the pro rally driver who became a YouTube star for his daring car stunt videos, was killed in a snowmobile crash in Utah on Monday. The big picture: The 55-year-old co-founder of auto media and apparel company Hoonigan Industries and sportswear firm D.C. Shoes "was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him" in the Mill Hollow area, per a Wasatch County Sheriff's Office statement.
chatsports.com
Ducks Head to Boulder to face Colorado
BOULDER, Colo. – Oregon men's basketball sets out on a two-game road trip, facing Colorado on Thursday and Utah on Saturday. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. HEAD TO HEAD. Oregon is 11-15 all time against CU and 9-12 under Coach Altman. » The Ducks...
WATCH: Wildlife Researchers Rescued After Helicopter Crash in Utah Mountains
The Utah Department of Public Safety rescued wildlife researchers via helicopter after their own helicopter crashed against a mountain face in the La Sal Mountains. The incident occurred in the La Sal Mountains near Moab. According to officials, it happened on December 8th. However, all three researchers survived their helicopter crash and were all rescued from the mountains by 3:00 p.m. that day.
bikebound.com
Top 10 Scramblers and Desert Sleds of 2022
Here at BikeBound, we’re big fans of scramblers, desert sleds, rally bikes, and adventure machines. So are you, our readers, as several of the machines that made our list of the Top 10 Custom Motorcycles of 2022 were built as much for dirt as tarmac, running knobby tires, skid plates, and high-mount exhausts.
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0