WIS-TV
Former Columbia Councilman and attorney dies at 40 years-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Former Columbia City District 2 Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman has died at just 40 years old. Sources confirmed Newman died Tuesday night. At 27, he was the youngest person ever to hold a seat on the city’s council. He also served as a prosecutor with the fifth circuit solicitor’s office.
WYFF4.com
Restaurant operator in South Carolina violated child labor laws, US Department of Labor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What began as a child labor investigation at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator, according to theU.S. Department of Labor. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The department’s Wage and Hour Division...
live5news.com
Pool company faces legal action after Live 5 News Investigation
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Following a Live 5 News Investigation of a Lowcountry pool company, new legal and financial developments have come to light. Indigo Pools, founded by Josh and Ashley Ingram in 2020, served hundreds of customers by building what should have been their dream pools. A Dec. 5 story by Live 5 News revealed customers who had experienced large delays in installations, bad communication from the owners, dangerous hazards within installed equipment and large amounts of money still unpaid.
WIS-TV
Columbia man arrested in connection to Lorick Circle shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department announces an arrest of a 49-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred last month. According to Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook, Duyon R. Wilson is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
3 charged after drone used to smuggle contraband into South Carolina prison
MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Colleton County man is among those facing charges after reportedly using a drone to smuggle contraband into a state prison facility. Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) said three men used a drone to fly a package containing contraband items to inmates at McCormick Correctional Institution […]
wpde.com
SC man sentenced for kidnapping, murder of 80-year-old Horry County woman
FLORENCE S.C. (WCIV) — Dominique Brand is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court on Feb. 3 at 10 a.m.for the kidnapping, carjacking, and murder of Mary Anne Elvington. On March 28, 2021, police said Brand went inside Elvington's home in Nichols and forced her to drive him from her house to Lake Waccamaw, NC, and back into South Carolina. Brand reportedly sat behind Ms. Elvington, holding a shotgun during the drive.
live5news.com
Large law enforcement presence at N. Charleston apartment complex
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office vehicles responded to a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon for a standoff. The sheriff’s office says deputies are looking for a man at the Archdale Forest Apartments off of Dorchester Road. Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Rick Carson says the man is wanted for failure to appear on a bench warrant.
abccolumbia.com
Incident report reveals additional details in state senator’s public intoxication arrest
Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)– New Year’s Day State Senator Tom Davis released a statement announcing early that morning he had been ticketed by the Lexington Police Department for Public Intoxication. According to an incident report obtained through a Freedom of Information Act Request, the incident took place just after...
WIS-TV
Colorado-based management company for Colony Apartments responds
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a third of the people living at the Colony Apartments in North Columbia still cannot return home, and tenants say property management, Monroe Group, has been unresponsive to their concerns. On Tuesday, December 27, tenants told Columbia Police that they had spent several days without...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Midlands leaders pay tribute to business visionary Joe Taylor Jr.
Business and community leaders in South Carolina are mourning the recent loss of Columbia City Councilman and former state Secretary of Commerce Joe E. Taylor Jr. , considered a leader and visionary for his work both in the Columbia area and statewide. Taylor, 64, died unexpectedly on Dec. 29. His...
Police arrest man wanted for fatal December shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police have arrested a man wanted for a fatal shooting that happened in December of last year. Duyon R. Wilson, 49, has been arrested and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. According to the Columbia Police Department officers reviewed surveillance...
Driver charged with reckless vehicular manslaughter in incident in Clarendon, Sumter counties
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested and charged with multiple violations, including reckless vehicular homicide, for an incident that occurred Jan. 1, 2023, in Clarendon and Sumter counties that left one person dead and two injured. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley and Sumter County Sheriff Anthony...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD investigates deadly shooting in broad daylight
Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place in broad daylight. According to officials they were called to the 4000 block of Winter park Drive around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon after getting reports of a shooting. Once they arrived at the scene they located a male victim in the yard who had been shot in the upper body.
WIS-TV
New Community Health Improvement Plan coming to Orangeburg, Calhoun, and Bamberg Counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A community health needs assessment is shedding light on health concerns in Orangeburg, Bamberg, and Calhoun Counties. Now leaders with RMC are working to put together a community improvement plan to tackle those health needs. Our Ashley Jones breaks down what was in that assessment. The...
Sheriff: Student pushed off balcony at West Florence High School; principal releases statement
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A student suffered from a sprained knee and wrist Wednesday after being pushed off a balcony at West Florence High School, according to a statement from the school principal. The school’s resource officer responded to stop a fight when the student went over the balcony, Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. […]
‘They know better;’ Catalytic converters stolen from Bamberg County Office on Aging multiple times
BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Catalytic converter thefts have swept the country and the CSRA. “They know how important these buses are. But we have to take the sick and needing to doctor’s appointments, dialysis, and they know better,” board member of Bamberg County Office on Aging Samella Porter told NewsChannel 6’s Aiken Bureau Chief Shawn Cabbagetalk. The […]
$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Ridgeway
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets: A Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold last week in Ridgeway, South Carolina. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in the drawing on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, to win the $100,000 top prize when claimed. Because the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize was doubled to $200,000 when a two was drawn.
columbiabusinessreport.com
City of Columbia to hold workshops for contractors
The City of Columbia’s community development department is seeking contractors for a new housing rehabilitation program, SHINE (Single Family Housing Improvement for Neighborhood Enhancement.) The program includes projects ranging from weatherization up to home replacement for houses located in the city. Contractors actively working on city projects as well...
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
abccolumbia.com
City of Columbia introduces SHINE home improvement program, seeking contractors
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia’s Community Development Department is introducing a new home improvement program called SHINE, or Single-family Housing Improvements for Neighborhood Enhancement. According to the City’s Program Manager of Housing Delores Shabazz, SHINE is a tiered program, funded by the US Department of...
