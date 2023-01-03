Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place in broad daylight. According to officials they were called to the 4000 block of Winter park Drive around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon after getting reports of a shooting. Once they arrived at the scene they located a male victim in the yard who had been shot in the upper body.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO