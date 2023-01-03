ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

CHP Release Information on Pedestrian vs. Vehicle Collision in Hayfork

On January 3, 2023, at approximately 1845 hours, the CHP Trinity River Area was advised of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on SR-3 at/near Brady Road in Hayfork. Prior to CHP arrival, the pedestrian was already transported from the scene via Trinity County Life Support Ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Redding for suspected major injuries.
HAYFORK, CA
Structure Fire in Eureka Yesterday Morning Caused $200,000 Damage

At 0647 Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, Humboldt Bay Fire units including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a structure fire in a residential structure at 2135 California Street in Eureka. The first arriving unit was quickly on scene and reported a working fire...
EUREKA, CA
Tree Falls on Arcata Home During Storm, Injures at Least One

A tree fell on a home in the 800 block of Diamond Drive in Arcata about 11 a.m. today. Two people were trapped in the upstairs of the home. An ambulance responded to the scene and left with at least one patient. Over this morning, we have heard at least...
ARCATA, CA
Quake Country: Rio Dell Reels as More Residences Red Tagged

The New Year’s Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake sent more than shockwaves through a small town already battered by the 6.4 magnitude quake on December 20, it left more people homeless as their residences failed to pass inspections.The town, the site of some shots used in CBS’s drama Fire Country, should perhaps be known as Quake Country, as the town’s volunteer firefighters have been key not in fighting flames (though they’ve done that, too) but in freeing trapped victims, distributing resources, and providing medical aid among many other tasks during this difficult time.
RIO DELL, CA
CHP Officers Turn Cattle Wranglers in the Name of Public Safety

CHP officers stationed out of the Garberville office got to try their hand at cattle wrangling along Highway 101 near Tan Oak Park today, January 3, around 11:25 a.m. Officers responded to a cow traveling northbound in the northbound lanes, however, the ambling bovine was unable to keep up with the flow of traffic causing a traffic hazard. With the assistance of the officers, the cow was moved to the side of the road. Without branding or tags, the cow was unable to provide any useful identification to the officers.
GARBERVILLE, CA
OES Coordinates Earthquake Recovery Resources After Two Significant Earthquakes Rock the North Coast

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Wild Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Rains and Damaging Winds for Wednesday and Thursday

The GOES West satellite image above shows the storm rolling towards the West Coast. As Northern California geared up for the storm that is predicted to hit early Wednesday morning and stay into Thursday, residents prepared in their own way. Some stocked up on groceries. Others filled their cars with gas. And, still others, fearful of power outages, purchased generators. An employee of the Eureka Costco told us Tuesday evening that the store was sold out of generators and not expected to get more for several days.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Missing Eureka Man Located Safe

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. Robert Samek has been located safe in the City of Eureka. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the community and the Eureka Police Department for their assistance with this investigation. Earlier: HCSO Asks for Public’s Assistance Locating...
EUREKA, CA
Strong wind and rain storm headed to North Coast this week

EUREKA, Calif. — This week, residents of Northern California can expect to be hit by a very strong storm system, according to the National Weather Service in Eureka. The storm will bring high winds to the region on Wednesday and possibly Thursday. Valley regions may see winds above 40 miles per hour, while coastal areas will likely see winds blowing up to 60 miles per hour. Gusts of greater than 70 miles per hour will be possible on ridgetops, especially those in northern Mendocino, Humboldt and Del Norte counties.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Humboldt County road advisories and flood closures

EUREKA, Calif. — The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services and Caltrans District 1 recently announced several road closures and closure warnings due to flooding. By Saturday morning, flooding of the Eel River may necessitate closing the bridge along Route 211. Caltrans District 1 said it typically waits to...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
HUMBOLDT OES: Around 70 Local Buildings Deemed Unsafe in the Wake of the Quakes, in Total; Here is the Big List of Resources for People Who Need Help

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Vehicle Struck Pedestrian at V and 6th in Eureka

A vehicle struck a pedestrian in the north end of Eureka at the intersection of V and 6th. One man was left lying on the roadway injured. An ambulance responded to the scene. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports is subject to revision as more facts become available.
EUREKA, CA
PG&E customers in western Tehama County lose power

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - More than 1,200 PG&E customers in western Trinity County lost power Wednesday morning. According to the PG&E outage map, 1,274 customers in the area of Salyer and Burnt Ranch along Highway 299 lost power shortly before 9:30 a.m. Before 10:15 a.m., the power was restored to...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
Hazardous Weather to Hit Humboldt with Flood, Wind Watches Issued

The National Weather Service is imposing flood and high wind watches on the North Coast and has issued a hazardous weather outlook with very high winds and days of rain in the forecast. “A major storm system will impact the region Wednesday into Thursday, with damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

