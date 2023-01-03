ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Motorcycle crash near Slaton leaves one injured

SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a motorcycle crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 84 in Slaton near Division Street. The crash was called in around 4:15 p.m. According to our photographer, a red Cadillac rear-ended the motorcycle causing the rider to flip over the top of the vehicle after impacting the windshield.
SLATON, TX
KCBD

Wanted man from East Texas believed to be in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charged of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the DFW area....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Juveniles lead LPD on chase, crash vehicle

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five juveniles in a stolen vehicle were injured and arrested after a police chase led to a crash. Just after 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle near 1st Street and Akron Avenue, according to a release. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle drove away, leading to a police chase. The officer chased the vehicle to 19th Street and University Avenue.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Man arrested in connection with New Year’s Day shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. — A Littlefield, Texas man was arrested following a shooting that left another man seriously injured on New Year’s Day (Sunday) in Clovis, New Mexico. According to a press release from Clovis Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northglen Drive.
CLOVIS, NM
KCBD

Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A downed power line started a fence fire that spread to the grass and nearby trees at 102 N. Avenue P by Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. According to LFR, no structures were damaged by the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

UPDATED: LFR responding to structure fire on 60th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street. LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m. No injuries have been reported. LFR confirms the Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

LPD provides update on fatal crash along Ave. Q early Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 57-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock, according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Two others suffered moderate injuries, and a third individual suffered minor injuries. The crash was reported around 1:16 a.m. in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tenants at a South Lubbock apartment complex blame a series of floods on their maintenance teams and they say management is not doing enough to help. In October, the Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex had a large fire that displaced nearly 30 people. Lubbock Fire Rescue attributed that fire to a maintenance error, and now residents claim they are seeing more problems, this time with water.
LUBBOCK, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Wyoming Resident Succumbs to Injuries from Early December Accident

Joshua Duncan, 37 of Casper, WY succumbed to injuries from a two vehicle accident that took place on December 12, 2022. Duncan was pronounced deceased on December 22, 2022 at UMC in Lubbock. According to preliminary information vehicle one, driven by Duncan, was traveling west on US Highway 62 in a 1997 Ford F-150. Vehicle 2, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ismael Barrera of Midland was…
CASPER, WY
KCBD

Traffic delays expected after crash on Marsha Sharp

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in southwest Lubbock. The crash occurred just after 1:33 p.m. on Sunday on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Upland Avenue. The eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp have been blocked off. Traffic delays are expected while crews clear the...
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock

It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock

One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
LUBBOCK, TX

