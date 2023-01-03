Read full article on original website
Lubbock couple robbed at gunpoint New Year’s Day, LPD report said
A Lubbock couple was robbed at gunpoint in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
everythinglubbock.com
Murder suspect taken to Lubbock; witness says he was shot by ‘accident’ by another suspect
LUBBOCK, Texas — A suspect wanted for murder in Midland that occurred in December was taken to a Lubbock hospital with a gunshot wound, according to an affidavit obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday. According to official records, Anjaya L. Saddler, 20, and Decamren Sims, 22, were shot and killed...
KCBD
Motorcycle crash near Slaton leaves one injured
SLATON, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been injured in a motorcycle crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 84 in Slaton near Division Street. The crash was called in around 4:15 p.m. According to our photographer, a red Cadillac rear-ended the motorcycle causing the rider to flip over the top of the vehicle after impacting the windshield.
KCBD
Lubbock man facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after early morning shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Camron Carl, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after being arrested following reports of an early morning shooting in late November. PREVIOUS STORY: 1 injured in Sunday morning shooting in NE Lubbock. According to the police report, around 2:40 a.m. on...
2-year-old dies at Lubbock hospital after crash in Midland County
According to a DPS crash report, the 2-year-old child was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
KCBD
Wanted man from East Texas believed to be in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are searching for a man from East Texas wanted on a charged of possession of a controlled substance. Julio Jimenez failed to appear in court in Grayson County and investigators believe he may be in Lubbock. Grayson County is North of the DFW area....
Girl dies in Lubbock after scooter crash in Midland, fundraiser nets thousands
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Gofundme started to help the family of a 14-year-old Midland girl who was struck and killed while riding her electric scooter earlier this week has already raised thousands to help with final expenses- more than $20,000 as of Wednesday morning. Siah Ashlyn Kearns was struck on January 1 as she was […]
KCBD
Juveniles lead LPD on chase, crash vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Five juveniles in a stolen vehicle were injured and arrested after a police chase led to a crash. Just after 1:30 a.m., police received a report of a stolen vehicle near 1st Street and Akron Avenue, according to a release. An officer attempted to stop the vehicle, however the vehicle drove away, leading to a police chase. The officer chased the vehicle to 19th Street and University Avenue.
Lubbock boy with autism gifted special needs tricycle after it was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas – Several weeks ago, 11-year-old Jude Porras had his special needs tricycle stolen. It was the only bike he felt comfortable to ride, leaving him devastated when it was gone. “He went looking for it, he went looking behind the driveway, he went looking behind the tree like it broke my heart because […]
everythinglubbock.com
5 juveniles arrested following pursuit, crash in Central Lubbock early Monday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Five juveniles were arrested following a vehicle pursuit and crash early Monday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said officers were dispatched to area of 1st Street and Akron Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. for reports of a stolen vehicle. An officer located the...
everythinglubbock.com
Man arrested in connection with New Year’s Day shooting in Clovis
CLOVIS, N.M. — A Littlefield, Texas man was arrested following a shooting that left another man seriously injured on New Year’s Day (Sunday) in Clovis, New Mexico. According to a press release from Clovis Police Department, the shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Northglen Drive.
KCBD
Downed powerline causes North Lubbock fence fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A downed power line started a fence fire that spread to the grass and nearby trees at 102 N. Avenue P by Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church. Lubbock Fire Rescue was dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. According to LFR, no structures were damaged by the fire.
KCBD
UPDATED: LFR responding to structure fire on 60th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue is responding to a structure fire at 1323 60th street. LFR was dispatched at 5:52 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 5:58 p.m. No injuries have been reported. LFR confirms the Fire Marshal’s Office will be investigating the cause of the fire.
everythinglubbock.com
LPD provides update on fatal crash along Ave. Q early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 57-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Central Lubbock, according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department. Two others suffered moderate injuries, and a third individual suffered minor injuries. The crash was reported around 1:16 a.m. in the...
KCBD
Tenants describe series of floods; claiming Boulders at Lakeridge management is unresponsive
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Tenants at a South Lubbock apartment complex blame a series of floods on their maintenance teams and they say management is not doing enough to help. In October, the Boulders at Lakeridge apartment complex had a large fire that displaced nearly 30 people. Lubbock Fire Rescue attributed that fire to a maintenance error, and now residents claim they are seeing more problems, this time with water.
seminolesentinel.com
Wyoming Resident Succumbs to Injuries from Early December Accident
Joshua Duncan, 37 of Casper, WY succumbed to injuries from a two vehicle accident that took place on December 12, 2022. Duncan was pronounced deceased on December 22, 2022 at UMC in Lubbock. According to preliminary information vehicle one, driven by Duncan, was traveling west on US Highway 62 in a 1997 Ford F-150. Vehicle 2, a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Ismael Barrera of Midland was…
KCBD
Traffic delays expected after crash on Marsha Sharp
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in southwest Lubbock. The crash occurred just after 1:33 p.m. on Sunday on the Marsha Sharp Freeway near Upland Avenue. The eastbound lanes of Marsha Sharp have been blocked off. Traffic delays are expected while crews clear the...
Legal Weed Advertising Creeps It’s Way Into Lubbock
It was about 7:30 a.m., on the day after Christmas, when I saw the first advertisement for legal weed. I looked up at an electronic billboard at University and Avenue Q just in time to see an ad for a legal dispensary in Texico, New Mexico, advertising that it was just "1.5 hours west". I won't say that my jaw hit the floor, but I did find it very surprising. I even drove back by to see it again.
Someone Please Open Up a Pickle Shop in Lubbock
One thing in this world that I can eat with every meal, every day, for the rest of my life, and not get sick of it, are pickles. Something about a cold, crunchy, refreshing, pickle brings me so much joy. Whether it’s dill, garlic, spicy, sour, or any other type, there is a pretty strong likelihood that I'll enjoy it. I also know that there are many other pickle lovers out there who agree with me.
Lubbock Woman Shocked After Breaking New Year’s Resolution For 8th Year Straight
"How did I let it happen again? I really thought this was going to be my year." She was only 3 days into her New Year's journey toward peace and self-love when she went off the deep end and did everything she said she wouldn't do this year. "Why does...
