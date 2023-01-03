ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Comments / 0

WBRE

Police find missing man from Berks County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
BERKS COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Man arrested in Upper Darby after car accident led to a drug and gun bust

UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Darby Township Police announced the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges after they say he was involved in an accident after being under the influence. On Thursday, Dec. 22, shortly before 3:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sharon Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with the driver of a white 2014 Ford Fusion.
UPPER DARBY, PA
Daily Voice

Couple Found Dead In Delaware County Home: Report

Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home.State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found two bodies.…
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Conshohocken police and SWAT arrest wanted man at Matson Mill apartments in Conshohocken

Late on the afternoon of January 3rd, residents of the Matson Mill Apartments and nearby buildings reported in messages and calls to MoreThanTheCurve.com that there was a large police presence, including SWAT, at the Matson Mill apartments. Matson Mill is one of the two recently opened apartment communities along the Schuylkill River just above the Matsonford Bridge.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Armed Barricaded Subject Inside Home That Is On Fire

Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – Reports that the subject has fired from the home are unconfirmed. The subject reportedly set the basement on fire.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Barricaded subject sets fire in Canby Park row home

One person is in custody after a more than one hour standoff in the Canby Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023. Wilmington Police SWAT officers responded to Lakeview Road around 8:30 a.m. for a barricaded subject who may have fired a weapon, and who had reportedly set the house on fire.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

18 year old arrested for armed robbery

A Wilmington man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Concord Pike Exxon station at gunpoint. State Police are charging Daniel Eddy, 18, with taking cash from the gas station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road just before 5 a.m. on the day after Christmas. Troopers say they arrested Eddy...
WILMINGTON, DE
sanatogapost.com

Casino Resort Security Officer Facing Theft Charge

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 61-year-old Philadelphia woman, employed as a security officer at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property following an incident Pennsylvania State Police said occurred Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at 10:22 p.m. Troopers from...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

