UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Darby Township Police announced the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges after they say he was involved in an accident after being under the influence. On Thursday, Dec. 22, shortly before 3:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sharon Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with the driver of a white 2014 Ford Fusion.

UPPER DARBY, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO