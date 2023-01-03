Read full article on original website
Police find missing man from Berks County
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Tulpehocken Township Police Department has found a missing man they were searching for out of Berks County. Police say they have safely found 65-year-old Herman Manbeck who was declared missing on Wednesday, January 4, after he was last seen around 10:15 a.m. in the area of School Road in Marion […]
Video captures moment driver crashes, flips inside Montgomery County car wash
Video obtained by Action News shows the moment a 77-year-old man crashed through a gate and flipped inside the car wash.
Man arrested in Upper Darby after car accident led to a drug and gun bust
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Darby Township Police announced the arrest of a man on gun and drug charges after they say he was involved in an accident after being under the influence. On Thursday, Dec. 22, shortly before 3:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the 600 block of Sharon Avenue for a two-vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with the driver of a white 2014 Ford Fusion.
Death investigation underway in Delco after 2 bodies found in home: Police
Pennsylvania State Police say two people were fond dead inside a Chester Heights, Delaware County home.
Man found dead on Lancaster County roadway allegedly climbed onto truck while it was stopped
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — No charges will be filed in the death of an Ephrata man found on a roadway in the borough on Christmas Day, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Paul Donnelly, 39, was found dead near the intersection of West Main Street and Main Avenue, police...
Couple Found Dead In Delaware County Home: Report
Authorities are searching for answers after two people were found dead in a Delaware County home.State police were called to a home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights Borough at about 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 for a welfare check, troopers said in a release. There, police found two bodies.…
Police: Bucks County woman fatally struck by car while crossing street after leaving Dalessandro's Steaks
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a Bucks County woman was fatally struck by a car in Philadelphia. According to authorities, on Wednesday around 8:45 p.m., officers responded to the 5800 block of Henry Avenue in Roxborough. Officials say 61-year-old Maryanne Ciecka of Bensalem, Pennsylvania, was coming out of Dalessandro's...
Conshohocken police and SWAT arrest wanted man at Matson Mill apartments in Conshohocken
Late on the afternoon of January 3rd, residents of the Matson Mill Apartments and nearby buildings reported in messages and calls to MoreThanTheCurve.com that there was a large police presence, including SWAT, at the Matson Mill apartments. Matson Mill is one of the two recently opened apartment communities along the Schuylkill River just above the Matsonford Bridge.
Teen facing charges in shooting during drug deal turned robbery in Montgomery County
ABINGTON, Pa. - A Pennsylvania teenager will be charged as an adult after authorities say he opened fire on someone during a drug deal turned robbery on New Year's Day. Nehemiah Gonzalez, 17, is facing robbery and firearms charges for a botched robbery that happened on the 2500 block of Rubicam Avenue in Abington Township.
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Townsend Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 9 is issuing a Gold Alert for 75-year-old Peggy Hepbron of Townsend, Delaware. Hepbron was last seen in the Townsend area on January 4, 2023. Attempts […] The post Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Townsend Woman appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
UPDATE | Former husband of murder victim arrested on separate charges
The former husband of a woman whose body was found in the Brandywine River in the summer of 2019, has been arrested on felony assault charges in connection with a separate case. New Castle County Police have released additional information in connection with a domestic incident at a home on...
Happening Now: Armed Barricaded Subject Inside Home That Is On Fire
Police are currently on scene on Lake View Road in Wilmington for a barricaded subject incident. Avoid S. Union Street at Lakeview Road in Wilmington – Police are closing S. Union Street (Kirkwood Highway) – Reports that the subject has fired from the home are unconfirmed. The subject reportedly set the basement on fire.
Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested four juveniles after a shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon. On January 2, 2023, at approximately 12:03 p.m., troopers responded to Cherry Drive in Magnolia for […] The post Delaware State Police Arrest Four Juveniles in Connection with Shooting appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Barricaded subject sets fire in Canby Park row home
One person is in custody after a more than one hour standoff in the Canby Park neighborhood Tuesday morning, January 3, 2023. Wilmington Police SWAT officers responded to Lakeview Road around 8:30 a.m. for a barricaded subject who may have fired a weapon, and who had reportedly set the house on fire.
18 year old arrested for armed robbery
A Wilmington man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Concord Pike Exxon station at gunpoint. State Police are charging Daniel Eddy, 18, with taking cash from the gas station at Concord Pike and Naamans Road just before 5 a.m. on the day after Christmas. Troopers say they arrested Eddy...
Grand Jury Indicts Trenton Police Officer for Official Misconduct in Connection with Arrest of Trenton Man Who Later Died After Being Pepper Sprayed
Trenton Homicides in 2020 now 41 since medical examiner ruled death a homicide January 4, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A state…
Man shot several times, killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County
WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- A man was shot several times and killed in Woodbury, Gloucester County on Wednesday, police say. The shooting happened on Franklin Street at around 3 p.m.The motive for the shooting remains unclear at this time.
Video: Man attacked by large group on SEPTA train after chasing down robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - Disturbing video shows the moment a man was ambushed and beaten on a SEPTA train just moments after he was the victim of a robbery. Police say the incident began when a suspect stole a 20-year-old's wallet at the 11th Street SEPTA station on December 12. The suspect...
Man shot after dispute at business in Reading, Pa.
Reading police say a dispute escalated into a shooting at a business on Monday morning.
Casino Resort Security Officer Facing Theft Charge
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – A 61-year-old Philadelphia woman, employed as a security officer at the Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave., has been charged with theft and receiving stolen property following an incident Pennsylvania State Police said occurred Saturday (Dec. 31, 2022) at 10:22 p.m. Troopers from...
